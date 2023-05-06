Sophia Roskoski col.jpg

Sophia Roskoski

LAKEVILLE — Senior Sophia Roskoski collected victories in two events to help lead the Stillwater girls track and field team to a runner-up showing behind the host Panthers in the 13-team Lakeville North Mega Meet on Saturday, April 29.

North outscored the Ponies 111-107 while Two Rivers followed in third place with 80.5 points.

