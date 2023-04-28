ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater girls track and field team finished second in the eight-team Roseville Invitational on Tuesday, April 25 at Roseville Area High School.
The Ponies totaled 101.5 points, which was 2.5 points ahead of third-place Forest Lake (99), but 27 points behind the host Raiders (128.5).
Liberty Quast won the triple jump with a distance of 35-5, finished second in the 200 meters (26.47) and added a third in the 100 meters (12.73) to help pace the Ponies, who collected their only other first in the 4x100 relay (51.00).
Stillwater placed three athletes among the top six in the 300 hurdles, led by Chelsea Stahl in third place with a time of 50.46. Courtney Peters (51.40) and Addison Brekke (52.61) followed in fourth and sixth. Stahl also led the Ponies in the 100 hurdles with a runner-up finish in a time of 16.59.
Karina Fischer placed second for Stillwater in the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.15 and teammates Julianna Kurth (1:02.40) and Chloe Rymal (1:03.97) weren’t far behind in fifth and seventh place.
Olivia Braunshausen placed second in the 800 meters (2:27.20) and the Ponies also received third-place finishes from Casey Johnston in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:48.57 and Meredith Christensen in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:49.18.
• The Stillwater boys were set to host the Pony Classic on April 21, but the meet was canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Team standings
1. Roseville 128.5; 2. Stillwater 101.5; 3. Forest Lake 99; 4. Buffalo 75; 5. East Ridge 58; 6. St. Paul Central 44; 7. Concordia Academy 29; 8. St. Paul Como Park 22.
Stillwater results (top 10)
100 — 1. Diarra Chatham (ER) 12.38; 3. Liberty Quast (St) 12.73; 5. Katherine Fischer (St) 13.19; 9. Rylee Lawrence (St) 13.46; 10. Eva Stafne (St) 13.50.
