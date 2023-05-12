5-12 spo-gtrack Williams col.jpg

Anya Williams approaches the bar for the opening height on the way to an eventual eighth-place finish in the high jump at the 66th Annual Edina Invitational on Friday, May 5 at the Edina Community Center. The junior also won the long jump and placed sixth in the high jump to help lead the Ponies to a victory in the True Team Section 2AAA meet on Tuesday, May 9 at Eagan High School. (Gazette/APG photo by John Sherman)

EAGAN — After a three-year absence, the Stillwater girls track and field team secured a spot in the True Team state meet after holding off the host Wildcats for the Section 2AAA title on Tuesday, May 9 at Eagan High School.

Stillwater outscored Eagan 891.5-875 while White Bear Lake was a distant third in the eight-team meet with 644 points.

