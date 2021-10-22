WHITE BEAR LAKE — Stillwater’s Jana Myers and Lizzie Holder lived up to the their seeding while placing third in the Section 4AA doubles tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at White Bear Lifetime Fitness.
The seniors won each of their first three matches before getting stopped by eventual runner-ups Amanda Diao and Shae Crockarell of Mounds View 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals. Diao and Crockarell fell to Mounds View teammates and top-seeded Katerina Smiricinshi and Molly Austin 6-0, 6-1 in the finals.
Myers and Holder won their first three matches in straight sets, dropping just six games combined in those three victories. After getting stopped by Diao and Crockarell, the Stillwater duo bounced back with a 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) triumph over fourth-seeded Nina Vander Louw and Campbell Albers of Mahtomedi in the third-place match.
“They lost a tight, hard-fought battle in the semifinals, but rebounded to finish their season and careers on a high note,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Myers played first singles throughout most of the season while Holder played primarily at first doubles with Cat Smetana. Stella Cockson and Smetana also competed in the section doubles tournament and finished with a 1-1 record. They cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over a team from Centennial in the first round before falling to top-seeded Smiricinshi and Austin 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.
In singles, Stillwater’s Abby Anderson won two matches before falling to No. 1 seed and eventual section champion Nicole Ridenour of Roseville 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Anderson defeated Erin Sellie of North St. Paul 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and then dispatched eighth-seeded Alexina Erickson of White Bear Lake 7-6, 6-3 in Round 2.
Ridenour defeateded third-seeded Katerina Siskova of Spring Lake Park 7-5, 7-6 in the finals.
Stillwater’s other singles entry, Sophia Heidtke, defeated Ngawang Nima of Columbia Heights 6-0, 6-1 to open the tournament before getting eliminated by second-seeded Annika Munson of Mahtomedi 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.
The first three rounds of the singles and doubles tournaments were held at Stillwater Area High School on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Stillwater results
Singles
Abby Anderson (2-1, DNP) — def. Erin Sellie (NSP) 6-0, 6-1; def. No. 8 Alexina Erickson (WBL) 7-6, 6-3; lost to Nicole Ridenour (Ros) 6-0, 6-1.
Sophia Heidtke (1-1, DNP) — def. Ngawang Nima (CH) 6-0, 6-1; lost to No. 2 Annika Munson (Mah) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 Jana Myers-Lizzie Holder (4-1, 3rd place) — def. Helen Wagar-Ilene Park (Ros) 6-0, 6-3; def. Anna Jarpy-Megan Goodreau (Cen) 6-1, 6-0; def. Sonya Potthoff-Kate Hoffman (Mah) 6-1, 6-1; lost to No. 2 Amanda Diao-Shae Crockarell (MV) 6-3, 7-5; def. No. 4 Nina Vander Louw-Campbell Albers (Mah) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6). Finals: No. 1 Katerina Smiricinschi-Molly Austin (MV) def. Amanda Diao-Shae Crockarell (MV) 6-0, 6-1.
Cat Smetana-Stella Cockson (1-1, DNP) — def. Hailey Helvig-Kate Kastner (Cen) 6-2, 6-2; lost to No. 1 Katerina Smiricinschi-Molly Austin (MV) 6-0, 6-0.
