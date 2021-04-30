NEW BRIGHTON — Senior Heather Wiehe won two events to help send the Stillwater girls track and field team to victory in a five-team Suburban East Conference meet on Thursday, April 22 at Irondale High School.
In addition to their six first-place finishes, the Ponies placed second in eight additional events to rack up 99 points. Forest Lake finished second with 89 points and East Ridge was third with 51 points.
Wiehe finished first in the 100 hurdles (16.52) and pole vault (9-6). Stillwater also received first-place finishes from Cayman Pagel in the 100 meters (13.02), Ana Weaver in the 1,600 (5:00.15) and Abigail Kyllo in the discus (99-9).
It was the second victory in as many meets this season for the Ponies, who also won the 4x100 relay.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 99; 2. Forest Lake 89; 3. East Ridge 51; 4. Irondale 26; 5. Cretin-Derham Hall 5.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Cayman Pagel (St) 13.02; 2. Eva Stafne (St) 13.34; 17. Johanna Swanson (St) 15.04.
200 — 1. Meghan Boyles (ER) 28.32; 2. Eva Stafne (St) 28.39; 4. Cayman Pagel (St) 28.83; 5. Abigail Hansen (St) 29.06.
400 — 1. Ella Niznik (FL) 1:02.09; 7. Sophia Lundgren (St) 1:09.79; 8. Annabel Lantz (St) 1:10.15; 10. Megan Cuta (St) 1:10.54; 11. Morgan Delaney (St) 1:12.05; 13. Olivia Madison (St) 1:12.96.
800 — 1. Halle Mestery (ER) 2:24.78; 2. Ana Weaver (St) 2:26.25; 5. Morgan Peterman (St) 2:37.24; 6. Casey Johnston (St) 2:41.80.
1,600 — 1. Ana Weaver (St) 5:00.15; 3. Avery Braunshausen (St) 5:33.79; 4. Morgan Peterman (St) 5:34.46.
3,200 — 1. Elizabeth VanLoon (Ir) 11:40.75; 2. Brooke Elfert (St) 12:07.20; 4. Meredith Christensen (St) 12:50.72; 6. Abigail Rupnow (St) 13:18.68.
100 hurdles — 1. Heather Wiehe (St) 16.52; 3. Sophia Roskoski (St) 17.71; 5. Nora Wilcek (St) 18.54; 6. Anya Williams (St) 19.38.
300 hurdles — 1. Narindwa Semakula (Ir) 50.92; 3. Sophia Roskoski (St) 52.55; 4. Nora Wilcek (St) 55.78; 5. Anna Bushlack (St) 57.12.
4x100 relay — 1. Stillwater, 52.86.
4x200 relay — 1. East Ridge, 1:53.87; Stillwater, DQ.
4x400 relay — 1. Forest Lake, 4:16.83; 2. Stillwater, 4:32.22.
4x800 relay — 1. Forest Lake, 10:03.33; 2. Stillwater, 10:39.56.
Long jump — 1. Megan Clark (ER) 16-9; 11. Eva Stafne (St) 12-2; 17. Abigail Hansen (St) 10-9 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Megan Clark (ER) 33-6; 2. Sophia Roskoski (St) 32-3; 4. Nora Wilcek (St) 31-2; 5. Heather Wiehe (St) 30-9 1/4; 8. Megan Palmer (St) 27-10 3/4.
Shot put — 1. Page Harer (FL) 31-0; 3. Kylie Galowitz (St) 29-6; 7. Abigail Kyllo (St) 26-4; T8. Marcella Wait (St) 25-10; 10. Lydia Kehner-Anderson (St) 25-2.
Discus — 1. Abigail Kyllo (St) 99-9; 7. Kylie Galowitz (St) 79-2; 8. Lydia Kehner-Anderson (St) 71-8; 9. Marcella Wait (St) 66-6.
High jump — 1. Kylie Woods (FL) 5-0; 2. Abigail Hansen (St) 4-6; 4. Morgan Delaney (St) 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Heather Wiehe (St) 9-6; 8. Megan Palmer (St) 7-0; 13. Marcella Wait (St) 6-6.
