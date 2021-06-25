ST. MICHAEL — Two weeks after their graduation, three record-setting members of the Stillwater girls track and field program wrapped up impressive careers for the Ponies at the Class AA state meet on Saturday, June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Stillwater received points from six of its nine state entries — including an individual state championship from Ana Weaver — to place fifth in the team standings with 48 points. Rosemount racked up 86 points to claim the state title while St. Michael-Albertville followed in second with 65 points and Minnetonka and Edina tied for third with 56 points.
“That was pretty high finish for us,” Stillwater coach Dawn Podolske said.
Weaver added a third-place finish for the Ponies while fellow senior Alexis Pratt finished second in the sprints. Heather Wiehe (pole vault) and Morgan Peterman (800), the only non-senior among the team’s point scorers, each added a sixth-place finish.
“We did get quite a few events in and where we got our points is where we thought we would get our points,” Podolske said. “There wasn’t really a lot of surprises there with our really big guns of the seniors Alex, Heather and Ana.”
Those three seniors left an indelible mark on the Stillwater program while finishing with a combined six individual school records.
“All of our seniors that made it to state ended on a real high note,” Podolske said.
Weaver added an individual gold medal to the one she earned in cross country in 2019 after winning the 3,200-meter race during the first session of this year’s state track meet on Thursday, June 17. Weaver bettered her own school record with a winning time of 10:15.27, finishing more than six seconds ahead of runner-up Alexandra Weimer (10:21.41) of St. Michael-Albertville.
“I knew it was going to be a fast race because everybody had put down fast times the past couple of weeks,” Weaver said. “I knew that I had to set an honest pace otherwise it would come down to a foot race.”
Weaver set the pace early and never let up.
“Her strategy is always to go out quick and see if they’ll go with her,” Podolske said. “They hung with her for a while, but in the end they couldn’t hang with her any more.”
Weaver placed second at state in this event as a sophomore in 2019, but didn’t get an opportunity to improve on that after the 2020 track season was canceled due to COVID-19. The pandemic also limited the number of elite runners Weaver was able to compete against throughout much of the season.
“It was just incredible to be racing again against fast people,” Weaver said. “It was just amazing to race against all those talented girls because I haven’t been able to race them most of the season.”
Weaver followed two days later with a third-place finish in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:51.45. Weimer (4:49.93) held off Weaver and runner-up Isabella Roemer (4:50.37) of Chanhassen for the title in that event.
“It was still an incredibly fast race, but my legs were just kind of shot,” Weaver said. “It just wasn’t my day. Everybody has those days. We were all tired, but I think I went out fast and normally it’s a pace that’s comfortable to me. Not running on fresh legs in the heat, after the second lap I was like this pace is actually pretty hard.”
“In the mile her strategy was the same, but her legs were tired,” Podolske added. “With distance kids, we’ve asked so much of these kids the last month and sooner or later it’s going to catch up to you. I know she probably was disappointed with third in the 1,600, but I certainly wasn’t. She’s done so much and just being able to watch her do her thing has been so outstanding.”
Awards for both distance events were presented in succession following the 1,600 on Saturday, but that was followed by the announcement of Weaver as this year’s recipient of the Ms. Minnesota Track and Field Award.
“That was a huge surprise,” Weaver said. “I didn’t even really know what that was, it was just like, wow, it’s incredible and just such an honor to represent Stillwater and the sport. To be surrounded by these amazing athletes and for them to pick me, I was not expecting that at all.”
Thrower Marcus Hansen of Waseca received the Mr. Minnesota Track and Field Award.
Weaver, who set a 5,000-meter state record in cross country last fall, ends her storied career with three Stillwater school records that stood for four decades or longer. The Brigham Young University recruit broke school records in the 800 (2:15.31) and 1,600 (4:49.59) previously held by Jody Eder since 1981, and the 3,200 (10:15.27) standard established by Marta Wilson in 1978.
On the other end of the distance scale, Pratt departs as Stillwater’s fastest sprinter with school records in both the 100 and 200 meters. A Ms. Basketball finalist who helped lead the Ponies to three straight state tournament appearances in that sport, Pratt finished second at state in two events in track.
It was a photo finish in the 100 meters, with Edina’s Maddie Dahlien clipping Pratt by just .003 — 11.982 to 11.985 — for first place.
“I was kind of bummed, but I mean, it was what it was and I was happy for myself and what I’ve accomplished,” Pratt said.
It was a personal best for Pratt, who also lowered the school record in the process.
“Obviously the target was to win, but I always wanted to get an 11,” Pratt said. “It was really close. It was more me thinking about myself to get to the end of the line. It was just me and her head-to-head, so I was just thinking about getting to the end. It was so close, I didn’t know who won, but I looked up the board and saw it was .003. At the end of the race and when I talked to my dad, I just knew it was all I could do and I did my best.”
Dahlien (24.45) also finished ahead of Pratt (24.88) in the 200 meters on the way to a sweep of the three sprints when she also captured the gold medal in the 400 (55.48).
Pratt’s time was less than two-tenths of a second off her personal best and school record time of 24.71 set in the Section 4AA Meet.
There were some anxious moments for Pratt and several competitors prior to the start of the girls state meet, which was held separately and after the boys Class AA state meet. The meet was originally scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m., but pushed back an hour due to an accident on I-94 that tied up traffic and delayed the arrival of several teams and athletes to STMA. The Stillwater bus arrived about an hour before the rescheduled start time.
“We were on the bus for 1:30 or 1:45 and traffic was not moving,” Podolske said. “One of my assistants was up there and said they were making the first call for pole vault. We weren’t the only team (affected).”
“I was terrified that I wasn’t going to make it, but I told myself I have to calm down and collect myself,” Pratt said. “I was just worried about them starting the race and the meet without us, but a lot of other schools were in that same position. When we got out there, I still got a good warm-up in and stretching and a few good starts.”
Pratt was attempting to win her first individual gold after winning state titles as an eighth-grader for North St. Paul in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. That 4x200 relay team still holds the Minnesota All-Time State Record in the event.
“That would be something I will never forget,” Pratt said. “They were all amazing runners and it was the same at Stillwater in basketball when we took second at state. Those are some experiences and fun moments you just never forget. Being there at state for track and basketball was amazing.”
Pratt said she won’t rule out racing again, but the focus will be on basketball when she arrives on campus at the Univeristy of Nebraska Omaha.
“I’m all for basketball, but I’m not really sure about the whole track situation,” Pratt said. “If I could, I would love to do that maybe, but I know I love basketball.”
Another senior competing for the Ponies for the last time was Wiehe, a versatile performer who placed sixth in the pole vault after clearing 11-0.
Wiehe shares the Stillwater school record in the pole vault with Whitney Kroschel, who was the first to clear 11-6 for the Ponies in 2005.
Wiehe also finished 12th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.46 and joined Angela Taylor, Eva Stafne and Cayman Pagel to finish 11th in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50.40.
“Heather is a little different in that she made it in two (individual) events, she’s more of an all-around person for us,” Podolske said. “She was the biggest points scorer for us during the season. It’s going to be big holes for us to fill with those three. You just don’t get three athletes like that. They’re irreplaceable, really.”
Sophomore Morgan Peterman also delivered a sixth-place finish for the Ponies in the 800 meters, finishing in a personal best time of 2:16.50. That time puts Peterman No. 4 on Stillwater’s all-time list in the event.
“Morgan was somewhat of a surprise,” Podolske said. “She really came on strong in the 800 and we’re really excited for her. She ran a great race.”
Stillwater also placed 13th with a time of 1:46.27 in the 4x200 relay with Mary Slowinski, Taylor, Stafne and Abigail Hansen.
“In the relays we were in the slower heats, but our hand-offs were good,” Podolske said. “There is just so much talent in the state, so we weren’t disappointed.”
That sentiment covers the rest of the season as well. Following the cancellation of the entire season last spring and other restrictions that were in effect for this season, the coach was pleased to finish on a high note.
“It was a great season,” Podolske said. “It had a lot of ups and downs but we were just happy to be competing. Most of the kids were happy with how the season went. For us, especially at the end, we tend to focus on our elite athletes, but we had maybe 55 kids who were really dedicated to the season and I think they were pleased with the way the season went.”
Team standings (top 10)
1. Rosemount 86; 2. St. Michael-Albertville 65; 3, tie, Minnetonka 56 and Edina 56; 5. Stillwater 48; 6. Eden Prairie 43; 7. Wayzata 41; 8. Prior Lake 38; 9. Park Center 36; 10. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony 24.5.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Maddie Dahlien (Edina) 11.99; 2. Alexis Pratt (St) 11.99.
200 — 1. Maddie Dahlien (Edina) 24.45; 2. Alexis Pratt (St) 24.88.
400 — 1. Maddie Dahlien (Edina) 55.48.
800 — 1. Zoie Dundon (Burnsville) 2:10.54; 6. Morgan Peterman (St) 2:16.50.
1,600 — 1. Alexandra Weimer (St. Michael-Albertville) 4:49.93; 3. Ana Weaver (St) 4:51.45.
3,200 — 1. Ana Weaver (St) 10:15.27.
100 hurdles — 1. Ava Cinnamo (Rosemount) 14.49; 12. Heather Wiehe (St) 15.46.
300 hurdles — 1. Ava Cinnamo (Rosemount) 44.01.
4x100 relay — 1. St. Michael-Albertville, 48.28; 11. Stillwater (Angela Taylor, Eva Stafne, Heather Wiehe and Cayman Pagel) 50.40.
4x200 relay — 1. Park Center, 1:42.39; 13. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Angela Taylor, Eva Stafne and Abigail Hansen) 1:46.27.
4x400 relay — 1. Edina, 3:54.75.
4x800 relay — 1. Wayzata, 9:08.02.
Long jump — 1. Olivia Peal (St. Michael-Albertville) 18-1 3/4.
Triple jump — 1. Samantha Barrett (Prior Lake) 39-6 1/4.
Shot put — 1. Hadley Streit (Mounds View) 41-4 1/4.
Discus — 1. Jordan Hecht (Rosemount) 134-11.
High jump — 1. Niamya Holloway (Eden Prairie) 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Julia Gherardi (Hibbing) 12-6; 6. Heather Wiehe (St) 11-0.
