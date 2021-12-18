12-17 spo-gten Smetana col.jpg

Senior Cat Smetana was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls tennis team, which advanced to the Section 4AA semifinals before getting stopped by Mounds View, the section champion and eventual third-place finisher at state. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

The Stillwater girls tennis team honored senior Cat Smetana as its Most Valuable Athlete.

Smetana was joined in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors by doubles partner Lizzie Holder and No. 1 and 2 singles players Jana Myers and Abby Anderson. Sophia Heidtke received honorable mention all-conference recognition.

Myers and Holder placed third in the Section 4AA doubles tournament.

Behind a senior-dominated lineup, Stillwater finished the season with a 14-6 record, including 7-2 to place third in the SEC standings. The Ponies were stopped in the semifinals of the Section 4AA tournament by top-seeded Mounds View, which went on to place third at state.

Seventeen of the 18 players who received a letter for the Ponies are seniors. Caroline Berkness, Rebekah Kassie, Mary Slowinski and Karina Fischer were chosen to serve as captains for next year’s team.

All-Conference: Jana Myers, Abby Anderson, Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Sophia Heidtke; Most Valuable Athlete: Cat Smetana; Captains elect: Caroline Berkness, Rebekah Kassie, Mary Slowinski and Karina Fischer.

