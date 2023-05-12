EAGAN — After a three-year absence, the Stillwater girls track and field team secured a spot in the True Team state meet after holding off the host Wildcats for the Section 2AAA title on Tuesday, May 9 at Eagan High School.
Stillwater outscored Eagan 891.5-875 while White Bear Lake was a distant third in the eight-team meet with 644 points.
This will be the 26th trip to True Team state for the Ponies in the 36 years it has been conducted, but first since placing third in 2019. True Team state will be held at Stillwater Area High School on Friday, May 19.
Forty-three of Stillwater’s 46 entries in the meet placed in the top half of their event, including all four relays.
Liberty Quast won the 200 meters for the Ponies and also placed second in the 100 meters and the triple jump. Stillwater also received first-place finishes from Anya Williams in the long jump and Sophia Roskoski in the pole vault, along with victories in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
The Ponies also scored runner-up finishes with Karina Fischer in the 400 meters, Olivia Braunshausen in the 1,600, Chelsea Stahl in the 100 hurdles, Heavin Ritzer in the shot put and Marcie Wait in the discus and pole vault.
Stillwater has won four of the seven meets it has competed in so far this spring and placed second in the other three.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 891.5; 2. Eagan 875; 3. White Bear Lake 644; 4. Hastings 620.5; 5. East Ridge 581; 6. Woodbury 453.5; 7. Park 363.5; 8. Tartan 256.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Diarra Chatham (ER) 12.44; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 12.74; 8. Anya Williams (St) 13.27; 12. Katherine Fischer (St) 13.61.
200 — 1. Liberty Quast (St) 26.43; 8. Hattie Schotzko (St) 28.08; 9. Adriana Francis (St) 28.29.
400 — 1. Elliana Magnus (Has) 58.97; 2. Karina Fischer (St) 59.01; 5. Avery Braunshausen (St) 1:02.77; 6. Chloe Rymal (St) 1:02.92.
800 — 1. Josie Seehafer (Eag) 2:21.57; 4. Morgan Peterman (St) 2:26.13; 7. Olivia Braunshausen (St) 2:30.11; 10. Lauren Willhaus (St) 2:37.41.
1,600 — 1. Lydia Franson (ER) 5:14.09; 2. Olivia Braunashausen (St) 5:22.38; 8. Casey Johnston (St) 5:34.98; 12. Greta Shockey (St) 5:54.49.
3,200 — 1. Sarah Vaske (Wo) 11:32.30; 5. Brooke Elfert (St) 12:04.58; 9. Stella Hicks (St) 12:35.64; 10. Anna Bushlack (St) 12:46.73.
100 hurdles — 1. Keira Walrop (Eag) 16.82; 2. Chelsea Stahl (St) 16.92; 7. Kayla Kajer (St) 17.90; 20. Sophia Roskoski (St) 21.87.
300 hurdles — 1. Carlee Kordosky (Has) 46.36; 4. Chelsea Stahl (St) 49.99; 5. Anna Bushlack (St) 50.20; 6. Addison Brekke (St) 50.66.
4x100 relay — 1. White Bear Lake, 50.38; 3. Stillwater, 51.05.
4x200 relay — 1. East Ridge, 1:46.13; 3. Stillwater, 1:50.01.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater, 4:01.67.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater, 9:52.29.
Long jump — 1. Anya Williams (St) 17- 3/4; 3. Cayman Pagel (St) 16-6; 15. Olivia Madison (St) 13-4.
Triple jump — 1. Megan Clark (ER) 35-6 1/4; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 35-4 1/2; 5. Sophia Roskoski (St) 34-4 1/2; 7. Karina Fischer (St) 32-8 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Alysha Onwuneme (Eag) 34-6 1/2; 2. Heavin Ritzer (St) 33-7; 10. Sylvia Boyum (St) 29-10 1/2; 11. Karley Galowitz (St) 29-6 1/2.
Discus — 1. Alysha Onwuneme (Eag) 131-8; 2. Marcie Wait (St) 109-11; 4. Maysen Puhrmann (St) 100-4; 8. Sylvia Boyum (St) 88-11.
High jump — 1. Hailey Kieffer (Par) 5-0; 6. Anya Williams (St) 4-10; T7. Kayla Kajer (St) 4-8; T16. Sadie Bettendorf (St) 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Sophia Roskoski (St) 11-0; 2. Marcie Wait (St) 10-0; 3. Abigail Jungmann (St) 9-0.
Ponies top field in Edina Invitational
At Edina, despite placing first in just two of 19 events, the Stillwater girls outdistanced the Hornets 159.33-112.33 to win the 66th Annual Edina Invitational on Friday, May 5 at the Edina Community Center.
Both of Stillwater’s victories came in the relays, with Anya Williams, Liberty Quast, Katherine Fischer and Cayman Pagel winning the 4x100 relay (50.81) and Morgan Peterman, Avery Braunshausen, Karina Fischer and Anna Bushlack prevailing in the 4x400 relay (4:08.70).
The Ponies featured at least one top-three finisher in 11 of 19 events, including second-place finishes from Quast in the 100- and 200-meter races and the triple jump. Marcie Wait placed second in the discus and pole vault while Karina Fischer (400) and Anya Williams (long jump) added runner-up finishes for Stillwater.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 159.33; 2. Edina 112.33; 3. Eden Prairie 108; 4. Prior Lake 79.33; 5. Bloomington Jefferson 76; 6. Chanhassen 70; 7. East Ridge 65; 8. Bloomington Kennedy (St) 31.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Diarra Chatham (ER) 12.82; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 13.06; 5. Anya Williams (St) 13.43; 9. Katherine Fischer (St) 13.58.
200 — 1. Isabelle Reinders (PL) 26.47; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 26.52; 11. Hattie Schotzko (St) 28.29; 13. Madison Rupp (St) 28.36.
400 — 1. Maisie Pederson (BK) 58.73; 2. Karina Fischer (St) 59.57; 15. Keegan Mathre (St) 1:06.41; 18. Reese Elzen (St) 1:08.12.
600 — 1. Abby Downin (Ed) 1:36.43; 2. Morgan Peterman (St) 1:41.92.
800 — 1. Marissa Long (Ch) 2:18.32; 5. Avery Braunshausen (St) 2:29.25; 7. Olivia Braunshausen (St) 2:33.42; 12. Brynne Laska (St) 2:36.49.
1,600 — 1. Megan Lee (BJ) 5:13.02; 3. Olivia Braunshausen (St) 5:35.36; 5. Casey Johnston (St) 5:42.78; 11. Greta Shockey (St) 5:58.49.
3,200 — 1. Lydia Franson (ER) 11:18.79; 8. Brooke Elfert (St) 12:12.78; 9. Stella Hicks (St) 12:41.78; 10. Meredith Christensen (St) 13:00.03.
100 hurdles — 1. Hannah Cole (PL) 16.30; 6. Chelsea Stahl (St) 17.19; 10. Kayla Kajer (St) 17.67; 11. Addison Brekke (St) 18.03.
300 hurdles — 1. Addyson White (PL) 44.39; 3. Chelsea Stahl (St) 48.60; 5. Anna Bushlack (St) 50.14; 8. Addison Brekke (St) 50.73.
4x100 relay — 1. Stillwater (Anya Williams, Liberty Quast, Katherine Fischer and Cayman Pagel) 50.81.
4x200 relay — 1. Eden Prairie, 1:46.91; 3. Stillwater (Kayla Kajer, Eva Stafne, Hattie Schotzko and Karina Fischer)1:52.31.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater (Morgan Peterman, Avery Braunshausen, Karina Fischer and Anna Bucklack) 4:08.70.
4x800 relay — 1. Eden Prairie, 10:18.32; 4. Stillwater (Brooke Elfert, Jenna Kurth, Brynne Laska and Lauren Willhaus) 10:36.84.
Long jump — 1. Megan Clark (ER) 17-3 1/4; 2. Anya Williams (St) 16-7’ 4. Cayman Pagel (St) 16-1; 8. Olivia Madison (St) 15-4.
Triple jump — 1. Megan Clark (ER) 35-3 1/4; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 35-2 3/4; 5. Karina Fischer (St) 33-10; 8. Reese Elzen (St) 31-9 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Avery Linder (Ch) 34-3; 3. Heavin Ritzer (St) 31-5 1/2; 5. Sylvia Boyum (St) 30-1 1/2; 7. Karley Galowitz (St) 29-4 1/2.
Discus — 1. Eleanor Erickson (BJ) 97-4; 2. Marcie Wait (St) 97-3; 5. Sylvia Boyum (St) 85-5; 8. Maysen Puhrmann (St) 75-11.
High jump — 1. Evelyn Skattum (EP) 5-2; 4. Kayla Kajer (St) 4-10; 8. Anya Williams (St) 4-6; 15. Olivia Madison (St) 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Madeline Kaufman (EP) 11-0; 2. Marcie Wait (St) 10-6; 4. Abigail Jungmann (St) 9-0; T10. Megan Palmer (St) 7-0.
