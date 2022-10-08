MAHTOMEDI — Facing a tall order against the No. 3 seed, the Stillwater girls tennis team was stopped by Mahtomedi 7-0 in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AAA tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Mahtomedi High School.
The Zephyrs, which also defeated Stillwater 5-2 earlier this season, advanced to face second-seeded Roseville in the semifinals. Stillwater, which returned just two players with limited varsity experience after graduating a whopping 18 seniors a year ago, finished with a 9-10 record.
“It was a little earlier exit than we are accustomed to, but the girls played hard and there was plenty of good tennis even if we didn’t finish on top in the end,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Mahtomedi was strong across the board, losing just one set in four singles matches and also sweeping all three doubles point in straight sets.
Stillwater freshman Taylor Erickson won the first set of her match against Mallory Langer before falling 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in a nail-biter at third singles.
Sarah Dollerschell and Caroline Berkness also played a strong opening set before coming up short in a 7-6, 6-1 loss to Mahtomedi’s Sonya Potthoff and Megan Langer at second doubles.
Berkness and fourth singles player Rebecca Kassie were the only seniors in Stillwater’s lineup.
• The Ponies are scheduled to host the first three rounds of the Section 4AA individual singles and doubles tournaments on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Stillwater Area High School. The semifinals and finals will take place at White Bear Lifetime Fitness on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Mahtomedi 7, Stillwater 0
No. 1 — Mari Meger (Mah) def. Karina Fischer, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 — Kathryne Foley (Mah) def. Jazzy Kruse, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 — Mallory Langer (Mah) def. Taylor Erickson, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
No. 4 — Lily Carlson (Mah) def. Rebecca Kassie, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 1 — Campbell Albers-Kate Hoffman (Mah) def. Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — Sonya Potthoff-Megan Langer (Mah) def. Sarah Dollerschell-Caroline Berkness, 7-6, 6-1.
No. 3 — Olivia Bengtson-Julia Swanson (Mah) def. Olivia McLaughlin-Grace Cichon, 6-3, 6-1.
Stillwater 7, St. Anthony 0
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies opened section play with a 7-0 victory over St. Anthony Village on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater did not drop a set while getting singles victories from sophomores Karina Fischer and Jazzy Kruse and freshman Taylor Erickson in the first three spots. Senior Rebecca Kassie added a 6-3, 6-3 victory for the Ponies over Lucia Barquero Salazar at fourth singles,
Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson posted a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ellie Fagerlee and Scarlett Cannon at first doubles. Stillwater’s second doubles team Sarah Dollerschell and Caroline Berkness did not lose a game while Olivia McLaughlin and Grace Cichon added a 6-1, 6-0 victory at third doubles.
Stillwater 7, St. Anthony 0
No. 1 — Karina Fischer (St) def. Caitlyn Rosha, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 — Jazzy Kruse (St) def. Elia Glaser, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 — Taylor Erickson (St) def. Deanna Anderson, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 — Rebecca Kassie (St) def. Lucia Barquero Salazar, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 1 — Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson (St) def. Ellie Fagerlee-Scarlett Cannon, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Sarah Dollerschell-Caroline Berkness (St) def. Hannah Gallati-Ashlee Millette, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Olivia McLaughlin-Grace Cichon (St) def. Kristen Townsend-Emely Arias, 6-1, 6-0.
Roseville 7, Stillwater 0
At Roseville, the Ponies closed out their Suburban East Conference schedule with a 7-0 loss to the Raiders on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Roseville Area High School.
Stillwater finished sixth in the final conference standings with a 4-5 record.
Taylor Erickson won a second-set tie-breaker for the Ponies before falling to Madeline Bergerson at third singles, but Roseville won in straight sets at the remaining spots.
• Belle Lapos and Rebecca Kassie did pick up exhibition singles victories for Stillwater.
Roseville 7, Stillwater 0
No. 1 — Marit Haugen (Ros) def. Karina Fischer, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 — Lucy Sundberg (Ros) def. Jazzy Kruse, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Madeline Bergerson (Ros) def. Taylor Erickson, 6-3, 6-7, 10-7.
No. 4 — Minseo Kim (Ros) def. Olivia McLaughlin, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 1 — Sophia Dang-Maddie Sundberg (Ros) def. Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 — Melanie Gravdahl-Sara Peterson (Ros) def. Sarah Dollerschell-Caroline Berkness, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 3 — Sydney Johnson-Amy Dang (Ros) def. Kylee Jackels-Grace Cichon, 6-4, 6-1.
