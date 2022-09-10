OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Following a narrow loss in its Suburban East Conference opener, the Stillwater girls tennis team reeled off 6-1 victories over Park and Chisago Lakes.
The Ponies (1-1 SEC, 5-4) pulled out two three-setters on their way to a nonconference triumph over Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater’s Jazzy Kruse rebounded after dropping the second set to defeat Addie Carlson 6-1, 5-7, 7-2 at second singles. The Ponies also received straight set victories from Taylor Erickson and Rebecca Kassie at the third and fourth spots.
Stillwater swept all three doubles matches, with Caroline Berkness and Grace Cichon needing three sets to upend Nora Devries and Annalina Johnson 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 at the second spot. Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson pulled out a 6-4, 6-4 win for the Ponies at first doubles while Kylee Jackels and Ali Weaver prevailed 6-1, 6-2 in the third position.
“It was another good match,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
The Ponies were scheduled to play at Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Stillwater 6, Chisago Lakes 1
Singles
No. 1 — Emily Erickson (CL) def. Karina Fischer, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 — Jazzy Kruse (St) def. Addie Carlson, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.
No. 3 — Taylor Erickson (St) def. Laine Devries, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 4 — Rebecca Kassie (St) def. Alivia Clasen, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson (St) def. Audra Behnke-Ellie Hilber, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 — Caroline Berkness-Grace Cichon (St) def. Nora Devries-Annalina Johnson, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
No. 3 — Kylee Jackels-Ali Weaver (St) def. Isabella Messerly-Lise Heineke, 6-1, 6-2.
Stillwater 6, Park 1
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies claimed all four points in singles on the way to a 6-1 conference victory over Park on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at SAHS.
Stillwater won decisively in three of those singles matches, but Jazzy Kruse also rallied for a 1-6, 7-5, 10-6 victory over Finley Leick at the second spot.
Karina Fischer posted a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Avrie Morris at first singles and the Ponies added points with Taylor Erickson and Rebecca Kassie at No. 3 and 4 singles.
Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson bounced back after dropping the first set to defeat Park’s Morgan Leick and Rebecca Etten 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 at first doubles. Stillwater won in straight sets at second and third doubles.
Stillwater 6, Park 1
Singles
No. 1 — Karina Fischer (St) def. Avrie Morris, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 — Jazzy Kruse (St) def. Finley Leick, 1-6, 7-5, 10-6.
No. 3 — Taylor Erickson (St) def. Grace Townsend, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 4 — Rebecca Kassie (St) def. Emery Lettner, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson (St) def. Morgan Leick-Rebecca Etten, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
No. 2 — Caroline Berkness-Grace Cichon (St) def. Camilla Brooks-Noelle Chapek, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 3 — Olivia Evans-Madison Brinkman (Par) def. Olivia McLaughlin-Kylee Jackels, 6-4, 6-4.
Forest Lake 4, Stillwater 3
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies prevailed in two of three matches that required three sets to decide, the Forest Lake was too strong in singles while earning a 4-3 conference win on Thursday, Sept. 1 at SAHS.
Stillwater’s lone singles point came from Taylor Erickson in a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ellie Zowin. The Rangers won in straight sets at first and second singles and also received a narrow victory at the fourth spot with Maeta Williams holding off Ali Weaver 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Sarah Dollerschell and Grace Cichon surged ahead of Forest Lake’s Emily Ryan and Volly Johnson for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory at second doubles while Kylee Jackels and Caroline Berkness notched another point for the Ponies with a 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 victory over Grace Kaufman and Rylen Kissell at third doubles.
Forest Lake’s Sydney Wiener and Allie Siebenaler stopped Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Forest Lake 4, Stillwater 3
Singles
No. 1 — Malia McKinnon (FL) def. Karina Fischer, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Lucy Saari (FL) def. Jazzy Kruse, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3 — Taylor Erickson (St) def. Ellie Zowin, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 — Maeta Williams (FL) def. Ali Weaver, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Sydney Wiener-Allie Siebenaler (FL) def. Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 — Sarah Dollerschell-Grace Cichon (St) def. Emily Ryan-Volly Johnson, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3 — Kylee Jackels-Caroline Berkness (St) def. Grace Kaufman-Rylen Kissell, 6-2, 4-6, 10-5.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.