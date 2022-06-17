ST. MICHAEL — A school-record setting performance by Morgan Peterman and another all-state performance by Sophia Roskoski led the way for the Stillwater girls track and field team in the inaugural Class AAA state meet on June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The duo accounted for Stillwater’s 11 points in the meet, which tied for 25th place in the team standings. Rosemount racked up 93 points to outdistance runner-up Minnetonka (81) and third-place Edina (63) for the state title.
Stillwater earned 13 state entries, including two relays, but expectations were modest for most events.
Peterman bettered her own school record while placing fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:13.47, less than a second behind runner-up Teegan Anderson (2:12.69) of Wayzata. Zoie Dundon of Burnsville won the event by more than three seconds after crossing the line in 2:09.51.
“Morgan did a nice job in the 800,” Podolske said. “From year to year, she’s grown a lot.”
Peterman surpassed two of the greatest runners in school history earlier this year when she first broke the school record with a time of 2:14.48 in the Suburban East Conference Meet. That broke the record Ana Weaver set at 2:15.31 a year ago. When Weaver broke the record it was one of the oldest on the books for the Ponies, belonging to Jody Eder an All-American performer in cross-country and track and field at the University of Minnesota.
Peterman lowered the record slightly while running a 2:14.46 to finish fourth in the prelims on June 9 and trimmed that by nearly a full second in the finals two days later.
“That was exciting,” Podolske said. “She continues to amaze me. She’s such a smart runner. She knows how to run it and does a really nice job and has a nice kick at the end.”
Roskoski added a fifth-place finish for the Ponies in the pole vault. The junior cleared 11-6 to match her career best in the event set at the Hamline Elite Meet on April 29.
Sofia Condon of Anoka won the event with a height of 12-0.
“Sophia handled the nerves nicely,” Podolske said.
Mounds View’s Jaylyn Ahlberg (11-9) and Olivia Gentile (11-6) of Roseville finished just ahead of Roskoski in third and fourth place.
“For Sophia, there was such great pole vaulters in our state and also in our conference,” Podolske said. “That competition within our conference helps them improve and get better.”
Roskoski joins Heather Wiehe and Whitney Kroschel in second place on Stillwater’s all-time list in the pole vault at 11-6, just behind record-holder Corrie Hale (11-9).
Junior Marcella Wait also competed for the Ponies in the pole vault, but was unable to clear the opening height. It was part of an impressive double for Wait, who also qualified for state in the discus where she finished 16th with a throw of 101-10.
“Marci has improved so much from last year to this year and for her to get into the state meet was very impressive,” Podolske said.
Stillwater sophomore Cayman Pagel finished just off the medal stand with a 10th-place showing in the long jump, finishing with a top leap of 16-11 1/2. Maddie Dahlien of Edina claimed the gold medal in the event with a distance of 18-8 1/2.
Pagel ranks No. 2 on Stillwater’s all-time list with a jump of 18-1 in the SEC Meet on May 24.
The Ponies did not advance to the finals after placing 13th in the 4x400 relay. Kayla Nelson, Avery Braunshausen, Karina Fischer and Peterman finished with a time of 4:08.03. Stillwater also placed 13th in the 4x800 relay with Anna McGlynn, Brooke Elfert, Lauren Willhaus and Braunshausen posting a time of 9:50.78.
Nelson and Fischer also tied for 15th in the preliminaries of the 400 meters after both crossed the line in 1:02.00.
“That’s very unusual, but they’re great friends,” Podolske said.
Elfert ran to a 16th-place finish in the 3,200 meters on Day 1 of the meet, finishing in a time of 11:56.67.
Kylie Galowitz, one of just two seniors among Stillwater’s 13 state qualifiers, placed 16th in the shot put with a distance of 31-11.
Chelsea Stahl ranked 16th to miss out on a spot in the finals of the 100 hurdles, finishing with a time of 18.04.
“The kids that got through are the ones we thought would get through,” Podolske said. “One thing we can take away is they all had really good experiences and that’s a huge thing, especially if it’s your first year at the state meet. Sometimes nerves gets the best of people, but you can gain the necessary things you can do next year.”
With six juniors, two sophomores and three freshman among this year’s state line-up for the Ponies, the coach is hoping this year’s efforts are a stepping stone to more success down the road.
“I think what we gained was the experience for next year,” Podolske said. “Everybody always wants to do better, but they’re hard workers so we’re really excited about next year. We’re not losing too many seniors and the outlook is very bright for this team.”
It’s always gratifying to end the season at state, especially in a year with many outdoors practices and meets canceled due to poor weather conditions.
“It was a tough season, but it ended on a high note,” Podolske said. “The toughest thing was the weather because the spring was horrible. But a lot of other kids and the newer kids at their (JV) conference meet had a lot of PRs so when you look at the entire team and not just those who go to state, there were a lot of things — and our numbers are back to normal — so I felt pretty good about the season in that respect.”
Team standings (top 10)
1. Rosemount 93; 2. Minnetonka 81; 3. Edina 63; 4. Wayzata 56; 5. St. Michael-Albertville 39; 6. Rochester Century 36; 7. Maple Grove 35; 8. Roseville 32; 9, tie, Prior Lake and Eden Prairie 31; T25. Stillwater 11.
Individual results
100 — 1. Jordyn Borsch (Maple Grove) 11.78.
200 — 1. Maddie Dahlien (Edina) 23.80.
400 — 1. Jordyn Borsch (Maple Grove) 54.27. Prelims: 15, tie, Kayla Nelson (St) 1:02.00 and Karina Fischer (St) 1:02.00.
800 — 1. Zoie Dundon (Burnsville) 2:09.51; 4. Morgan Peterman (St) 2:13.47. Prelims: 4. Peterman, 2:14.46.
1,600 — 1. Isabella Roemer (Chanhassen) 4:52.96.
3,200 — 1. Abbey Nechanicky (Wayzata) 10:09.50; 16. Brooke Elfert (St) 11:56.67.
100 hurdles — 1. Ava Fitzgerald (Roseville) 13.81. Prelims: 16. Chelsea Stahl (St) 18.04.
300 hurdles — 1. Ava Cinnamo (Rosmount) 43.10.
4x100 relay — 1. Rochester Century, 47.70.
4x200 relay — 1. Rosemount, 1:41.61.
4x400 relay — 1. Eagan, 3:53.49. Prelims: 13. Stillwater (Kayla Nelson, Avery Braunshausen, Karina Fischer and Morgan Peterman) 4:08.03.
4x800 relay — 1. Eagan, 9:14.93; 13. Stillwater (Anna McGlynn, Brooke Elfert, Lauren Willhaus and Avery Braunshausen) 9:50.78.
Long jump — 1. Maddie Dahlien (Edina) 18-8 1/2; 10. Cayman Pagel (St) 16-11 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Ava Cinnamo (Rosemount) 40-3 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Adison Kapitzke (Champlin Park) 45-2; 16. Kylie Galowitz (St) 31-11.
Discus — 1. Jordan Hecht (Rosemount) 148-6; 16. Marcella Wait (St) 101-10.
High jump — 1. Niamya Holloway (Eden Prairie) 5-8; Kayla Kajer (St) NH.
Pole vault — 1. Sofia Condon (Anoka) 12-0; 5. Sophia Roskoski (St) 11-6; Marcella Wait (St) NH.
