OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The four entries for the Stillwater girls tennis team in the Section 4AA each advanced to the second round before getting eliminated by top-eight seeds on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater hosted the first three rounds of the singles and doubles tournaments before they moved to White Bear Lifetime Fitness on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Sophomore Karina Fischer cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory in her opening-round match for the Ponies before falling to eighth-seeded McKenna Foley of Hill-Murray 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round.
Stillwater’s other singles entry Jazzy Kruse, also a sophomore, did not lose a game in her first-round victory before getting eliminated by No. 2 seed Mari Meger of Mahtomedi 6-0, 6-2 in the second round.
Foley was stopped by eventual section champion Katerina Smircinschi of Mounds View in the quarterfinals. Meger, meanwhile, advanced to state as the section runner-up.
It was a similar story in doubles, with the Ponies winning their first matches before falling to higher seeds.
Juniors Morgan Perkins and Haley Swenson opened with a 6-1, 6-1 win over a team from Spring Lake Park before losing to fourth-seeded Anna Jarpy and Lauren Klein of Centennial 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.
Senior Caroline Berkness and junior Sarah Dollerschell outlasted Ellie Fagerlee and Scarlett Cannon of St. Anthony Village 7-5, 6-3 in the first round. The second-seeded team Campbell Albers and Kate Hoffman of Mahtomedi stopped the Ponies duo 6-1, 6-0 in the second round on their way to finishing second to qualify for state. Albers and Hoffman lost to Mounds View’s Amanda Diao and Avery Schifsky in the finals.
“I am really proud of this bunch of girls this year,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “It is a really positive group, they are close-knit, and really improved throughout the season.
“It was fun for everyone participating in the individual tournament to win at least one round. We ran into some tough seeded players in Round 2, but competed well. Everyone represented the Ponies well.”
In the section team tourney, Mounds View defeated Roseville 6-1 in the finals to win its 20 section title in the past 31 seasons. The Ponies, who graduated 18 seniors from last year’s team, were stopped by Mahtomedi in the second round to finish the season with a 9-10 record.
Stillwater results
Singles
Karina Fischer (1-1, DNP) — def. Tiana Kral (Columbia Heights) 6-0, 6-2; lost to #8 McKenna Foley (Hill-Murray) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Jazzy Kruse (1-1, DNP) — def. Kasia Yang (St. Paul Johnson) 6-0, 6-0; lost to #2 Mari Meger (Mahtomedi) 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Morgan Perkins-Haley Swenson (1-1, DNP) — def. Betiel Teklemariam-Angelina Pho (Spring Lake Park) 6-1, 6-1; lost to #4 Anna Jarpy-Lauren Klein (Centennial) 6-3, 6-4.
Caroline Berkness-Sarah Dollerschell (1-1, DNP) — def. Ellie Fagerlee-Scarlett Cannon (St. Anthony Village) 7-5, 6-3; lost to #2 Campbell Albers-Kate Hoffman (Mahtomedi) 6-1, 6-0.
