OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls tennis team maintained its grip on second place in the Suburban East Conference standings with a 6-1 dual meet victory over Park on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (5-1 SEC, 10-4) did not lose a set in singles victories by Jana Myers, Abby Anderson, Sophia Heidtke and Stella Cockson against the Wolfpack.
Stillwater also won in straight sets at second and third doubles. Lydia Knutson and Isabel Knowlan dispatched Morgan Leick and Pasia Pitkanen 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles while Betsy McGinley and Luna Xiong cruised past Finley Leick and Jenna Mahnke at the third spot.
Stillwater 6, Park 1
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Kathryne Townsend, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Dana Petrie, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Grace Townsend, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Luise Meier, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Hannah Holmgren-Abby Fjelsta (Par) def. Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.
No. 2 — Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (St) def. Morgan Leick-Pasia Pitkanen, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Betsy McGinley-Luna Xiong (St) def. Finley Leick-Jenna Mahnke, 6-4, 6-1.
Ponies win at Hibbing
At Hibbing, the Ponies racked up 28 points to edge runner-up Pine City for the title in the eight-team Hibbing Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18. Bemidji followed in third place with 23 points.
Stillwater finished with a combined 11-1 record in singles matches, with first-place finishes recorded by Jana Myers at the first spot, Abby Anderson at second singles and three different players who contributed to a victory at fourth singles. Sophia Heidtke bounced back after losing her first match to place fifth at third singles.
The Ponies received a third-place finish while using three different teams at third doubles. Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana posted a 2-1 record to place fifth at first doubles.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 28; 2. Pine City 27; 3. Bemidji 23; 4. Hibbing 20; 5. Virginia 15; 6. Grand Rapids/Greenway 8; 7, tie, Duluth East 6 and Eveleth-Gilbert 6.
Stillwater results
Singles
No. 1 Jana Myers (3-0, 1st place — def. Lydia Delich (E-G) 6-2, 6-2; def. Savannah Haugen (Bem) 6-3, 6-4; def. Ella Sell (PC) 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 Abby Anderson (3-0, 1st place — def. Anna Fink (Vir) 6-7, 6-4, 7-5; def. Addison Sell (PC) 6-4, 6-3; def. Franzi Teichmann (GR/G) 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3 Sophia Heidtke (2-1, 5th place — lost to Mercedes Furin (Hib) 6-0, 6-4; def. Mylee Young (E-G) 6-2, 6-4; def. Ella Lamppa (Vir) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 Stillwater (3-0, 1st place — Alexis Witter (St) def. Sarah Kessler (GR/G) 7-5, 7-5; Karina Fischer (St) def. Alli Fink (Vir) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Stella Cockson (St) def. Aune Boben (Hib) 7-6, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (2-1, 5th place) — lost to Chloe Hasbargen-Tatum Offerdahl (Bem) 6-2, 6-1; def. Paige Maki-Mariele Paulsen (Vir) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; def. Erin Holliday-Alli Johnson (DE) 7-5, 6-0.
No. 2 Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (1-2, 7th place — lost to Sophia Lahti-Claire Emmons (PC) 6-1, 6-4; lost to Hannah Lafrenier-Caroline Ahcan (GR/G) 6-0, 7-6 (7-2); def. Mayme Scott/Hannah Beldo (E-G) 7-5, 6-2.
No. 3 Stillwater (2-1, 3rd place) — Amelia Bretl-Rosie Mastes (St) def. Sylvie Markham-Noarah Powell (DE) 6-3, 7-5; Ella Hamilton-Kaia Goldstand (St) lost to Brenna Youngbauer-Malia Mikyska (PC) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Luna Xiong-Betsy McGinley (St) def. Sydney Spelts-Theresa Anderson (Vir) 6-1, 6-4.
Stillwater 5, White Bear Lake 2
At White Bear Lake, the Ponies secured an important conference victory with section seeding implications while turning back White Bear Lake 5-2 in a dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Bears secured their only points at third singles and second doubles. Stillwater’s Betsy McGinley and Luna Xiong needed three sets to finish off their opponents at third doubles, but the Ponies won their other four matches in straight sets.
Jana Myers cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win at first singles and Abby Anderson followed with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at the second spot. Stella Cockson also recorded a 6-4, 6-2 win for the Ponies at fourth singles.
Stillwater 5, White Bear Lake 2
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Maggie Blanding, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Ellia Groneberg, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Lucy Saari (WBL) def. Sophia Heidtke, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 4 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Kaylee Zimmerman, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Alex Reiland-Mia Haskins, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 2 — Joey Sunder-Tally Domschot (WBL) def. Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 — Betsy McGinley-Luna Xiong (St) def. Sabrina Thompson-Betsy Marier, 6-3, 5-7, 1-0.
