Elizabeth Milker and Catherine Monty were voted co-recipients of the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the Stillwater girls’ tennis team following a successful season.
The seniors, who played first doubles, were among five Ponies to receive All-Suburban East Conference honors for a team that finished with a 10-4 record, including 7-2 to tie Woodbury for second place in the conference standings. Stillwater was stopped by eventual Section 4AA champion — and third-place finish at state Mounds View — 7-0 in the semifinals.
Molly Anderson, Allison Benning and Jana Myers joined Milker and Monty in earning All-SEC honors. Erin Gallion and Anna Lindeberg each received honorable mention all-conference honors.
The Ponies also excelled in the classroom, earning a Gold Academic Award from the state coaches association. Molly Anderson, Gallion, Lindeberg, Grace May, Milker and Monty each received Academic All-State honors.
Also announced at the banquet is that Benning, Mara Doe, Julia Fontaine and Bryn Wurgler will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls tennis
All-Conference: Molly Anderson, Allison Benning, Elizabeth Milker, Catherine Monty and Jana Myers; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Erin Gallion and Anna Lindeberg; Academic All-State: Molly Anderson, Erin Gallion, Anna Lindeberg, Grace May, Elizabeth Milker and Catherine Monty; Senior Letter Winners: Molly Anderson, Estelle Fearing, Erin Gallion, Maddie Haase, Ryann Hanson, Anna Lindeberg, Grace May, Elizabeth Milker, Catherine Monty and Sophia Weiss; Most Valuable Athlete(s): Elizabeth Milker and Catherine Monty; Captains elect: Allison Benning, Mara Doe, Julia Fontaine and Bryn Wurgler.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.