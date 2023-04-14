ROSEVILLE — It was a tight battle for the top spot, but Roseville edged the Stillwater 119-117.5 for the victory in the girls track and field Suburban East Conference Relays on Tuesday, April 11 at Roseville Area High School. Mounds View followed in third place with 111 points while Forest Lake landed fourth at 76.5.

Stillwater and Roseville combined to win 13 of the 16 events, with the Raiders claiming seven first-place finishes and the Ponies notching six victories.

