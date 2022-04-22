ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater girls track and field team placed fourth in the Suburban East Conference Relays on Tuesday, April 12 at Roseville High School.
The host Raiders outlasted runner-up Forest Lake 122-116 for the top spot while Mounds View (198), Stillwater (83) and White Bear Lake (78) completed the top five in the eight-team field.
Stillwater recorded three second-place finishes on the track, including the 4x400 relay with Karina Fischer, Liberty Quast, Avery Braunshausen and Morgan Peterman turning in a time of 4:20.22.
The Ponies also placed second in the 1,600 team race, led by Abby Rupnow with a time of 5:52.92. Stella Hicks (5:56.46), Lucy Johnson (5:57.57) and Kathryn Wiens (6:22.09) also contributed to the strong finish in the event.
Ava Erickson, Anya Williams, Kayla Nelson and Ann McGlynn also delivered a runner-up showing for the Ponies in the 1,600 sprint medley relay with a time of 4:48.05.
• The Ponies also competed in an unscored meet on Tuesday, April 19 at Mounds View High School.
Team standings
1. Roseville 122; 2. Forest Lake 116; 3. Mounds View 109; 4. Stillwater 83; 5. White Bear Lake 78; 6. Woodbury 57; 7. Irondale 53; 8. East Ridge 27.
Stillwater results
4x100 hurdles — 4. Stillwater (Chelsea Stahl 18.78, Mana Kavapalu 18.89, Lucy Wilcek 20.28 and Julia Kustritz 20.71).
4x300 hurdles team race — 4. Stillwater (Nora Wilcek 56.68, Julia Kustritz 1:01.81, Chelsea Stahl 51.16 and Lucy Wilcek 55.32).
4x100 relay — 3. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Eva Stafne, Anya Williams and Abby Hansen) 53.00.
4x100 throwers relay — 3. Stillwater (Kylie Galowitz, Karley Galowitz, Lydia Kehner-Anderson and Sam McClaine) 1:05.08.
4x200 relay — 5. Stillwater (Kayla Kajer, Katie Fischer, Ava Erickson and Olivia Madison) 2:00.41.
4x400 relay — 2. Stillwater (Karina Fischer, Liberty Quast, Avery Braunahausen and Morgan Peterman) 4:20.22.
4x800 relay — Stillwater (Avery Braunshausen, Brooke Elfert, Casey Johnston and Morgan Peterman) DQ.
800 sprint medley relay — 5. Stillwater Ella Josephson, Alexis Ryberg, Kayla Nelson and Liberty Quast) 2:07.98.
1,600 team race — 2. Stillwater (Stella Hicks 5:56.46, Abby Rupnow 5:52.92, Lucy Johnson 5:57.57 and Kathryn Wiens 6:22.09).
1,600 sprint medley relay — 2. Stillwater (Ava Erickson, Anya Williams, Kayla Nelson and Ann McGlynn) 4:48.05.
4x3,200 team race — 4. Stillwater (Meredith Christensen 13:09.13, Elly Flaherty 13:34.42, Brooke Elfert 12:50.41 and Siena Kersten 13:43.95).
Long jump — Stillwater (Olivia Madison 13-4 1/4, Cayman Pagel 12-5 1/2 and Ella Josephson 12-2).
Triple jump — 4. Stillwater (Nora Wilcek 30-2, Karina Fischer 28-4, Jonna Swanson 27-9 and Paige Herbert 27-5).
Shot put — 7. Stillwater (Kylie Galowitz 31-8 1/2, Karley Galowitz 26-4 1/2, Lydia Kehner-Anderson 24-4 and Sam McClaine 23-2).
Discus — 7. Stillwater (Kylie Galowitz 84-9, Marci Wait 78-10, Lydia Kehner-Anderson 63-6 and Angie Klein 48-11).
High jump — 4. Stillwater (Abby Hansen 4-3, Sadie Bettendorf 4-0, Kayla Kajer 4-0 and Olivia Madison 4-0).
Pole vault — 5. Stillwater (Anya Williams 7-6, Megan Palmer 7-6, Liberty Quast NH and Peyton Pfannernstein NH).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.