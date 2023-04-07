MANKATO — Sophia Roskoski scored points in three different events to help send the Stillwater girls track and field team to a first-place finish in the MSU Varsity Showcase on Saturday, April 1 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The Ponies, who scored points in nine events, totaled 70 points to outdistance runner-up Roseville (56.5) and third-place Spencer (54).
Roskoski led a strong showing for the Ponies in the pole vault with a winning effort of 11-0 in the pole vault. Teammate Marci Wait followed in third place at 9.6.
Roskoski also placed third in the 60 hurdles with a time of 9.44 and landed fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 34-1. Chelsea Stahl finished just behind Roskoski in fourth place in the 60 hurdles with a time of 9.88 and Liberty Quast placed seventh in the triple jump (33-9 1/2) to give the Ponies two scorers in those events.
Seniors Morgan Peterson (2:26.68) and Avery Braunshausen (2:27.35) placed third and fourth for Stillwater in the 800 meters and also joined Julianna Kurth and Karina Fischer to place second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:12.66.
Fischer (1:01.67) and Kurth (1:03.28) finished third and seventh in the 400 meters.
Quast added a fourth-place finish for the Ponies in the 60 meters with a time of 8.05. On the other end of the distance spectrum, Stella Hicks placed sixth for Stillwater in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:33.20.
Cayman Pagel finished seventh for the Ponies in the long jump with a distance of 15-7 3/4.
