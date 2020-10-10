ARDEN HILLS — Stillwater reversed an earlier setback against Roseville in the semifinals, but was unable to turn the tables on Mounds View while falling 5-2 in the finals of the Suburban East Conference Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The Ponies (8-3 SEC, 9-3) collected points at first singles and third doubles, but were unable to prevent perennial power Mounds View from claiming another conference championship. The Mustangs defeated Stillwater 7-0 earlier this season.

“Mounds View got us again,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “We have made some strides to narrow the gap, though.”

Jana Myers earned a point at first singles for Stillwater, posting a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Amanda Diao.

Stillwater also won at third doubles with Mara Doe and Brynn Wurgler upending Emma Sun and Annika Lindgren 6-1, 7-5.

Mounds View won in straight sets in the remaining three singles spots and at first and second doubles.

Mounds View 5, Stillwater 2

Singles

No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Amanda Diao, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 — Kat Smiricinschi (MV) def. Abby Anderson, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 — Katia Bartels (MV) def. Julia Fontaine, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 4 — Elena Bartels (MV) def. Sophia Heidtke, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Molly Austin-Ella Roesler (MV) def. Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 — Sanjana Pattanaik-Hannah Lindgren (MV) def. Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 3 — Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Emma Sun-Annika Lindgren, 6-1, 7-5.

Stillwater 7, N. St. Paul 0

At Oak Park Heights, the third-seeded Ponies opened play in the Section 4AA tournament with a 7-0 victory over North St. Paul on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Stillwater Area High School.

Stillwater, which did not lose a set against the Polars, advanced to face Hill-Murray in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 8 at SAHS.

Stillwater 7, North St. Paul 0

Singles

No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Jenna Rubbelke, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Cayla Bonn, 7-5, 6-0.

No. 3 — Julia Fontaine (St) def. Lucille Woodbury, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 4 — Abby Kyllo (St) def. Alara Yener, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning (St) def. Faith Freeman-Erin Sellie, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 2 — Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana (St) def. Elena Martinez-Kiara Clothier, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Morgan Kolberg-Madelyn Walsh, 6-0, 6-1.

