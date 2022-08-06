Stillwater graduate Catherine Monty, a member of the North Dakota State University women’s golf team who plays out of White Bear Yacht Club, follows her tee shot on the par-3 11th hole during the third round of the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship on Friday, July 29 at Rochester Golf and Country Club. (MGA Photo by W.P. Ryan)
ROCHESTER — Sisters and former Stillwater Area High School standouts Catherine and Caroline Monty recorded top-10 finishes in the Minnesota Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship on Muly 27-29 at Rochester Golf and Country Club.
Catherine, a 2020 SAHS graduate who is entering her junior season on the North Dakota State University women’s golf team, finished in a three-way tie Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen and Bison teammate Maddie Herzog for sixth place with a three-round total of 226. Catherine was steady throughout, opening with a 76 in the first round before turning in one of the better rounds on Day 2 with a 74. She closed out the tournament with a 76 in the final round.
Caroline Monty, who helped lead the Ponies to another state tournament appearance this past spring, finished just one shot back in ninth place at 227.
The University of St. Thomas recruit turned in back-to-back 77s in the first two rounds and climbed into the top 10 with a final-round 73.
Taylor Ledwein of New Prague Golf Club fired a final-round 68 to finish at 216 (72-76-68) and claim the title by three shots over Katheryn VanArragon (72-73-74—219) and Leah Skaar (70-74-75—219).
Woodbury graduate Aayushi Sarkar of Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo finished in fourth place with a total of 220 (74-73-73—220).
Claudia Kim of Royal Golf Club placed 61st with a total of 258 (85-88-85) and former Ponies player Paige O’Neal of Stillwater Country Club finished 64th with a score of 268 (92-87-89).
