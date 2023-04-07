MANKATO — Sophia Roskoski scored points in three different events to help send the Stillwater girls track and field team to a first-place finish in the MSU Varsity Showcase on Saturday, April 1 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The Ponies, who scored points in nine events, totaled 70 points to outdistance runner-up Roseville (56.5) and third-place Spencer (54).

Tags

Load comments