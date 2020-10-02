ROSEVILLE — A new lineup produced a different result for the Stillwater girls tennis team in the semifinals of the Suburban East Conference tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Roseville Area High School.
The third-seeded Ponies lost to Roseville 4-3 just a week earlier, but picked up a critical singles point and swept the doubles to overtake the No. 2-seeded Raiders. The victory earned Stillwater (8-2) an opportunity to face undefeated Mounds View for the conference championship on Thursday, Oct. 1.
“It was a very exciting victory for the girls,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Stillwater, which lost all four singles matches against the Raiders in their earlier meeting, bolstered the singles lineup by moving its top doubles team of Lizzie Holder and Allison Benning over to singles and bumping Julia Fontaine down to fourth singles. Fontaine played third singles much of the season until second singles player Abby Anderson suffered a wrist injury that knocked her out of the lineup.
The strategy worked perfectly as Fontaine held off Roseville’s Lucy Sundberg 7-5, 6-3 at the fourth spot to provide the only singles point for the Ponies.
“We had dropped all four singles last week to Roseville,” Kahl said. “We moved our first doubles players into singles and while they both ended up losing their matches, the fought brilliantly. It set the stage for Julia to play the hero at fourth singles.”
The team score was tied at 3-all when Fontaine collected the deciding point.
“Julia showed great poise, and calmly outlasted her opponent to get us the victory,” Kahl said.
Of course there is a price to pay for strengthening the singles lineup, but Stillwater’s depth shined in the doubles while winning all three points in straight sets.
Keira Murphy and Cat Smetana moved up from their normal second spot to post a 6-3, 6-1 victory at first doubles. Mara Doe and Brynn Wurgler prevailed 6-4, 6-1 at second doubles while Ella Nelson and Abby Kyllo stepped in for a 6-3, 6-3 triumph at third doubles.
“Our doubles all stepped up as well,” Kahl said. “They each moved up a flight from their last week’s opponent and we were still able to sweep the doubles.”
Following the completion of the conference tournament, Seedings for the Section 4AA tournament are scheduled to be announced this weekend.
Stillwater 4, Roseville 3
Singles
No. 1 — Nikki Ridenour (Ros) def. Jana Myers, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Marit Haugen (Ros) def. Lizzie Holder, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 — Liv Haugen (Ros) def. Allison Benning, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 4 — Julia Fontaine (St) def. Lucy Sundberg, 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana (St) def. Minseo Kim-Melanie Gravdahl, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 — Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Helen Wagar-Ivy Ray, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3 — Ella Nelson-Abby Kyllo (St) def. Lily Zenner-Sydney Johnson, 6-3, 6-3.
Stillwater 5, East Ridge 2
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies closed out the regular season with a 5-2 conference victory over East Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater’s Lizzie Holder and Allison Benning dropped the first set in their first doubles match before rallying for a 5-7, 7-5 (10-4) victory over Anna Tokheim and Ella Walter.
Keira Murphy and Cat Smetana were upended by East Ridge’s Allison Benjiman and Annika Griffth 7-5, 4-6, (10-8) at second doubles, but Mara Doe and Brynn Wurgler followed with a straight-set victory for the Ponies at third doubles.
“We had a terrific, fun match,” Kahl said. “We had a little senior recognition and had some good, close matches.”
Jana Myers cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory for the Ponies at first singles while Abby Kyllo and Sophia Heidtke also won in straight sets at third and fourth singles.
Stillwater 5, East Ridge 2
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Fabiola Ramirez, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Taylor Mares (ER) def. Julia Fontaine, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3 — Abby Kyllo (St) def. Megan Clark, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Caroline Schultz, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning (St) def. Anna Tokheim-Ella Walter, 5-7, 7-5 (10-4).
No. 2 — Allison Benjiman-Annika Griffith (ER) def. Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana, 7-5, 4-6, (10-8).
No. 3 — Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Marryn Morris-Sophia Osuna, 6-3, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.