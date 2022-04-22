ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater girls track and field team placed fourth in the Suburban East Conference Relays on Tuesday, April 12 at Roseville High School.

The host Raiders outlasted runner-up Forest Lake 122-116 for the top spot while Mounds View (198), Stillwater (83) and White Bear Lake (78) completed the top five in the eight-team field.

Stillwater recorded three second-place finishes on the track, including the 4x400 relay with Karina Fischer, Liberty Quast, Avery Braunshausen and Morgan Peterman turning in a time of 4:20.22.

The Ponies also placed second in the 1,600 team race, led by Abby Rupnow with a time of 5:52.92. Stella Hicks (5:56.46), Lucy Johnson (5:57.57) and Kathryn Wiens (6:22.09) also contributed to the strong finish in the event.

Ava Erickson, Anya Williams, Kayla Nelson and Ann McGlynn also delivered a runner-up showing for the Ponies in the 1,600 sprint medley relay with a time of 4:48.05.

• The Ponies also competed in an unscored meet on Tuesday, April 19 at Mounds View High School.

Team standings

1. Roseville 122; 2. Forest Lake 116; 3. Mounds View 109; 4. Stillwater 83; 5. White Bear Lake 78; 6. Woodbury 57; 7. Irondale 53; 8. East Ridge 27.

Stillwater results

4x100 hurdles — 4. Stillwater (Chelsea Stahl 18.78, Mana Kavapalu 18.89, Lucy Wilcek 20.28 and Julia Kustritz 20.71).

4x300 hurdles team race — 4. Stillwater (Nora Wilcek 56.68, Julia Kustritz 1:01.81, Chelsea Stahl 51.16 and Lucy Wilcek 55.32).

4x100 relay — 3. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Eva Stafne, Anya Williams and Abby Hansen) 53.00.

4x100 throwers relay — 3. Stillwater (Kylie Galowitz, Karley Galowitz, Lydia Kehner-Anderson and Sam McClaine) 1:05.08.

4x200 relay — 5. Stillwater (Kayla Kajer, Katie Fischer, Ava Erickson and Olivia Madison) 2:00.41.

4x400 relay — 2. Stillwater (Karina Fischer, Liberty Quast, Avery Braunahausen and Morgan Peterman) 4:20.22.

4x800 relay — Stillwater (Avery Braunshausen, Brooke Elfert, Casey Johnston and Morgan Peterman) DQ.

800 sprint medley relay — 5. Stillwater Ella Josephson, Alexis Ryberg, Kayla Nelson and Liberty Quast) 2:07.98.

1,600 team race — 2. Stillwater (Stella Hicks 5:56.46, Abby Rupnow 5:52.92, Lucy Johnson 5:57.57 and Kathryn Wiens 6:22.09).

1,600 sprint medley relay — 2. Stillwater (Ava Erickson, Anya Williams, Kayla Nelson and Ann McGlynn) 4:48.05.

4x3,200 team race — 4. Stillwater (Meredith Christensen 13:09.13, Elly Flaherty 13:34.42, Brooke Elfert 12:50.41 and Siena Kersten 13:43.95).

Long jump — Stillwater (Olivia Madison 13-4 1/4, Cayman Pagel 12-5 1/2 and Ella Josephson 12-2).

Triple jump — 4. Stillwater (Nora Wilcek 30-2, Karina Fischer 28-4, Jonna Swanson 27-9 and Paige Herbert 27-5).

Shot put — 7. Stillwater (Kylie Galowitz 31-8 1/2, Karley Galowitz 26-4 1/2, Lydia Kehner-Anderson 24-4 and Sam McClaine 23-2).

Discus — 7. Stillwater (Kylie Galowitz 84-9, Marci Wait 78-10, Lydia Kehner-Anderson 63-6 and Angie Klein 48-11).

High jump — 4. Stillwater (Abby Hansen 4-3, Sadie Bettendorf 4-0, Kayla Kajer 4-0 and Olivia Madison 4-0).

Pole vault — 5. Stillwater (Anya Williams 7-6, Megan Palmer 7-6, Liberty Quast NH and Peyton Pfannernstein NH).

