OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls tennis team reeled off its fourth consecutive victory with a 5-2 nonconference triumph over Centennial on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (4-1) won all four singles points in straight sets, including a 7-5, 6-1 victory for Stella Cockson over Lauren Klein at the fourth spot. Stillwater lost just four games combined in singles victories from Jana Myers, Abby Anderson and Sophia Heidtke in the first three positions.
Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana also posted a 6-2, 6-4 win for the Ponies at first doubles, but Centennial notched victories in the other two doubles matches.
Stillwater 5, Centennial 2
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Ainsley Greve, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Anya Sudgen, 6-0, 6-2
No. 3 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Elise Doce, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 4 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Lauren Klein, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. kate Kastner-Hailey Helvig, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 — Anna Jarpy-Megan Goodreau (Cen) def. Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 — Julia Kastner-Brooklin Dietz (Cen) def. Betsy McGinley-Luna Xiong, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
Stillwater 7, Hill-Murray 0
At Maplewood, two matches required three sets to decide, but the Ponies finished both with victories on the way to a 7-0 nonconference shutout over the Pioneers on Monday, Aug. 30 at Hill-Murray High School.
Stillwater’s Abby Anderson dropped the second set of her match against McKenna Foley at second singles before prevailing 6-4, 3-6, (10-4).
The Ponies also won in straight sets at second and third doubles before Betsy McGinley and Kaia Goldstrand outlasted Hill-Murray’s Meghan Rose and Stephanie Melby 7-5, 1-6, (10-5) at No. 3 doubles.
Stillwater 7, Hill-Murray 0
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Claire Rubischko, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. McKenna Foley, 6-4, 3-6, (10-4).
No. 3 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Olivia Klepec, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 4 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Sedona Stumpf, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Olivia Katz-Cate Kangas, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 — Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (St) def. Elizabeth Lafeber-Ella Netland, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3 — Betsy McGinley-Kaia Goldstrand (St) def. Meghan Rose-Stephanie Melby, 7-5, 1-6, (10-5).
Stillwater 5, Chisago Lakes 2
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies used a doubles sweep and depth in the singles lineup to turn back Chisago Lakes 5-2 in a nonconference dual on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at SAHS.
Greta Gillach and Emily Erickson claimed points for Chisago Lakes at first and second singles, but the Ponies earned a split following victories by Sophia Heidtke and Stella Cockson at third and fourth singles.
The doubles also provided a lift for the Ponies. Lydia Knutson and Isabel Knowlan needed three sets, but pulled out a 4-6, 6-3, (10-7) triumph over Kaitlyn Hansen and Laine Devries. Stillwater also won at third doubles with Amelia Bretl and Rosie Masters turning back Audra Behnke and Kayla Bluhm 6-3, 7-5.
At first doubles, Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana recorded a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Lauryn Lundberg and Sophia Anderson.
Stillwater 5, Chisago Lakes 2
Singles
No. 1 — Greta Gillach (CL) def. Jana Myers, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Emily Erickson (CL) def. Abby Anderson, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Addie Carlson, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Ilse Heineke, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Lauryn Lundberg-Sophia Anderson, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2 — Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (St) def. Kaitlyn Hansen-Laine Devries, 4-6, 6-3, (10-7).
No. 3 — Amelia Bretl-Rosie Masters (St) def. Audra Behnke-Kayla Bluhm, 6-3, 7-5.
