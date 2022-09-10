OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Following a narrow loss in its Suburban East Conference opener, the Stillwater girls tennis team reeled off 6-1 victories over Park and Chisago Lakes.

The Ponies (1-1 SEC, 5-4) pulled out two three-setters on their way to a nonconference triumph over Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Stillwater Area High School.

Tags

Load comments