OAK PARK HEIGHTS — There was a full slate of honored guests on Senior Recognition Day, but youth was served for Roseville while slipping past the Ponies for a 4-3 Suburban East Conference girls tennis victory on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies used an all-senior lineup and paid tribute to a total of 18 seniors overall.
“We have a lot of them,” Stillwater coach Dave Kahl said.
Roseville, by comparison, boasted just one senior in its lineup with top singles player Nikki Ridenour, who led a strong push in singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Jana Myers. Ridenour is third in the Class AA individual state rankings.
Marit Haugen defeated Abby Anderson 6-2, 6-0 and Lucy Sundberg held off Sophia Heidtke 6-4, 6-2 to give the Raiders points at each of the top three singles spots.
Stillwater did collect an important victory at fourth singles where Stella Cockson outlasted Amy Dang 7-5, 6-3, turning the outcome over to the more competitive doubles matches.
The Ponies prevailed in three sets at first and second doubles, but Roseville’s Minseo Kim and Sophia Dang turned back Betsy McGinley and Luna Xiong 6-4, 6-2 at third doubles.
Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana defeated Roseville’s Melanie Gravdahl and Maddie Sundberg 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 at first doubles. Stillwater also won at second doubles with Lydia Knutson and Isabel Knowland outlasting Sara Peterson and Sydney Johnson 6-1, 5-7, (10-7).
The Ponies (6-2 SEC, 11-5) entered the match with three straight conference victories since falling to league front-runner Mounds View on Sept. 14.
“We lost a close one, but Roseville has a really nice team,” Kahl said.
After closing out the regular season at East Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 30, the Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Section 4AA team tournament starting on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Roseville 4, Stillwater 3
Singles
No. 1 — Nikki Ridenour (Ros) def. Jana Myers, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Marit Haugen (Ros) def. Abby Anderson, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 — Lucy Sundberg (Ros) def. Sophia Heidtke, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 4 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Amy Dang, 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Melanie Gravdahl-Maddie Sundberg, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
No. 2 — Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (St) def. Sara Peterson-Sydney Johnson, 6-1, 5-7, (10-7).
No. 3 — Minseo Kim-Sophia Dang (Ros) def. Betsy McGinley-Luna Xiong, 6-4, 6-2.
Stillwater 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
At St. Paul, the Ponies swept three doubles matches and prevailed in straight sets at three of four singles positions to pull out a 6-1 conference victory over the Raiders on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
Jana Myers posted a 6-4, 6-4 victory for the Ponies at first singles and teammates Sophia Heidtke and Stella Cockson also notched wins at third and fourth singles.
The doubles matches were tighter, with Lydia Knutson and Isabel Knowlan storming back after dropping the second set to record a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Megan Delsing and Ryan Courtney at the second spot. Stillwater’s Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana turned back Anna Holm and Audrey Graham 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) at first doubles.
Betsy McGinley and Karina Fischer won in straight sets for the Ponies at No. 3 doubles.
Stillwater 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Morgan Redden, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 — Lily Cade (C-DH) def. Abby Anderson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Maria Lewis, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Norah Barrett, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Anna Holm-Audrey Graham, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).
No. 2 — Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (St) def. Megan Delsing-Ryan Courtney, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
No. 3 — Betsy McGinley-Karina Fischer (St) def. Tavary Un-Piper Lee, 6-4, 6-1.
