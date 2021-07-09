A versatile performer excelling in several events, senior Heather Wiehe was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls track and field team.
Wiehe, one of nine state qualifiers for the Ponies, earned all-conference and all-state honors for the Ponies, who placed third behind Roseville and Mounds View in the Suburban East Conference Meet and finished as the runner-up behind Roseville in the Section 4AA standings.
Wiehe, who shares the school record in the pole vault with Whitney Kroschel at 11-6, placed sixth in that event at the state meet. Wiehe also finished 12th at state in the 100 hurdles and joined Angela Taylor, Eva Stafne and Cayman Pagel to place 11th in the 4x100 relay.
Joining Wiehe as All-SEC honorees for the Ponies were teammates Alexis Pratt, Morgan Peterman, Ana Weaver, Mary Slowinski, Taylor, Madison Truhlsen, Abby Hansen, Abigail Kyllo and Sophia Roskoski.
Stillwater placed fifth at the MSHSL Class AA state meet, boosted by Ana Weaver’s individual state championship in the 3,200 meters and third-place finish in the 1,600 meters. Pratt also starred for the Ponies with runner-up finishes in the 100- and 200-meter races. Peterman also scored points and earned all-state honors for Stillwater with a sixth-place finish in the 800 meters.
Also competing at state for the Ponies were Mary Slowinski, Taylor, Stafne and Abigail Hansen, who placed 13th in the 4x200 relay.
Weaver, a Brigham Young University recruit, also received the Minnesota Ms. Track and Field Award.
Weaver ends her prep career with Stillwater school records in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter events — records that stood for four decades or longer before she broke them. Pratt also left her mark on the program with school records in the 100 and 200 meters.
Nora Wilcek, Abby Hansen, Morgan Delaney and Kylie Galowitz were each voted serve as captains for the 2022 team.
Girls track and field
All-Conference: Alexis Pratt, Morgan Peterman, Ana Weaver, Heather Wiehe, Mary Slowinski, Angela Taylor, Madison Truhlsen, Abigal Hansen, Abigail Kyllo and Sophia Roskoski; State qualifiers: Heather Wiehe, Angela Taylor, Eva Stafne, Cayman Pagel, Mary Slowinski, Abby Hansen, Alexis Pratt, Morgan Peterman and Ana Weaver; All-State: Heather Wiehe, Alexis Pratt, Morgan Peterman and Ana Weaver; Minnesota Ms. Track and Field: Ana Weaver; Most Valuable Athlete: Heather Wiehe; Captains elect: Nora Wilcek, Abby Hansen, Morgan Delaney and Kylie Galowitz.
