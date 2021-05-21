ARDEN HILLS — Less than 20 points separated the three teams competing in a triangular meet on Tuesday, May 18 at Mounds View High School. The host Mustangs scored 249 points to finish with a slight edge over second-place Roseville (246.5) and third-place Stillwater (230.5), but the bigger issue will be determined later in the week as all three attempt to qualify for the Class AAA True Team state meet, which will be held next week.
True Team state will be conducted virtually, with qualifying teams organizing their own smaller meets with results that will entered remotely to determine the final standings.
“We will not know if we advance to the True Team state meet until the end of the week,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said.
Stillwater’s biggest competition among its section peers typically comes from Eagan.
It takes depth to compete in a True Team format but the Ponies also helped their cause with seven first-place finishes in the triangular at Mounds View, which along with Roseville are regular participants at True Team state.
Alexis Pratt won two events for the Ponies, who also finished first in the 4x100 (49.70) and 4x800 (9:39.27) relays. Pratt won the 100- (12.50) and 200-meter (25.85) events.
Stillwater also fared well in the distance races, with Ana Weaver winning the 1,600 meters (5:05.57) and Brooke Elfert posting the fastest time in the 3,200 (11:36.6). Avery Braunshausen added a second-place finish in the 800 meters.
Sophia Roskoski (35-4 3/4) and Nora Wilcek (34-5 1/4) finished 1-2 for the Ponies in the triple jump. Roskoski also placed second in the pole vault after clearing 9-6.
Stillwater also received second-place performances from Heather Wiehe in the 100 hurdles (16.18), Angela Taylor in the long jump (16-2 1/2) and Abigail Kyllo in the discus (113-9).
The Ponies also scored third-place finishes from Anna Bushlack in the 300 hurdles (51.32), Madison Truhlsen in the long jump (15-9 1/2) and Abigail Hansen in the high jump (4-8).
Team standings
1. Mounds View 249; 2. Roseville 246.5; 3. Stillwater 230.5.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Alexis Pratt (St) 12.50; 5. Eva Stafne (St) 13.49; 8. Angela Taylor (St) 13.61; 10. Cayman Pagel (St) 13.87.
200 — 1. Alexis Pratt (St) 25.85; 6. Mary Slowinski (St) 28.15; 8. Grace Kleppe (St) 28.21.
400 — 1. Julia Freed (Ros) 1:00.20; 6. Madison Truhlsen (St) 1:04.36; 11. Calli Dierkhising (St) 1:06.87; 12. Sophia Lundgren (St) 1:08.26.
800 — 1. Magnolia Taylor (MV) 2:27.14; 2. Avery Braunshausen (St) 2:28.50; 9. Casey Johnston (St) 2:34.44; 10. Megan Cuta (St) 2:34.61; 14. Annabel Lantz (St) 2:39.78.
1,600 — 1. Ana Weaver (St) 5:05.57; 7. Abigail Rupnow (St) 5:45.43; 8. Mana’olana Kavapalu (St) 5:49.34.
3,200 — 1. Brooke Elfert (St) 11:36.60; 5. Morgan Peterman (St) 12:04.92; 6. Meredith Christensen (St) 12:12.97.
100 hurdles — 1. Ava Fitzgerald (Ros) 15.08; 2. Heather Wiehe (St) 16.18; 6. Sophia Roskoski (St) 18:52; 7. Nora Wilcek (St) 18.90; 10. Mana’olana Kavapalu (St) 19.63; 11. Alisa Collyard (St) 19.83.
300 hurdles — 1. Ava Fitzgerald (Ros) 47.14; 3. Anna Bushlack (St) 51.32; 5. Nora Wilcek (St) 51.42; 10. Chelsea Stahl (St) 53.24.
4x100 relay — 1. Stillwater, 49.70.
4x200 relay — 1. Roseville, 1:48.92; 3. Stillwater, 1:53.31.
4x400 relay — 1. Roseville, 4:09.99; 3. Stillwater, 4:19.45.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater, 9:39.27.
Long jump — 1. Hemetii Apet (Ros) 17-8 1/2; 2. Angela Taylor (St) 16-2 1/2; 3. Madison Truhlsen (St) 15-9 1/2; 8. Eva Stafne (St) 14-10 1/2; 9. Cayman Pagel (St) 14-10; 13. Johanna Swanson (St) 13-2.
Triple jump — 1. Sophia Roskoski (St) 35-4 3/4; 2. Nora Wilcek (St) 34-5 1/4; 10. Heather Wiehe (St) 30-6 1/4; 12. Johanna Swanson (St) 28-6.
Shot put — 1. Hadley Streit (MV) 38-0; 7. Kylie Galowitz (St) 32-1; 12. Abigail Kyllo (St) 28-0; 13. Lydia Kehner-Anderson (St) 27-5 1/2; 15. Marcella Wait (St) 26- 1/2.
Discus — 1. Hadley Streit (MV) 117-4; 2. Abigail Kyllo (St) 113-9; 5. Kylie Galowitz (St) 105-4; 15. Marcella Wait (St) 67-6; 16. Samara McClaine (St) 66-7; 17. Piper Howard (St) 63-4.
High jump — 1. Mallory Dittel (Ros) 4-10; 3. Abigail Hansen (St) 4-8; T4. Morgan Delaney (St) 4-8; 13. Anna Bushlack (St) 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Olivia Gentile (Ros) 10-6; 2. Sophia Roskoski (St) 9-6; 3. Heather Wiehe (St) 9-0; 8. Megan Palmer (St) 8-0; 12. Marcella Wait (St) 7-6; 15. Anya Williams (St) 7-6.
Ponies win at Woodbury
At Woodbury, the Ponies racked up 10 first-place finishes to outscored Roseville 150.3-105.3 and the rest of the field in a five-team Suburban East Conference meet on Thursday, May 13 at East Ridge High School.
Alexis Pratt (100 and 400), Ana Weaver (800 and 1,600) and Abigail Hansen (200 and high jump) each won two events for the Ponies, who also won three of the four relays.
Nora Wilcek (33-4) and Heather Wiehe (33-2) placed first and second for the Ponies in the triple jump. Wiehe also finished second in the pole vault (10-0) while Abigail Kyllo added a runner-up showing in the discus (110-11).
Team standings
1. Stillwater 150.3; 2. Roseville 105.3; 3. East Ridge 50.3; 4. Irondale 36; 5. Park 19.
Stillwater results (top 8)
100 — 1. Alexis Pratt 12.69; 2. Cayman Pagel 13.40; 5. Mary Slowinski 13.60; 6. Angela Taylor 13.72; 7. Eva Stafne 13.77.
200 — 1. Abigail Hansen 28.02; 8. Grace Kleppe 28.68.
400 — 1. Alexis Pratt 1:00.87; 4. Calli Dierkhising 1:06.81; 6. Megan Palmer 1:07.72; 7. Morgan Delaney 1:07.97; 8. Olivia Madison 1:08.13.
800 — 1. Ana Weaver 2:21.04; 2. Morgan Peterman 2:33.02; 3. Casey Johnston 2:35.33; 5. Megan Cuta 2:38.69.
1,600 — 1. Ana Weaver 4:52.96; 3. Avery Braunshausen 5:35.30; 4. Mogan Peterman 5:37.44.
3,200 — 2. Brooke Elfert 11:35.60; 3. Meredith Christensen 12:35.18; 4. Abigail Rupnow 12:59.0.
100 hurdles — 5. Nora Wilcek 18.38; 6. Heather Wiehe 19:06; 8. Mana’olana Kavapulo 19.76.
300 hurdles — 4. Nora Wilcek 51.24; 5. Anna Bushlack 51.75; 7. Chelsea Stahl 52.18.
4x100 relay — 1. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Eva Stafne, Heather Wiehe and Cayman Pagel) 51.20.
4x200 relay — 2. Stillwater (Grace Kleppe, Abigail Hansen, Anna Bushlack and Madison Truhlsen) 1:50.80.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater (Angela Taylor, Madison Truhlsen, Kayla Nelson and Avery Braunshausen) 4:27.12.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater (Abigail Rupnow, Annabel Lantz, Meredith Christensen and Megan Cuta) 10:33.52.
Long jump — 6. Eva Stafne 14-10.
Triple jump — 1. Nora Wilcek 33-4; 2. Heather Wiehe 33-2; 8. Johanna Swanson 28-4.
Shot put — 5. Kylie Galowitz 32- 1/2.
Discus — 2. Abigail Kyllo 110-11; 4. Kylie Galowitz 101-5.
High jump — 1. Abigail Hansen 5-0; T4. Morgan Delaney 4-6; 8, tie, Anna Bushlack 4-2 and Shelby Barwick 4-2.
Pole vault — 2. Heather Wiehe 10-0; T5. Megan Palmer 8-0; T8. Marcella Wait 7-6.
