OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Three hard-fought doubles victories helped spur the Stillwater girls tennis team to a 5-2 victory over Rochester Century in the third-place match of the McGuire Invitational on Friday, Aug. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the season opener for the Ponies (2-1), who opened with a 7-0 victory over St. Paul Harding before falling to eventual runner-up Rochester Lourdes 5-2 in the semifinals. Mahtomedi defeated Lourdes in the finals to defend its title from 2019. Last year’s event was not held due to COVID-19.
All three doubles matches against the Panthers were tight, but Stillwater prevailed in all three.
Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana pulled out a 7-5, 6-4 victory for the Ponies at first doubles while Lydia Knutson and Isabel Knowlan added a 7-5, 7-5 triumph at No. 2 doubles.
Stillwater’s Ella Hamilton and Kaia Goldstand dropped the first set in a tie-breaker before climbing back to win 6-7 (7-2), 6-4, (10-8) at third doubles.
Century’s Paige Sargent and Julia Baber posted victories over Stillwater’s Jana Myers and Abby Anderson at first and second singles, but the Ponies pulled even with victories at third and fourth singles. Sophia Heidtke defeated Kathleen Thompson 6-2, 7-5 at the third spot and Stella Cockson topped Reetu Gurung 6-2, 6-1 at fourth singles.
Stillwater 5, Rochester Century 2
Singles
No. 1 — Paige Sargent (RC) def. Jana Myers, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 — Julia Baber (RC) def. Abby Anderson, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Kathleen Thompson, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 4 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Reetu Gurung, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Zoey Chen-Jenny Han, 7-5, 6-4.
No. 2 — Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (St) def. Sarah Yilma-Sarah Nevenheim, 7-5, 7-5.
No. 3 — Ella Hamilton-Kaia Goldstrand (St) def. Kaitlin Osburn-Lydia Logelin, 6-7 (7-2), 6-4, (10-8).
Roch. Lourdes 5, Stillwater 2
The Ponies won in straight sets at second and third doubles, but dropped two matches that went to three sets while falling to Rochester Lourdes 5-2 in the semifinals.
Lydia Knutson and Isabel Knowlan finished strong in a 7-5, 6-0 victory for Stillwater at second doubles and teammates Karina Fischer and Morgan Perkins added a 6-1, 6-4 triumph at third doubles.
The swing matches came at second singles and first doubles. Elyse Palen and Taylor Elliot rallied for a 3-6, 6-0, (10-8) victory over Stillwater’s Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana at first doubles. Then at second singles, Ana Medina of Lourdes also stormed back to earn a 4-6, 6-3, (10-8) win over Abby Anderson.
The Eagles won in straight sets in the other three singles matches.
Rochester Lourdes 5, Stillwater 2
Singles
No. 1 — Ryann Witter (RL) def. Jana Myers, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Ana Medina (RL) def. Abby Anderson, 4-6, 6-3, (10-8).
No. 3 — Caroline Daley (RL) def. Sophia Heidtke, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 4 — Erin Witter (RL) def. Betsy McGinley, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Elyse Palen-Taylor Elliot (RL) def. Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana, 3-6, 6-0, (10-8).
No. 2 — Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (St) def. Sophia Turja Hubbard-Molly Suino, 7-5, 6-0.
No. 3 — Karina Fischer-Morgan Perkins (St) def. Taylor Seelhammer-Ellie Nelson, 6-1, 6-4.
Stillwater 7, St. Paul Harding 0
In its first match of the season, Stillwater cruised to a 7-0 victory over St. Paul Harding in the quarterfinals.
Jana Myers notched a 6-2, 6-2 victory at first singles and the Ponies lost just one game combined at the remaining three singles spots with wins from Abby Anderson, Sophia Heidtke and Luna Xiong.
It was more of the same in doubles, where the Ponies won all three matches in straight sets.
Stillwater 7, St. Paul Harding 0
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Vivian Her, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Tiffany Tran, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Mai Lee Yang, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Luna Xiong (St) def. Gaozhia Vue, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Klarissa Her-Serenity Vang, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 — Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (St) def. Kimberly Tolvar-Latrice Jordro, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Amelia Bretl-Rosie Masters (St) def. Terry Yang-Melanie Yang, 6-0, 6-2.
