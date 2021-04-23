WOODBURY — Victories in nine of 18 events vaulted the Stillwater girls track and field team to a victory in its season opener, a five-team Suburban East Conference meet on Thursday, April 15 at Woodbury High School.
Ana Weaver was one of two double-winners for the Ponies while crossing the line first in the 800- (2:25.67) and 1,600-meter (5:00.70) races, but she had plenty of company as Stillwater outscored runner-up White Bear Lake 269-174. East Ridge followed in third place with 88 points.
Heather Wiehe also finished first in two events for the Ponies, clearing 10-3 to prevail in the pole vault and running 17.11 to win the 100 hurdles.
Stillwater also received victories on the track from Cayman Pagel in the 100 meters (13.10) and Sophia Roskoski in the 300 hurdles (52.81). The Ponies also grabbed the top spot in the 4x100 (51.88) and 4x800 (11:21.25) relays.
Abby Hansen won the high jump for Stillwater after clearing 4-8.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 269; 2. White Bear Lake 174; 3. East Ridge 88; 4. Woodbury 67; 5. Cretin-Derham Hall 25.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Cayman Pagel 13.10; 2. Eva Stafne 13.31; 3. Angela Taylor 13.51; 4. Grace Kleppe 13.96.
200 — 3. Cayman Pagel 28.16; 4. Eva Stafne 28.54; 5. Abby Hansen 29.25; 6. Grace Kleppe 29.27.
400 — 2. Kayla Nelson 1:07.81; 4. Sophia Lundgren 1:12.41; Morgan Delaney 1:27.83.
800 — 1. Ana Weaver 2:25.67; 4. Casey Johnston 2:38.55; 6. Meredith Christensen 2:42.56.
1,600 — 1. Ana Weaver 5:00.70; 3. Brooke Elfert 5:31.61; 5. Morgan Peterman 5:38.05.
3,200 — 4. Abby Rupnow 13:06.02.
100 hurdles — 1. Heather Wiehe 17.11; 2. Sophia Roskoski 17.68; Anya Williams 22.46.
300 hurdles — 1. Sophia Roskoski 52.81; 2. Brooke Elfert 53.84; 3. Anna Bushlack 55.18.
4x100 relay — 1. Stillwater (Cayman Pagel, Eva Stafne, Heather Wiehe and Angela Taylor) 51.88.
4x200 relay — 2. Stillwater (Sophia Lundgren, Abby Hansen, Grace Kleppe and Kayla Nelson) 1:57.95.
4x400 relay — Stillwater (Calli Dierkhising, Anna Bushlack, Kayla Nelson and Morgan Delaney) NA.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater (Megan Cuta, Annabel Lantz, Meredith Christensen and Abby Rupnow) 11:21.25.
Long jump — 3. Angela Taylor 15-9 1/2; Abby Hansen 13-10 1/2.
Triple jump — 2. Sophia Roskoski 32-3 1/2; 3. Heather Wiehe 32-1.
Shot put — 2. Kylie Galowitz 29-2; 5. Abby Kyllo 27-3; 6. Lydia Kehner-Anderson 25- 1/2; Piper Howard 22-6 1/2.
Discus — 4. Abby Kyllo 81-5; 5. Kylie Galowitz 74-9; 6. Lydia Kehner-Anderson 61-10; Marci Wait 59-8.
High jump — 1. Abby Hansen 4-8; 6. Morgan Delaney 4-4; Calli Dierkhising 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Heather Wiehe 10-3; 3. Sophia Roskoski 8-0; Anya Williams 6-6.
