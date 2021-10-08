OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The fourth-seeded Stillwater girls tennis team advanced in the Section 4AA tournament with a 7-0 opening-round victory over St. Paul Johnson on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (7-2 SEC, 13-5), who did not lose a set against Johnson, were scheduled to meet fifth-seeded White Bear Lake in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 7. Each of the other top seeds advanced, including No. 1 Mounds View with a bye, No. 2 Mahtomedi and No. 3 Roseville.
Even with top player Jana Myers out of the lineup, the Ponies received comfortable singles victories from Abby Anderson, Sophia Heidtke, Stella Cockson and Karina Fischer, losing just three games combined in four matches.
Stillwater also won convincingly in doubles, dropping just six games in three matches.
Stillwater 7, St. Paul Johnson 0
Singles
No. 1 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Yeng Lai Thao, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Ashley Her, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Thanaporn Yang, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4 — Karina Fisher (St) def. May Xiong, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Faith Moua-Padra Vang, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (St) def. Sandy Vang-Hope Moua, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3 — Betsy McGinley-Luna Xiong (St) def. Birdy Xiong-Lana Yang, 6-0, 6-2.
Stillwater 6, East Ridge 1
At Woodbury, the Ponies finished out their Suburban East Conference campaign with a 6-1 dual meet victory on Thursday, Sept. 30 at East Ridge High School.
The Ponies finished third in the final SEC standings behind Mounds View and Roseville.
Jana Myers, Abby Anderson, Sophia Heidtke and Stella Cockson each recorded straight-set victories for the Ponies in singles.
Stillwater also won in straight sets at first and third doubles.
East Ridge’s lone point came at No. 2 doubles where Marryn Morris and Lindsay Otte rallied after dropping the first set to defeat Lydia Knutson and Isabel Knowlan 5-7, 6-1, (10-2).
Stillwater 6, East Ridge 1
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Taylor Mares, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Caroline Schultz, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Ava Chabot, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Juhae Song, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Megan Clark-Annika Griffith, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2 — Marryn Morris-Lindsay Otte (ER) def. Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan, 5-7, 6-1, (10-2).
No. 3 — Betsy McGinley-Karina Fischer (St) def. Erin Pitmon-Gabby Gizzi, 6-0, 7-5.
