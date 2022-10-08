MAHTOMEDI — Facing a tall order against the No. 3 seed, the Stillwater girls tennis team was stopped by Mahtomedi 7-0 in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AAA tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Mahtomedi High School.

The Zephyrs, which also defeated Stillwater 5-2 earlier this season, advanced to face second-seeded Roseville in the semifinals. Stillwater, which returned just two players with limited varsity experience after graduating a whopping 18 seniors a year ago, finished with a 9-10 record.

