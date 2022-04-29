LAKEVILLE — The Stillwater girls track and field team placed fourth in the 10-team Lakeville North Mega Meet on Saturday, April 23 at Lakeville North High School. Eden Prairie outlasted Wayzata 125-117.5 for the top spot while Lakeville North (71.5) and Stillwater (69) completed the top four.
Sophia Roskoski collected the lone victory for the Ponies while clearing 11-0 to win the pole vault, which was a strong event overall as Marcella Wait (9-0) followed in third.
Cayman Pagel also had a strong meet for the Ponies while finishing second in the 100 meters (13.26) and fourth in the long jump (16-2 1/4).
Stillwater’s Morgan Peterman placed third in the 800 meters (2:25.02) and anchored the runner-up 4x400 relay team (4:20.96) that also included Karina Fischer, Liberty Quast and Kayla Nelson. Brooke Elfert added a fourth-place showing in the 3,200 (12:16.61).
Team standings
1. Eden Prairie 125; 2. Wayzata 117.5; 3. Lakeville North 71.5; 4. Stillwater 69; 5. New Prague 46.5; 6, tie, St. Paul Highland Park 40 and Bloomington Jefferson 40; 8. Owatonna 38.5; 9, tie, Northfield 38 and Belle Plaine 38.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Emma Nguyen (EP) 13.24; 2. Cayman Pagel (St) 13.26; 6. Eva Stafne (St) 13.60; 16. Angela Taylor 13.96.
200 — 1. Niamya Holloway (EP) 27.27; 9. Cayman Pagel (St) 28.57; 11. Abby Hansen (St) 28.71; 17. Eva Stafne (St) 29.12.
400 — 1. Grace Weber (Way) 59.44; 7. Liberty Quast (St) 1:04.58; 8. Karina Fischer (St) 1:04.70; 27. Calli Dierkhising (St) 1:08.81.
800 — 1. Teegan Anderson (Way) 2:20.46; 3. Morgan Peterman (St) 2:25.02; 9. Ann McGlynn (St) 2:37.47; 12. Casey Johnston (St) 2:39.73.
1,600 — 1. Abbey Nechanicky (Way) 5:03.40; 16. Abigail Rupnow (St) 5:57.04; 26. Kathryn Wiens (St) 6:07.71; 28. Elly Flaherty (St) 6:08.45.
3,200 — 1. Luna Scorzelli (SPHP) 11:09.93; 4. Brooke Elfert (St) 12:16.61; 10. Stella Hicks (St) 12:52.01.
100 hurdles — 1. Alexandra Singer (LN) 17.34; T9. Chelsea Stahl (St) 18.59; 18. Lucy Wilcek (St) 19:37; 20. Anna Bushlack (St) 19:41.
300 hurdles — 1. Katie Ose (EP) 47.65; 8. Chelsea Stahl (St) 53.00; 14. Anna Bushlack (St) 54.63; 21. Lucy Wilcek (St) 56.52.
4x100 relay — 1. Eden Prairie 50.91; 3. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Eva Stafne, Cayman Pagel and Angela Taylor) 51.93.
4x200 relay — 1. Wayzata, 1:48.95; 11. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Morgan Delaney, Katherine Fischer and Abigail Hansen) 1:56.41.
4x400 relay — 1. Eden Prairie 4:20.23; 2. Stillwater (Karina Fischer, Liberty Quast, Kayla Nelson and Morgan Peterman) 4:20.96.
4x800 relay — 1. Wayzata 9:37.13; 3. Stillwater (Brooke Elfert, Ann McGlynn, Lauren Willhaus and Morgan Peterman) 10:28.64.
Long jump — 1. Kailee Kohrt (Way) 17-0; 4. Cayman Pagel (St) 16-2 1/4; 20. Alexa Lehman (St) 14-4 3/4; 30. Madison Truhlsen (St) 13-9.
Triple jump — 1. Malina Koepp (BP) 36-0; 13. Sadie Bettendorf (St) 30-11; 15. Karina Fischer (St) 30-9 3/4; 23. Johanna Swanson (St) 30- 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Julia Matthews (EP) 38-7 1/2; 12. Kylie Galowitz (St) 31-1 1/4; 20. Karley Galowitz (St) 27-10; 26. Sylvia Boyum (St) 26-0.
Discus — 1. Shelby Svien (Nor) 125-7; 8. Kylie Galowitz (St) 88-7; 17. Marcella Wait (St) 75-7; 25. Maysen Puhrmann (St) 68-6.
High jump — 1. Niamya Holloway (EP) 5-8; T12. Abigail Hansen (St) 4-8; T18. Morgan Delaney (St) 4-6; 25. Sadie Bettendorf (St) 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Sophia Roskoski (St) 11-0; 3. Marcella Wait (St) 9-0; 8. Anya Williams (St) 8-0.
