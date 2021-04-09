Kayla Gjerde of Afton is enjoying a strong junior season as a member of the Augsburg University volleyball team.
The 2017 Stillwater Area High School graduate was named the MIAC Volleyball Athlete of the Week on March 29 after leading the Auggies to victories to start the season, which was delayed by several months due to COVID-19.
Gjerde racked up 16 kills and 30 digs as Augsburg opened the season with three-game sweeps over Concordia-Moorhead and Saint Mary’s University on March 27. Gjerde totaled nine kills and 16 digs against Concordia and followed with seven kills and 14 digs in the nonconference victory over Saint Mary’s.
In her 62 career matches (221 sets), Gjerde has had seven or more kills 50 times, and 10 or more digs 25 times. In her career, she has 578 kills, 560 digs, 101 blocks, 41 assists and 16 service aces.
Gjerde led the Auggies with 289 kills a year ago and finished second on the team with 301 digs and 325 points while earning All-MIAC honors. She also received AVCA All-Region honors and was an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American.
As a freshman in 2018, Gjerde played in 31 matches and finished second on the team with 265 kills and points (297) while helping the Auggies qualify for the NCAA Division III national tournament for just the fourth time in the program’s history.
Prior to attending Augsburg, Gjerde was a five-year starter who collected more than 1,000 career kills for the Ponies. She helped lead Stillwater to the state tournament for just the second time in school history in 2017.
The Auggies (1-1 MIAC, 2-1) were scheduled to face the University of St. Thomas on April 7, but that was postponed until April 16.
