WHITE BEAR LAKE — Senior Alexis Pratt enjoyed a busy day while collecting three first-place finishes for the Stillwater girls track and field team in a meet on Thursday, May 6 at White Bear Lake High School.
Pratt claimed titles in the 100- (12.35), 200- (25.84) and 400-meter (59.90) races to lead the Ponies.
Team scores and standings for the meet were not available.
Stillwater swept the top three places in the 100, with Cayman Pagel (13.13) and Angela Taylor (13.40) finished second and third behind Pratt. Pagel also took top honors in the long jump with a distance of 15-5 1/4, followed by teammates Maddie Truhlsen (15-2) and Taylor (14-4 3/4).
Heather Wiehe provided another first-place finish for the Ponies in the pole vault after clearing 10-0.
Mary Slowinski, Eva Stafne, Wiehe and Pagel combined to win the 4x100 relay in a time of 51.71.
Stillwater also received second-place showings from Morgan Peterman in the 3,200 meters (12:18.84) and Nora Wilcek in the triple jump (33-4 1/4).
• Stillwater’s Ana Weaver competed in a meet at Wayzata on Thursday, May 6 and won a thrilling 3,200-meter race by less than a second. Weaver crossed the line in 10:30.00, just ahead of Wayzata sophomore Abbey Nechanicky. They both finished 25 seconds ahead of St. Paul Highland Park’s Molly Moening (10:55.94).
Brooke Elfert of Stillwater placed 10th in the same race with a time of 11:48.43.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Alexis Pratt 12.35; 2. Cayman Pagel 13.13; 3. Angela Taylor 13.40; Eva Stafne 13.42; Abby Hansen 13.45; Mary Slowinski 13.58; Grace Kleppe 13.61; Sam McClaine 15.50.
200 — 1. Alexis Pratt 25.84; 5. Eva Stafne 27.64; Abby Hansen 27.67; Mary Slowinski 28.05; Grace Kleppe 28.16.
400 — 1. Alexis Pratt 59.90; 3. Avery Braunshausen 1:02.99; Maddie Truhlsen 1:03.36; Kayla Nelson 1:04.67; Calli Dierkhising 1:07.56; Annabel Lantz 1:07.99; Morgan Delaney 1:10.81; Olivia Madison 1:11.34.
800 — 1. Megan Cuta 2:33.15; Casey Johnston 2:38.01.
1,600 — 5. Abby Rupnow 5:50.47.
3,200 — 2. Morgan Peterman 12:18.84; 3. Meredith Christensen 12:30.79.
100 hurdles — 4. Nora Wilcek 18.03; Mana Kavapalu 18.95; Lucy Wilcek 20.01.
300 hurdles — 3. Nora Wilcek 52.78; Anna Bushlack 53.40; Lucy Wileck 55.32.
4x100 relay — 1. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Eva Stafne, Heather Wiehe and Cayman Pagel) 51.71.
4x200 relay — 3. Stillwater (Grace Kleppe, Abby Hansen, Anna Bushlack and Maddie Truhlsen) 1:53.94.
4x400 relay — 3. Stillwater (Maddie Truhlsen, Anna Bushlack, Kayla Nelson and Olivia Madison) 4:34.49.
4x800 relay —
Long jump — 1. Cayman Pagel 15-5 1/4; 2. Maddie Truhlsen 15-2; 3. Angela Taylor 14-4 3/4; Eva Stafne 13-2.
Triple jump — 2. Nora Wilcek 33-4 1/2; Heather Wiehe 33-2.
Shot put — Kylie Galowitz 31- 1/2; Abby Kyllo 27-9; Lydia Kehner-Anderson 25-10; Sam McClaine 23-11 1/2; Piper Howard 22-10 1/2.
Discus — 4. Abby Kyllo 99-2; Kylie Galowitz 90-6 1/4; Sam McClaine 65-2 1/2; Lydia Kehner-Anderson 64-5 1/2; Piper Howard 64-4.
High jump — T5. Abby Hansen 4-6; Anna Bushlack 4-4; Calli Dierkhising 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Heather Wiehe 10-0; Megan Palmer 7-6.
