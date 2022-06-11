OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls track and field team finished first in four events on the way to a victory in the Section 4AAA Meet on Thursday, June 2 at Stillwater Area High School. The Ponies scored 255 points to outlast runner-up St. Paul Central (173.5) while White Bear Lake (150.5) followed in third place.
This is the first year of the three-class format in track and field. Stillwater placed second in Section 4AA a year ago.
“It was different because it’s the first year with three classes and different competition,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said. “It was a smaller meet and just a lot different than our previous section meets.”
Stillwater earned a total of 14 entries for the state meet, including the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. The top two finishers in each event — in addition to any bettering the state qualifying standard — advance to state, which is scheduled for June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
“Most of the kids who did get in we expected to get in,” Podolske said. “I thought Central really had a nice team and some great individuals. It was a good meet. Going into the state meet it’s going to be different. We ran on a really windy day so our times aren’t going to be all that great, but we hope that they make it to finals and get some PRs for a lot of these kids.”
The Ponies received a 1-2 finish from Kayla Nelson (1:03.04) and Karina Fischer (1:03.39) in the 400 meters and Morgan Peterman added a victory in the 800 meters with a time of 2:17.08.
“Kayla is a senior so that’s really exciting,” Podolske said. “She’s been running very well in the 400. Karina is new to the sport and we’ve got some other young kids competing for the first time at this level.”
Freshman Liberty Quast, a state gymnastics qualifier this past winter, advanced to state in the 100 meters after placing second in a time of 12.67 — finishing just .03 ahead of third-place finisher Lys-aurele D’almeida (12.70) of White Bear Lake.
“She is another person who has come on so strong,” Podolske said. “She was in a couple of our relays but we’re excited for her to make it in the open 100.
“She came from cross-country and I knew she had speed so she was running the 400 and 200 and the last few weeks really improving in the 100.”
At the opposite end of the distance scale, Brooke Elfert qualified with a runner-up finish in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:56.38.
Chelsea Stahl also advanced to state in the 100 hurdles, finishing second in a time of 16.61.
“Chelsea Stahl had a really good meet,” Podolske said.
Nelson, Fischer and Peterman also joined Avery Braunshausen to win the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:08.46, nearly five seconds ahead of the runner-up team from White Bear Lake (4:13.32). Ann McGlynn, Elfert, Lauren Willhaus and Braunshausen finished second in the 4x800 relay with a time of 1:01.04.
Stillwater’s other section champ was Sophia Roskoski in the pole vault (11-1).
“She’s had a really good season, but there’s a lot of great vaulters,” Podolske said.
Roskoski will have familiar company in the event as Marcella Wait finished second with a height of 10-1. Wait pulled off an impressive double while also qualifying for state in the discus with a throw of 113-8. It is not a common second event for most vaulters.
“She threw outstanding,” Podolske said. “It’s so fun to see someone just go out and attack and get in. She had a really good meet and she’s had a really good season. She’s progressed so much from a year ago.”
Kylie Galowitz added a runner-up finish in the shot put (32-4 1/4 while Cayman Pagel finished in the long jump (17-1). The Ponies will also be represented in the high jump after Kayla Kajer finished second with a height of 4-8.
“For Kylie to get second in the shot was great,” Podolske said. “She’s a senior and she has put a lot of time in and she was throwing quite well.”
Pagel jumped farther during the conference meet, but this was still good enough to advance out of sections.
“She has the potential to do well at state if she can jump her best,” Podolske said.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 255; 2. St. Paul Central 173.5; 3. White Bear Lake 150.5; 4. Woodbury 134.5; 5. Tartan 77.5; 6. Cretin-Derham Hall 45.5; 7. North St. Paul 41.5; 8. St. Paul Harding 18.
Stillwater results
100 — *1. Tamia Horton (NSP) 12.48; *2. Liberty Quast (St) 12.67.
200 — *1. Madison Simmers (Wo) 26.64; *2. Tamia Horton (NSP) 26.94; 4. Cayman Pagel (St) 27.12; 9. Katherine Fischer (St) 28.52.
400 — *1. Kayla Nelson (St) 1:03.04; *2. Karina Fischer (St) 1:03.39; 4. Julianne Kurth (St) 1:04.28.
800 — *1. Morgan Peterman (St) 2:17.08; *2. Katelyn Porter (WBL) 2:23.53; 5. Ann McGlynn (St) 2:31.50; 11. Lauren Willhaus (St) 2:41.29.
1,600 — *1. Iris Guider (SPC) 5:14.82; *2. Laura McClary (SPC) 5:39.48; 4. Abigail Rupnow (St) 5:50.95; 8. Elly Flaherty (St) 6:01.79; 9. Kathryn Wiens (St) 6:19.70.
3,200 — *1. Iris Guider (SPC) 11:13.91; *2. Brooke Elfert (St) 11:56.38; 5. Stella Hicks (St) 12:26.29; 8. Meredith Christensen (St) 13:24.94.
100 hurdles — *1. Lily Hammacher (SPC) 16.08; *2. Chelsea Stahl (St) 16.61; 6. Kayla Kajer (St) 17.57; 7. Nora Wilcek (St) 18.10.
300 hurdles — *1. Lily Hammacher (SPC) 46.54; *2. Anna Gregg-Escalante (SPC) 47.99; 5. Chelsea Stahl (St) 50.66; 6. Anna Bushlack (St) 50.73; 8. Lucy Wilcek (St) 52.26.
4x100 relay — *1. Woodbury, 50.07; *2. White Bear Lake, 51.28; 3. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Liberty Quast, Cayman Pagel and Eva Stafne) 51.64.
4x200 relay — *1. Woodbury, 1:46.53; *2. White Bear Lake, 1:49.06; 3. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Katherine Fischer, Julianne Kurth and Cayman Pagel) 1:32.52.
4x400 relay — *1. Stillwater (Kayla Nelson, Avery Braunshausen, Karina Fischer and Morgan Peterman) 4:08.46; *2. White Bear Lake, 4:13.32.
4x800 relay — *1. Woodbury, 9:53.30; *2. Stillwater (Ann McGlynn, Brooke Elfert, Lauren Willhaus and Avery Braunshausen) 10:01.04.
Long jump — *1. Lillian Orf (Wo) 17-2; *2. Cayman Pagel (St) 17-1; 10. Olivia Madison (St) 14-2 3/4; 11. Alexa Lehman (St) 14-0.
Triple jump — *1. Anneteke Adoga (Wo) 36-9 1/4; *2. Lily Hammacher (SPC) 35-7; 6. Karina Fischer (St) 32-10 3/4; 7. Nora Wilcek (St) 32-5; 12. Jonna Swanson (St) 29-5.
Shot put — *1. Oreoluwa Olusi (WBL) 38-10 1/2; *2. Kylie Galowitz (St) 32-4 1/4; 4. Karley Galowitz (St) 31-2 1/4; 15. Sylvia Boyum (St) 23- 1/2.
Discus — *1. Oreoluwa Olusi (WBL) 130-5; *2. Marcella Wait (St) 113-8; 3. Kylie Galowitz (St) 111-3; 6. Maysen Puhrmann (St) 86-11.
High jump — *1. Samara Jones (Tar) 4-9; *2. Kayla Kajer (4-8; T5. Sadie Bettendorf (St) 4-4; 8. Morgan Delaney (St) 4-4.
Pole vault — *1. Sophia Roskoski (St) 11-1; *2. Marcella Wait (St) 10-1; 3. Peyton Pfannenstein (St) 9-7.
