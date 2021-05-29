ROSEMOUNT — The stakes were less than what it desired, but the Stillwater girls track and field team delivered a solid showing while placing sixth in a state True Team alternative meet on Wednesday, May 26 at Rosemount High School.
This meet and its participants were set up prior to the conclusion of the virtual True Team section meets, so the Stillwater girls remained in the field despite finishing second to Eagan in the Section 2AAA virtual meet and missing out on one of the four wild card bids. The Ponies finished just seven points behind qualifier Eagan in their section “paper meet”, which compared results from different locations to produce the list of this year’s state qualifiers. That meant Stillwater was not eligible to place in the state meet regardless of their finish on Wednesday.
The Ponies finished with 502 points to place behind Rosemount (815.5), Wayzata (800), Minnetonka (711.5), Lakeville South (569.5) and Prior Lake (510), but ahead of Edina (445) and Hopkins (397.5).
The final True Team state standings are expected to be announced on Sunday, May 30.
After competing against Suburban East Conference opponents in meets that featured five teams or less, the Ponies were just happy to compete against other programs. It helped that this meet attracted many of the top teams in the state.
“We were excited to get into this meet and to see some new competition,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said. “We were just happy to be there and finally get into a realistic track meet, which is something we really haven’t seen this season. It’s also the first time we’ve run with the boys, which is kind of nice because it’s the first time the kids get ample rest between events. It was just really exciting to think that things are coming around and back to normal.”
Stillwater won three events, led by Sophia Roskoski and Heather Wiehe, who finished in a three-way tie for first place in the pole vault at 10-0. Roskoski also placed fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 35-3 and Wiehe added a sixth-place showing in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.07.
“I didn’t see a lot of the jumps, but the pole vaulters really came through,” Podolske said.
Ana Weaver won a competitive and fast 1,600-meter race in a personal best time of 4:49.59. A total of four runners finished under five minutes as Maya Mor (4:54.20) of Minnetonka, Sydney Drevlow (4:54.92) of Hopkins and Abbey Nechanicky (4:55.04) of Wayzata placed second through fourth.
“Anna went out really hard, which she thought she needed to do,” Podolske said. “The other competitors just physically couldn’t keep up with her.”
Weaver, the state’s top cross country runner each of the past two seasons, also finished fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:15.31.
Alexis Pratt notched two second-place finishes and joined Angela Taylor, Wiehe and Eva Stafne to win the 4x100 relay in a time of 49.41.
“Our 4x100 was awesome,” Podolske said. “The hand-offs were so smooth, it was really exciting to see that go off without a hitch.”
Pratt also placed second in the 100- (12.26) and 200-meter (24.79), finishing behind Edina’s Madeline Dahlien each time. Dahlien also ran to a victory in the 400.
“Alexis finally had some good competition,” Podolske said.
Abigail Kyllo finished seventh for the Ponies in the discus with a distance of 105-10.
Stillwater, which was missing a few key performers due to injury or illness, is scheduled to compete in the Suburban East Conference Meet on June 1 and June 3 at White Bear Lake High School.
“It was just exciting to get into a big meet against some difficult competition that really pushed us,” Podolske said. “There’s just a lot of exciting things going on and I think it got us pumped up for the conference meet.”
Team standings
1. Rosemount 815.5; 2. Wayzata 800; 3. Minnetonka 711.5; 4. Lakeville South 569.5; 5. Prior Lake 510; 6. Stillwater 502; 7. Edina 445; 8. Hopkins 397.5.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Madeline Dahlien (Ed) 12.19; 2. Alexis Pratt (St) 12.26; 10. Angela Taylor (St) 13.20; 11. Eva Stafne (St) 13.20;
200 — 1. Madeline Dahlien (Ed) 24.70; 2. Alexis Pratt (St) 24.79; 16. Abigail Hanson (St) 27.08; 19. Mary Slowinski (St) 27.43; 25. Eva Stafne (St) 27.89.
400 — 1. Madeline Dahlien (Ed) 56.23; 21. Madison Truhlsen (St) 1:04.60; 23. Calli Dierkhising (St) 1:04.85; 28. Morgan Delaney (St) 1:07.56.
800 — 1. Isabela Engle (Ed) 2:12.80; 5. Ana Weaver (St) 2:15.31; 10. Morgan Peterman (St) 2:21.84; 14. Avery Braunshausen (St) 2:27.39.
1,600 — 1. Ana Weaver (St) 4:49.59; 25. Abigail Rupnow (St) 5:47.17; 26. Lucy Johnson (St) 5:48.11.
3,200 — 1. Abbey Nechanicky (Way) 10:56.09; 12. Meredith Christensen (St) 12:13.67.
100 hurdles — 1. Ruby Pajibo (Min) 14.83; 6. Heather Wiehe (St) 16.07; 8. Sophia Roskoski (St) 16.52; 26. Calli Dierkhising (St) 18.65.
300 hurdles — 1. Ava Cinnamo (Ros) 44.52; 17. Ann Bushlack (St) 50.42; 23. Chelsea Stahl (St) 52.23; 28. Sadie Bettendorf (St) 53.09.
4x100 relay — 1. Stillwater (Angela Taylor, Alexis Pratt, Heather Wiehe and Eva Stafne) 49.41.
4x200 relay — 1. Rosemount, 1:44.57; 5. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Angela Taylor, Madison Truhlsen and Abigail Hanson) 1:48.98.
4x400 relay — 1. Wayzata, 4:03.64; 6. Stillwater (Madison Truhlsen, Anna Bushlack, Avery Braunshausen and Ana Weaver) 4:19.59.
4x800 relay — 1. Prior Lake, 9:34.32; Stillwater (Avery Braunshausen, Megan Cuta, Casey Johnston and Morgan Peterman) DQ.
Long jump — 1. Samantha Barrett (PL) 17-5 1/4; 12. Angela Taylor (St) 15-7 1/4; 18. Madison Truhlsen (St) 15- 1/2; 28. Eva Stafne (St) 10-4 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Samantha Barrett (PL) 40-7; 5. Sophia Roskoski (St) 35-3; 20. Johanna Swanson (St) 30-4; 24. Sadie Bettendorf (St) 29-4 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Jordan Hecht (Ros) 40-9 1/2; 12. Kylie Galowitz (St) 31-10; 14. Lydia Kehner-Anderson (St) 30-6 3/4; 25. Abigail Kyllo (St) 27- 1/2; 26. Karley Galowitz (St) 26-7 1/2.
Discus — 1. Jordan Hecht (Ros) 138-10; 7. Abigail Kyllo (St) 105-10; 12. Kylie Galowitz (St) 91-6; 29. Marcella Wait (St) 65-0.
High jump — 1. Mya Folken (Min) 5-2; 11. Abigail Hanson (St) 4-8; 19. Morgan Delaney (St) 4-6; 28. Sadie Bettendorf (St) 4-2; 31. Ann Bushlack (St) 4-0.
Pole vault — 1, tie, Sophia Roskoski (St) 10-0 and Heather Wiehe (St) 10-0; 11. Megan Palmer (St) 8-6; 19. Marcella Wait (St) 7-6.
