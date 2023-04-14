ROSEVILLE — It was a tight battle for the top spot, but Roseville edged the Stillwater 119-117.5 for the victory in the girls track and field Suburban East Conference Relays on Tuesday, April 11 at Roseville Area High School. Mounds View followed in third place with 111 points while Forest Lake landed fourth at 76.5.
Stillwater and Roseville combined to win 13 of the 16 events, with the Raiders claiming seven first-place finishes and the Ponies notching six victories.
The Ponies, who notched two indoor victories to start the season, finished first in the 100 hurdles and placed second behind Roseville in the 300 hurdles. Stillwater also won the 4x400 relay (4:07.87) and the 800-meter )1:55.33) and 1,600-meter (4:39.65) sprint medley relays.
Liberty Quast, Courtney Peters, Karina Fischer and Sophia Roskoski collected a first-place finish for the Ponies in the triple jump. Roskoski set the pace in the pole vault while teamming with Marcie Wait, Megan Palmer and Abigail Jungmann to win that event.
The Ponies are scheduled to compete at Mounds View on April 18.
Team standings
1. Roseville 119; 2. Stillwater 117.5; 3. Mounds View 111; 4. Forest Lake 76.5; 5. White Bear Lake 63; 6. Woodbury 46; 7. East Ridge 39; 9. Irondale 23.
Stillwater results
100 hurdles — 1. Stillwater (Sophia Roskoski 17.31, Chelsea Stahl 17.38, Anna Bushlack 18.17 and Addison Brekke 18.74) 1:11.59.
300 hurdles — 1. Roseville, 3:25.27; 2. Stillwater (Anna Bushlack 50.33, Chelsea Stahl 50.36, Eden Letourneau 54.79 and Lucy Wilcek 56.21) 3:31.68.
4x100 relay — 1. Roseville, 50.38; 5. Stillwater, 52.25).
4x200 relay — 1. Roseville, 1:46.53; 6. Stillwater, 1:53.08.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater, 4:07.87.
4x800 relay — 1. Mounds View, 9:45.49; 4. Stillwater, 10:08.23.
800 sprint medley relay — 1. Stillwater, 1:55.33.
1,600 sprint medley relay — 1. Stillwater, 4:39.65.
1,600 team race — 1. Forest Lake, 23:39.20; 4. Stillwater (Casey Johnston 5:58.99, Aurora Swenson 6:35.71, Bijou Burdick 6:54.83 and Siena Kersten 6:56.54) 26:26.06.
3,200 team race — 1. Mounds View, 47:52.63; 2. Stillwater (Olivia Braunshausen 12:41.16, Jenna Kurth 13:04.65, Meredith Christensen 13:27.57 and Greta Shockey 13:58.45) 53:11.80.
4x100 throwers relay — 1. Roseville, 1:01.97; 4. Stillwater, 1:05.33.
Long jump — 1. Roseville, 63-5.49; 2. Stillwater (Anya Williams 16-9 1/2, Olivia Madison 15-6, Maya Howard 13-11 1/2 and Alivia Amundson 12-9) 59-0.0.
Triple jump — 1. Stillwater (Liberty Quast 34-10, Courtney Peters 33-11, Karina Fischer 32-8 and Sophia Roskoski 32-6) 133-11.
Shot put — 1. Roseville, 124-2.24; 3. Stillwater (Marcie Wait 28-1 1/2, Karley Galowitz 28-0, Sylvia Boyum 27-7 3/4 and Heavin Ritzer 26-8 1/2) 110-5.74.
High jump — 1. Roseville, 18-8; 3. Stillwater (Kayla Kajer 4-10, Anya Williams 4-8, Olivia Madison 4-6 and Karina Fischer 4-3) 18-3.
Pole vault — 1. Stillwater (Sophia Roskoski 10-8, Marcie Wait 10-2, Megan Palmer 8-2 and Abigail Jungmann 8-2) 37-2.
Ponies win at Mankato
At Mankato, victories in six of 12 events propelled the Ponies to a victory over Owatonnna and the rest of the field in the Minnesota State Relays Championship on Friday, April 7 at Myers Field House on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Stillwater racked up 484 points to outdistance Owatonna (440) and third-place Eau Claire Memorial (420) in the nine-team field.
Four of Stillwater’s wins came on the track, starting with the 60-meter team race while paced by Liberty Quast (8.01) and Katherine Fischer (8.43).
The Ponies also took top honors in the 60-meter hurdles relay with Sophia Roskoski (9.56), Chelsea Stahl (9.97), Anna Bushlack (10.40) and Addie Brekke (10.40) each placing among the top five.
Stillwater added first-place finishes in the 4x400 (4:16) and 4x800 (10:29.04) relays.
Roskoski cleared 11-8 to pace the Ponies to a victory in the pole vault. Marcie Wait was the team’s second finisher in the pole vault at 10-6 and also contributed to a victory for Stillwater in the shot put with a distance of 28-1 1/2. Karley Galowitz led the Ponies in the shot put with a toss of 30-10 1/2.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 484; 2. Owatonna 440; 3. Eau Claire Memorial 420; 4. New Richmond 386; 5. Hudson 370; 6. Rochester John Marshall 228; 7. Superior 204; 8. St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 156; 9. Cromwell-Wright 52.
Stillwater results
60 — 1. Stillwater (1. Liberty Quast 8.01; 8. Katherine Fischer 8.43; 12. Rylee Lawrence 8.49; 22. Maddie Rupp 8.72).
60 hurdles relay — 1. Stillwater (1. Sophia Roskoski 9.56; 2. Chelsea Stahl 9.97; 4. Anna Bushlack 10.40; 5. Addie Brekke 10.40).
4x200 relay — 1. Hudson 1:51.36; 2. Stillwater (Liberty Quast, Eva Stafne, Alexis Ryberg and Chelsea Stahl) 1:51.92.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater (Anna Bushlack, Karina Fischer, Avery Braunshausen and Julianne Kurth) 4:16.49.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater (Ann McGlynn, Casey Johnston, Lauren Wilhaus and Avery Braunshausen) 10:29.04.
1,600 sprint medley relay — 1. Eau Claire Memorial 4:41.22; 8. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Hattie Schotzky, Anya Williams and Aurora Swenson) 5:02.55.
1,600 team race — 1. Eau Claire Memorial; 2. Stillwater (3. Brooke Elfert 5:39.42; 11. Jenna Kurth 6:05.05; 15. Shaeffer Watson 6:23.85; 21. Bijou Burdick 6:47.02).
4x100 throwers relay — 1. New Richmond 1:00.31; 4. Stillwater (Marci Wait, Sylvia Boyum, Heavin Ritzer and Segolene Yemmene) 1:05.87.
Long jump — 1. Owatonna. 6. Stillwater (5. Julianne Kurth 14-2 1/4; 19. Anya Williams 12-3 3/4; 21. Elizabeth Staska 11-10 1/2).
Shot put — 1. Stillwater (3. Karley Galowitz 30-10 1/2; 8. Marci Wait 28-1 1/2; 9. Sylvia Boyum 27-9 3/4; 11. Heavin Ritzer 27-8).
High jump — 1. Rochester John Marshall; T2. Stillwater (5. Anya Williams 4-7; 5. Kayla Kajer 4-7; 18. Olivia Madison 4-3; 20. Sadie Bettendorf 4-1).
Pole vault — 1. Stillwater (1. Sophia Roskoski 11-8; 2. Marci Wait 10-6; 4. Megan Palmer 7-6; 4. Abigail Jungman 7-6).
