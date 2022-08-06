8-5 spo-ggolf Cat Monty col.jpg

Stillwater graduate Catherine Monty, a member of the North Dakota State University women’s golf team who plays out of White Bear Yacht Club, follows her tee shot on the par-3 11th hole during the third round of the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship on Friday, July 29 at Rochester Golf and Country Club. (MGA Photo by W.P. Ryan)

 W.P. Ryan

ROCHESTER — Sisters and former Stillwater Area High School standouts Catherine and Caroline Monty recorded top-10 finishes in the Minnesota Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship on Muly 27-29 at Rochester Golf and Country Club.

Catherine, a 2020 SAHS graduate who is entering her junior season on the North Dakota State University women’s golf team, finished in a three-way tie Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen and Bison teammate Maddie Herzog for sixth place with a three-round total of 226. Catherine was steady throughout, opening with a 76 in the first round before turning in one of the better rounds on Day 2 with a 74. She closed out the tournament with a 76 in the final round.

