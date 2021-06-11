WHITE BEAR LAKE — Seniors Alexis Pratt and Ana Weaver continued their remarkable spring seasons while winning two events each for the Stillwater girls track and field team in the Suburban East Conference Meet on Thursday, June 3 at White Bear Lake High School.
Roseville, which placed first in eight of 18 events, compiled 193 points to outdistance runner-up Mounds View (170) and third-place Stillwater (157) for the conference championship. Forest Lake followed in fourth place with 101 points.
A total of 10 Stillwater athletes earned all-conference honors, which goes to individuals placing in the top four and relay teams finishing in the top three. Stillwater and Roseville were the only teams in the field to collect more than two first-place finishes.
Pratt won the 100- (12.30) and 200-meter (25.21) races. On the other end of the distance scale, Weaver swept the 1,600- (5:09.51) and 3,200-meter (10:24.09) events.
Senior Heather Wiehe added another victory for the Ponies after clearing 11-6 to prevail in the pole vault. Sophia Roskoski also earned All-SEC honors for the Ponies while placing third in the pole vault with a height of 10-6. Wiehe (15.78) and Roskoski (16.45) also placed third and fifth in the 100 hurdles.
Morgan Peterman recorded a runner-up finish for Stillwater in the 800 meters with a time of 2:17.96, followed by teammate Avery Braunshausen in fifth place at 2:21.81.
Stillwater’s top showing in the relays came in the 4x200 where Mary Slowinski, Angela Taylor, Madison Truhlsen and Abigail Hansen placed second in a time of 1:47.84.
Taylor added a fourth-place effort in the long jump with a distance of 16-1 1/2. Abigail Kyllo finished fourth in the discus with a distance of 105-11 and Hansen landed fourth in the high jump after clearing 4-8.
Stillwater was slated to host the Section 4AA Meet June 8 and June 10. The state meet for Class AA is scheduled for June 10 and June 12 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The 3,200-meter races for all classes and genders are slated for Thursday, June 10., but the rest of the Class AA events will be held on Saturday, June 12, with the boys meet scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and the girls to follow at 3:30 p.m.
This year’s state meet will be timed finals only. No prelims will be conducted.
Team standings
1. Roseville 193; 2. Mounds View 170; 3. Stillwater 157; 4. Forest Lake 101; 5. White Bear Lake 93; 6. East Ridge 76; 7. Irondale 53; 8. Woodbury 43; 9. Park 12; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 5.
Individual results
100 — 1. Alexis Pratt (St) 12.30; 5. Angela Taylor (St) 13.17; 7. Eva Stafne (St) 13.29.
200 — 1. Alexis Pratt (St) 25.21; 7. Abigail Hansen (St) 27.33.
400 — 1. Julia Freed (Ros) 59.74; 7. Madison Truhlsen (St) 1:02.96.
800 — 1. Ella Niznik (FL) 2:16.98; 2. Morgan Peterman (St) 2:17.96; 5. Avery Braunshausen (St) 2:21.81.
1,600 — 1. Ana Weaver (St) 5:09.51; 14. Lucy Johnson (St) 5:43.26; 18. Abigail Rupnow (St) 5:52.14.
3,200 — 1. Ana Weaver (St) 10:24.09; 12. Meredith Christensen (St) 12:22.41; 18. Abigail Rupnow (St) 13:15.06.
100 hurdles — 1. Ava Fitzgerald (Ros) 15.40; 3. Heather Wiehe (St) 15.78; 5. Sophia Roskoski (St) 16.45.
300 hurdles — 1. Ava Fitzgerald (Ros) 46.18.
4x100 relay — 1. Mounds View, 50.02; 4. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Eva Stafne, Heather Wiehe and Angela Taylor) 51.63.
4x200 relay — 1. Roseville, 1:46.81; 2. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Angela Taylor, Madison Truhlsen and Abigail Hansen) 1:47.84.
4x400 relay — 1. Roseville, 4:03.63; 6. Stillwater (Morgan Delaney, Anna Bushlack, Calli Dierkhising and Avery Braunshausen) 4:19.07.
4x800 relay — 1. White Bear Lake, 9:34.36; 8. Stillwater (Annabel Lantz, Casey Johnston, Megan Cuta and Brooke Elfert) 10:30.59.
Long jump — 1. Hemetii Apet (Ros) 17-7 3/4; 4. Angela Taylor (St) 16-1 1/2; 15. Madison Truhlsen (St) 14-11; 18. Mia Lucido (St) 14-9; 24. Eva Stafne (St) 14-1 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Hemetii Apet (Ros) 35-5 1/2; 6. Sophia Roskoski (St) 34-8 1/2; 9. Nora Wilcek (St) 33-8 1/4; 14. Heather Wiehe (St) 31-9 1/2; 19. Johanna Swanson (St) 30-6 1/4.
Shot put — 1. Hadley Streit (MV) 38-6; 13. Kylie Galowitz (St) 30-9; 24. Karley Galowitz (St) 27-11; 24. Abigail Kyllo (St) 27-11; 27. Lydia Kehner-Anderson (St) 27-10.
Discus — 1. Melaina Hayes (Ir) 119-9; 4. Abigail Kyllo (St) 105-11; 17. Kylie Galowitz (St) 86-2; 28. Marcella Wait (St) 68-3; 31. Lydia Kehner-Anderson (St) 64-3.
High jump — 1. Ava Fitzgerald (Ros) 4-10; 4. Abigail Hansen (St) 4-8; 5. Morgan Delaney (St) 4-8; 17. Sadie Bettendorf (St) 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Heather Wiehe (St) 11-6; 3. Sophia Roskoski (St) 10-6; 15. Megan Palmer (St) 8-6; 22. Marcella Wait (St) 8-0; 23. Anya Williams (St) 7-0.
