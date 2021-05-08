OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Despite an impressive performance from senior Alexis Pratt, the Stillwater girls track and field team settled for second place behind Roseville in a five-team Suburban East Conference meet on Thursday, April 29 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater won its two previous meets this season at Woodbury and Irondale, but the Raiders held off the Ponies 119.66-110.83. Forest Lake followed in third with 55.5 points.
Competing in her first meet of the season, Pratt was in strong form while sweeping the 100- (12.02), 200- (25.93) and 400-meter (1:02.56) races.
Ana Weaver notched the only other victory for the Ponies as she won the 1,600 meters in a time of 5:00. The senior also finished second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:22.
Stillwater claimed four of the top six finishes in the 1,600 meters as Brook Elfert (5:28) followed in second and teammates Morgan Peterman (5:33) and Avery Braunshausen (5:34) placed fifth and sixth.
In the field events, Abby Kyllo led the Ponies with a runner-up showing in the discus (95-8) and Heather Wiehe finished second in the pole vault (10-0).
Stillwater also placed second in the 4x100 (51.85) and 4x400 (4:26) relays.
Team standings
1. Roseville 119.66; 2. Stillwater 110.83; 3. Forest Lake 55.5; 4. White Bear Lake 55; 5. East Ridge 33.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Alexis Pratt 12.02; 2. Cayman Pagel 12.76; 3. Eva Stafne 12.83; Grace Kleppe 13.3; Mary Slowinski 13.54.
200 — 1. Alexis Pratt 25.93; Abby Hansen 28.14; Eva Stafne 28.28; Mary Slowinski 28.82; Cayman Pagel 28.93.
400 — 1. Alexis Pratt 1:02.56; 4. Kayla Nelson 1:07.59; Sophia Lundgren 1:10.28; Morgan Delaney 1:12.23.
800 — 2. Ana Weaver 2:22; 4. Avery Braunshausen 2:31; Megan Cuta 2:39.
1,600 — 1. Ana Weaver 5:00; 2. Brooke Elfert 5:28; 5. Morgan Peterman 5:33; 6. Avery Braunshausen 5:34; Abby Rupnow 5:58.
3,200 — Meredith Christensen 12:50.
100 hurdles — 3. Heather Wiehe 16.46; Nora Wilcek 18.4; Mana Kavapalu 18.75; Julia Kustritz 26.93.
300 hurdles — 5. Sophia Roskoski 53.82; Brooke Elfert 53.87; Nora Wilcek 54.78; Anna Bushlack 55.01.
4x100 relay — 2. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Eva Stafne, Heather Wiehe and Cayman Pagel) 51.85.
4x200 relay — Stillwater (Anna Bushlack, Maddie Truhlsen, Abby Hansen and Grace Kleppe) 1:54.23.
4x400 relay — 2. Stillwater (Maddie Truhlsen, Sophia Lundgren, Anna Bushlack and Ana Weaver) 4:26.
4x800 relay — 3. Stillwater (Lucy Johnson, Annabel Lantz, Casey Johnston and Meredith Christensen) 11:06.
Long jump — 3. Maddie Truhlsen 15-8 1/2; 4. Cayman Pagel 15-7 1/4; Abby Hansen 14-6 3/4; Eva Stafne 14-2 1/2.
Triple jump — 3. Nora Wilcek 32-10; 4. Sophia Roskoski 32-7 1/2; 5. Heather Wiehe 32-3; Megan Palmer 29-10.
Shot put — Kylie Galowitz 30-10; Abby Kyllo 26-6; Lydia Kehner-Anderson 26-3; Marcie Wait 24-8; Piper Howard 23-1.
Discus — 2. Abby Kyllo 95-8; Kylie Galowitz 88-5; Lydia Kehner-Anderson 71-2; Marcie Wait 70-8; Piper Howard 59-2.
High jump — T3. Abby Hansen 4-6; Morgan Delaney 4-4.
Pole vault — 2. Heather Wiehe 10-0; Megan Palmer 7-0; Marcie Wait 6-6.
