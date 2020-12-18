A steady performer all season at No. 1 singles, Jana Myers was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls tennis team this fall.
The junior was joined by first doubles players Allison Benning and Lizzie Holder in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors for a team that finished with a 10-4 record overall.
Stillwater received the No. 3 seed for the SEC playoffs after posting a 7-2 record during the regular season and then upended second-seeded Roseville 4-3 in the semifinals of the conference tourney. The Ponies then fell to undefeated Mounds View in the finals to finish second overall in the conference.
The Ponies also cruised past North St. Paul and Hill-Murray in the Section 4AA tournament before falling to No. 2 seed Mahtomedi in the semifinals.
Abby Anderson, Julia Fontaine, Cat Smetana and Keira Murphy each received honorable mention all-conference honors for the Ponies.
Six Stillwater players received Academic All-State honors, including Brynn Wurgler, Mara Doe, Fontaine, Abby Kyllo, Benning and Ella Nelson. As a team, the Ponies also received a Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association, which requires a combined grade point average of 3.75 or higher from among the top 10 individuals on a team’s section roster.
The team also announced that Myers, Anderson, Holder and Smetana will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls tennis
All-Conference: Jana Myers, Allison Benning and Lizzie Holder; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Abby Anderson, Julia Fontaine, Cat Smetana and Keira Murphy; Academic All-State: Brynn Wurgler, Mara Doe, Julia Fontaine, Abby Kyllo, Allison Benning and Ella Nelson; Most Valuable Athlete: Jana Myers; Captains elect: Jana Myers, Abby Anderson, Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.