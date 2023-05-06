LAKEVILLE — Senior Sophia Roskoski collected victories in two events to help lead the Stillwater girls track and field team to a runner-up showing behind the host Panthers in the 13-team Lakeville North Mega Meet on Saturday, April 29.
North outscored the Ponies 111-107 while Two Rivers followed in third place with 80.5 points.
Roskoski delivered first-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (16.08) and pole vault (10-6) and also added a second-place showing in the triple jump with a distance of 34-9 1/4.
The pole vault was a strong event for the Ponies as Marcie Wait (10-0) and Abigail Jungmann (9-0) placed second and third in the event. Wait also added a runner-up finish in the discus with a distance of 104-10.
Stillwater’s third victory came in the 4x200 relay where Kayla Kajer, Alexis Ryberg, Hattie Schotzko and Katherine Fischer turned in a winning time of 1:52.21.
The Ponies also received a second place from Anna Bushlack in the 300 hurdles (50.65).
Team standings
1. Lakeville North 111; 2. Stillwater 107; 3. Two Rivers 80.5; 4. Belle Plaine 73; 5. Chaska 49.5; 6. Simley 48; 7. Orono 45; 8. St. Paul Highland Park 43; 9. Bloomington Jefferson 39; 10. Red Wing 37; 11. Apple Valley 33; 12. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 26; 13. Bloomington Kennedy 10.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Lauren Reynolds (LN) 12.50; 6. Anya Williams (St) 13.18; 8. Katherine Fischer (St) 13.39.
200 — 1. Lauren Reynolds (LN) 26.50; 10. Hattie Schotzko (St) 28.08; 15. Kayla Kajer (St) 28.47.
400 — 1. Taylor Walsh (Or) 1:03.48; 18. Reese Elzen (St) 1:09.24.
800 — 1. Ellie Moore (SPHP) 2:23.27; 9. Brynne Laska (St) 2:39.90; 29. Rachel Francis (St) 2:56.20; 33. Lily Smith (St) 3:01.58.
1,600 — 1. Maggie McEllistrom (TW) 5:19.67; 22. Siena Kersten (St) 6:32.90.
3,200 — 1. Nora Hanson (RW) 11:43.97; 15. Stella Hicks (St) 12:48.98;
100 hurdles — 1. Sophia Roskoski (St) 16.08; 13. Lucy Wilcek (St) 18.29; 21. Kayla Kajer (St) 19.49.
300 hurdles — 1. Alexandra Singer (LN) 49.76; 2. Anna Bushlack (St) 50.65; 15. Lucy Wilcek (St) 54.27.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakeville North, 51.86; 5. Stillwater (Katherine Fischer, Eva Stafne, Madison Rupp and Hattie Schotzko) 52.94.
4x200 relay — 1. Stillwater (Kayla Kajer, Alexis Ryberg, Hattie Schotzko and Katherine Fischer) 1:52.21.
4x400 relay — 1. Lakeville North, 4:20.44; 3. Stillwater (Brynne Laska, Reese Elzen, Keegan Mathre and Anna Bushlack) 4:31.54.
4x800 relay — 1. St. Paul Highland Park, 10:00.37.
Long jump — 1. Anya Williams (St) 17-5 1/2; 22. Maya Howard (St) 13-10 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Claire Stein (TR) 36-9 3/4; 2. Sophia Roskoski (St) 34-9 1/4; 7. Karina Fischer (St) 33-0; 11/ Reese Elzen (St) 31-3.
Shot put — 1. Shanya Collier-Phillips (AV) 36-9 3/4; 7. Heavin Ritzer (St) 32-5; 10. Karley Galowitz (St) 29-0; 11. Sylvia Boyum (St) 28-8.
Discus — 1. Natalie DePalma (Sim) 106-5; 2. Marcie Wait (St) 104-10; 13. Sylvia Boyum (St) 70-3; 20. Piper Howard (St) 68-3.
High jump — 1. Natalie Hanson (RW) 5-0; 3, tie, Kayla Kajer (St) 4-8 and Anya Williams (St) 4-8; Sadie Bettendorf (St) 4-3.
Pole vault — 1. Sophia Roskoski (St) 10-6; 2. Marcie Wait (St) 10-0; 3. Abigail Jungmann (St) 9-0.
Ponies enter six at Hamline
The Ponies sent three relays and a total of six entries to the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 28 at Hamline University in St. Paul.
Stillwater’s top individual finish came from Sophia Roskoski, who cleared 11-9 to place third in the pole vault. Sofia Condon of Anoka won the event with a height of 13-0.
The Ponies also placed third in the 4x400 relay with Julianne Kurth, Morgan Peterman, Avery Braunshausen and Karina Fischer finishing in a time of 4:01.08. Edina ran to the victory in a time of 3:56.11.
Liberty Quast placed eighth for the Ponies in the triple jump (35-3 1/4) and 15th in the 100 meters (12.83).
Stillwater also placed ninth in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. Rylee Lawrence, Quast, Katherine Fischer and Eva Stafne turned in a time of 50.99 in the 4x100 relay while Olivia Braunshausen, Avery Braunshausen, Brooke Elfert and Peterson ran 9:49.53 in the 4x800 relay.
