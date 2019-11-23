Elizabeth Milker and Catherine Monty were voted co-recipients of the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the Stillwater girls’ tennis team following a successful season.

The seniors, who played first doubles, were among five Ponies to receive All-Suburban East Conference honors for a team that finished with a 10-4 record, including 7-2 to tie Woodbury for second place in the conference standings. Stillwater was stopped by eventual Section 4AA champion — and third-place finish at state Mounds View — 7-0 in the semifinals.

Molly Anderson, Allison Benning and Jana Myers joined Milker and Monty in earning All-SEC honors. Erin Gallion and Anna Lindeberg each received honorable mention all-conference honors.

The Ponies also excelled in the classroom, earning a Gold Academic Award from the state coaches association. Molly Anderson, Gallion, Lindeberg, Grace May, Milker and Monty each received Academic All-State honors.

Also announced at the banquet is that Benning, Mara Doe, Julia Fontaine and Bryn Wurgler will serve as captains for next year’s team.

Girls tennis

All-Conference: Molly Anderson, Allison Benning, Elizabeth Milker, Catherine Monty and Jana Myers; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Erin Gallion and Anna Lindeberg; Academic All-State: Molly Anderson, Erin Gallion, Anna Lindeberg, Grace May, Elizabeth Milker and Catherine Monty; Senior Letter Winners: Molly Anderson, Estelle Fearing, Erin Gallion, Maddie Haase, Ryann Hanson, Anna Lindeberg, Grace May, Elizabeth Milker, Catherine Monty and Sophia Weiss; Most Valuable Athlete(s): Elizabeth Milker and Catherine Monty; Captains elect: Allison Benning, Mara Doe, Julia Fontaine and Bryn Wurgler.

