OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Facing a perennial section contender, the Stillwater girls tennis team fell to Mahtomedi 5-2 in a nonconference match on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (4-4 SEC, 8-0) picked up victories at fourth singles and third doubles, but Mahtomedi was too strong at the top of the lineup while posting straight-set victories at first, second and third singles.
Stillwater’s Olivia McLaughlin also dropped the first set in her match at fourth singles before storming back to defeat Hanna Meslow 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.
The Ponies also won a three-setter at third doubles, where Grace Cichon and Kylee Jackels rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Julia Swanson and Anna Morreim.
Sarah Dollerschell and Caroline Berkness also hung tough at second doubles before falling to Mahtomedi’s Megan and Mallory Langer 7-5, 1-6, 11-9.
• In addition to winning at fourth singles and third doubles, the Ponies showed off their depth with two exhibition doubles victories from the teams of Rebecca Kassie-Gretchen Wenner and Ella Belland-Belle Lapos.
• The Ponies closed out the regular season at Roseville on Thursday, Sept. 29. Seeding for the Section 4AA team tournament will take place this weekend and early-round matches are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 6 at the higher seed. The semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 10 and the finals will take place on Oct. 12 at White Bear Lifetime Fitness.
Stillwater will host the first three rounds of the individual section singles and doubles tournaments on Oct. 13.
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies did not lose a set in doubles while cruising to a 6-1 Suburban East Conference victory over Woodbury on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at SAHS.
Woodbury’s Ashley Nguyen posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Karina Fischer at first singles, but the Ponies claimed victories in straight sets at the other spots with Jazzy Kruse, Taylor Erickson and Rebecca Kassie.
Sarah Dollerschell and Caroline Berkness turned back the biggest challenge for the Ponies in doubles, prevailing 6-4, 6-4 over Caitlin Kovacich and Eva Voss at the No. 2 spot.
Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson at first doubles and Olivia McLaughlin and Grace Cichon at third doubles and contributed points for the Ponies.
