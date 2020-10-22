MAHTOMEDI — After not losing a point in its two previous Section 4AA duals, the Stillwater girls tennis team ran into a buzz saw while falling to second-seeded Mahtomedi 7-0 in the semifinals on Monday, Oct. 12 at Mahtomedi High School.
The Zephyrs, who lost to top-seeded Mounds View 4-3 in the section finals on Oct. 14, had little trouble in the top three singles matches against the Ponies.
Stillwater (10-4), which finished second to Mounds View in the Suburban East Conference, was more competitive at fourth doubles and in all three doubles matches against the Zephyrs, but unable to avoid the shutout.
“Unfortunately our run in the section tournament came to an end,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “They have a really strong team this year. The girls played hard and had some good matches, but ultimately didn’t pull any of them out. It was the end of a fun, albeit unusual, season.”
Abby Kyllo played well at fourth singles for the Ponies before falling to Kate Hoffman 7-5, 6-4.
Mahtomedi had a tougher challenge in doubles, but Liv Kent and Nina Vander Louw defeated Lizzie Holder and Allison Benning 6-4, 6-3 at the first spot. Campbell Albers and Alayna Schwieters defeated Keira Murphy and Cat Smetana 7-5, 6-2 at second doubles.
Stillwater’s Mara Doe and Brynn Wurgler pushed Kayla Meslow and Hanna Bradt to a tie-breaker in the first set before falling 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 at third doubles.
Lauren Splett and Annika Munson, who also won their matches against Mounds View in the finals, dispatched Stillwater’s Jana Myers and Abby Anderson at first and second singles. Mari Meger also defeated Stillwater’s Julia Fontaine 6-1, 6-0 at the third spot.
Mahtomedi 7, Stillwater 0
Singles
No. 1 — Lauren Splett (Mah) def. Jana Myers, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 — Annika Munson (Mah) def. Abby Anderson, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Mari Meger (Mah) def. Julia Fontaine, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 — Kate Hoffman (Mah) def. Abby Kyllo, 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Liv Kent-Nina Vander Louw (Mah) def. Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2 — Campbell Albers-Alayna Schwieters (Mah) Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 3 — Kayla Meslow-Hanna Bradt (Mah) def. Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
