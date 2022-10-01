OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Facing a perennial section contender, the Stillwater girls tennis team fell to Mahtomedi 5-2 in a nonconference match on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (4-4 SEC, 8-0) picked up victories at fourth singles and third doubles, but Mahtomedi was too strong at the top of the lineup while posting straight-set victories at first, second and third singles.

Tags

Load comments