NEW BRIGHTON — Prevailing in close matches at second and fourth singles to preserve the sweep, Stillwater topped Irondale 7-0 in a Suburban East Conference girls tennis dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Irondale High School.

The Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) did not lose a set in doubles while Jana Myers and Julia Fontaine cruised to comfortable victories at first and third singles. Abby Anderson also bounced back to defeat Irondale’s Mikaela Whalen 4-6, 6-3, (10-7) at second singles.

The closest match of the day took place at fourth singles, where Sophia Heidtke outlasted Mattya Lee 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (7-2), (10-7).

“It was another good match,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “We had a couple close matches, but both Abby and Sophia were able to pull off victories in their third-set tie-breakers.”

Stillwater 7, Irondale 0

Singles

No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Emily Rupp, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Mikaela Whalen, 4-6, 6-3, (10-7).

No. 3 — Julia Fontaine (St) def. Anna Pearson, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Mattya Lee, 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (7-2), (10-7).

Doubles

No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning (St) def. Julia Morikawa-Mono Davies, 7-5, 6-2.

No. 2 — Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana (St) def. Kena Backman-Jennifer Rupp, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 3 — Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Paige Nguyen-Alex Woodbury, 6-0, 6-0.

Stillwater 5, Woodbury 2

At Woodbury, opening the season against the team it tied for second place in the SEC standings a year ago, the Ponies won all three doubles matches on the way to a 5-2 conference victory on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Woodbury.

Stillwater did not lose a set in doubles. Lizzie Holder and Allison Benning prevailed 6-1, 7-5 at the first spot while Keira Murphy and Cat Smetana posted a 6-3, 6-1 triumph at second doubles. Mara Doe and Brynn Wurgler also turned in a 7-5, 6-2 victory for the Ponies at No. 3 doubles.

“We were able to run the table in doubles,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “We weren’t perfect and there is improvement to be made, but overall it felt like a great way to start out the season.”

Jana Myers and Sophia Heidtke also added a point each for the Ponies at first and fourth singles.

“It’s awfully nice to have Jana up at the top of the lineup for us and she had a nice win against a good opponent,” Kahl said. “Our other singles win was an impressive varsity debut by Sophia at fourth singles.”

Stillwater 5, Woodbury 2

Singles

No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Julie Nguyen, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

No. 2 — Brittany Nguyen (Wo) def. Abby Anderson, 7-5, 6-2.

No. 3 — Megan Nelson (Wo) def. Julia Fontaine, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 4 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Anvitha Miryale, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning (St) def. Ashley Strobel-Ashley Nguyen, 6-1, 7-5.

No. 2 — Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana (St) def. Carley Tuman-Skylar Robinson, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 3 — Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Rhea Viswanathan-Hana Mahli, 7-5, 6-2.

