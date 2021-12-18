The Stillwater girls tennis team honored senior Cat Smetana as its Most Valuable Athlete.
Smetana was joined in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors by doubles partner Lizzie Holder and No. 1 and 2 singles players Jana Myers and Abby Anderson. Sophia Heidtke received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Myers and Holder placed third in the Section 4AA doubles tournament.
Behind a senior-dominated lineup, Stillwater finished the season with a 14-6 record, including 7-2 to place third in the SEC standings. The Ponies were stopped in the semifinals of the Section 4AA tournament by top-seeded Mounds View, which went on to place third at state.
Seventeen of the 18 players who received a letter for the Ponies are seniors. Caroline Berkness, Rebekah Kassie, Mary Slowinski and Karina Fischer were chosen to serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls tennis
All-Conference: Jana Myers, Abby Anderson, Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Sophia Heidtke; Most Valuable Athlete: Cat Smetana; Captains elect: Caroline Berkness, Rebekah Kassie, Mary Slowinski and Karina Fischer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.