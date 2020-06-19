Stillwater’s Cole Jahnke finished as the runner-up in the MGA Amateur Sectional Qualifying tournament that was held on Monday, June 15 at Highland National Golf Course in St. Paul.
Jahnke, a member of the UW-Eau Claire men’s golf team, fired a 3-under par 69 (35-35) to finish just two shots behind medalist Bryce Hanstad (34-33—67) of Olympic Hills Golf Club. Ryan Jordan of Chaska Town Course followed in third place with a 70.
Hanstad won the State Am in 2007 when it was held at Hazeltine National.
From the 70 entries at Highland National, a total of 13 players qualified for the State Am, which will be held on July 13-15 at Edina Country Club.
Jahnke, who plays out of Stillwater Country Club, also qualified for the State Am at Somerby Country Club a year ago when he tied for 40th.
Six of the 11 State Amateur Qualifiers have been conducted. Oak Marsh Golf Course in Oakdale, which is the closest qualifying site to the St. Croix Valley, is scheduled to host a qualifier on Friday, June 19.
