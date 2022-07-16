Senior Kylie Galowitz was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls track and field team.
Galowitz, who joined Abby Hansen, Nora Wilcek and Morgan Delaney in serving as captains, was one of 14 state qualifiers for the Ponies.
Juniors Morgan Peterman and Sophia Roskoski, who earned all-state honors, joined Galowitz, Liberty Quast, Karina Fischer, Brooke Elfert, Chelsea Stahl, Kayla Nelson, Avery Braunshausen, Ann McGlynn, Lauren Willhaus, Cayman Pagel, Marci Wait and Kayla Kajer in qualifying for the state meet. Peterman placed fourth in the 800 meters, setting a school record along the way, and Roskoski finished fifth in the pole vault.
As a team, Stillwater placed third behind Mounds View and Roseville in the Suburban East Conference Meet before scoring 255 points to outdistance St. Paul Central (173.5) and White Bear Lake (150.5) to claim the Section 4AAA championship. The Ponies placed 25th in the inaugural MSHSL Class AAA state meet.
Nine Ponies earned All-SEC honors this season, including Peterman, Pagel, Quast, Eva Stafne, Katherine Fischer, Nelson, Braunshausen, Karina Fischer and Delaney.
Several team members were also awarded a Coaches Award during its postseason awards banquet, including Elly Flaherty, Galowitz, Nelson, Wait and Wilcek.
Elfert, Stafne, Stahl and Wait were named captains for next year’s team.
Girls track and field
All-Conference: Morgan Peterman, Cayman Pagel, Liberty Quast, Eva Stafne, Katherine Fischer, Kayla Nelson, Avery Braunshausen, Karina Fischer and Morgan Delaney; State qualifiers: Liberty Quast, Karina Fischer, Morgan Peterman, Brooke Elfert, Chelsea Stahl, Kayla Nelson, Avery Braunshausen, Ann McGlynn, Lauren Willhaus, Cayman Pagel, Kylie Galowitz, Marci Wait, Kayla Kajer and Sophia Roskoski; All-State: Morgan Peterman and Sophia Roskoski; Coaches Awards: Elly Flaherty, Kylie Galowitz, Kayla Nelson, Marci Wait and Nora Wilcek; Most Valuable Athlete: Kylie Galowitz; Captains elect: Brooke Elfert, Eva Stafne, Chelsea Stahl and Marci Wait.
