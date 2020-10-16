OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls tennis team blanked Hill-Murray 7-0 in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AA tournament on Thursday, Oct. 8 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory propelled the third-seeded Ponies (10-3) into the section semifinals, where they were stopped by No. 2 seed Mahtomedi 7-0 on Monday, Oct. 12. Top-seeded Mounds View held off the Zephyrs 4-3 in the section finals on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Stillwater opened the section tourney with a 7-0 victory over North St. Paul.
“It was a good week for the girls,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Stillwater did not drop a set in winning all seven points against the Pioneers, including singles victories from Jana Myers, Abby Anderson, Julia Fontaine and Abby Kyllo.
“It was a good, overall team efforts from top to bottom in both,” Kahl said.
Stillwater 7, Hill-Murray 0
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Sami Young, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Olivia Katz, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 — Julia Fontaine (St) def. Claire Rubischko, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 4 — Abby Kyllo (St) def. McKenna Foley, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning (St) def. Payton Cahill-Lorelai Van Guilder, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 — Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana (St) def. Liz Lafeber-Emma Vaske, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 — Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Olivia Klepec-Ella Netland, 6-2, 6-1.
