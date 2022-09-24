OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Unable to pull out the closest matches, Stillwater fell to East Ridge 5-2 in a Suburban East Conference girls tennis dual on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
Five of the seven matches required three sets to decide, but the Raptors produced a 4-1 record at those spots.
“We lost a tough one,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “Unfortunately we came out on the short end in all but one three-setter.”
East Ridge prevailed in all three doubles matches, each of which stretched to three sets.
Stillwater’s Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson pushed Megan Clark and Selma Vander Linden to three sets before falling 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at first doubles.
The Ponies (3-3 SEC, 7-6) won the first set at second and third doubles, but East Ridge rallied for the victory each time. Lindsay Otte and Sierra Ma rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Stillwater’s Caroline Berkness and Sarah Dollerschell at second doubles. Abby Davis and Hannah Sandberg also came from behind to defeat Olivia McLaughlin and Grace Cichon 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the third spot.
Stillwater first singles player Karina Fischer stormed back with a strong second set before falling to Paige Heideman 6-3, 0-6, 6-1.
Jazzy Kruse notched the only three-set victory for the Ponies with her 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 triumph over Anne Benjamin at second singles.
Taylor Erickson also prevailed for the Ponies with a 6-3, 6-3 win at third doubles, but the Raptors answered with a straight set victory from Camilla Osuna over Rebecca Kassie at fourth singles.
East Ridge 5, Stillwater 2
Singles
No. 1 — Paige Heideman ER) def. Karina Fischer, 6-3, 0-6, 6-1.
No. 2 — Jazzy Kruse (St) def. Anne Benjamin, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6.
No. 3 — Taylor Erickson (St) def. Juhae Song, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 4 — Camilla Osuna (ER) def. Rebecca Kassie, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Megan Clark-Selma Vander Linden (ER) def. Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
No. 2 — Lindsay Otte-Sierra Ma (ER) def. Caroline Berkness-Sarah Dollerschell, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3 — Abby Davis-Hannah Sandberg (ER) def. Olivia McLaughlin-Grace Cichon, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Ponies third at Hibbing Invitational
At Hibbing, the Ponies delivered a strong showing following their longest road trip of the season while placing third in the Hibbing Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Pine City, which won all three doubles brackets and also prevailed at first and third singles, racked up 18 points to outdistance Rock Ridge (14) and Stillwater (12) for the top spot in the eight-team tournament.
“We had a great weekend in Hibbing,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “A lot of good tennis and team bonding took place.”
Stillwater finished with 2-1 records at all three doubles spots, led by Grace Cichon and Caroline Berkness with a second-place finish at the No. 2 position. The duo needed three sets to claim the first two matches before falling to Pine City’s Malia Mikyska and Claire Emmons 6-3, 6-4 in the finals.
Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson also won two matches before placing third at first doubles. They defeated a team from Cambridge-Isanti in the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champions Sophia Lahti and Allison Unverzagt of Pine City 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals. Perkins and Swanson bounced back with a 6-2, 6-4 win over a team from Grand Rapids in the third-place match.
Stillwater mixed it up while using two doubles teams at third doubles. They combined to finish 2-1 to place fifth.
Karina Fischer turned in a 2-1 record to place third for the Ponies at first singles. She cruised past Mercedes Furin of Hibbing in the third-place match.
Team standings
1. Pine City 18; 2. Rock Ridge 14; 3. Stillwater 12; 4. Hibbing 11; 5, tie, Duluth East 9 and Cambridge-Isanti 9; 7. Grand Rapids 7; 8. Duluth Marshall 4.
Stillwater results
Singles
No. 1 Karina Fischer (2-1, 3rd place): def. Danica Mark (DM) 6-2, 6-0; lost to Lydia Delich (RR) 6-1, 6-1; def. Mercedes Furin (Hib) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 Jazzy Kruse (1-2, 6th place): lost to Bella Vincent (Hib) 6-3, 6-2; def. Brooke Odland (DM) 6-1, 6-0; lost to Addison Sell (PC) 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 Taylor Erickson (2-1, 5th place): — lost to Alli Fink (RR) 5-7, 6-4, 10-4; def. Emma Adamski (DM) 6-0, 6-0; def. Erin Baker (C-I) 6-1, 6-3.
No. 4 Stillwater (1-2, 6th place): — Lydie Laudet lost to Charlotte Moss (GR) 6-2, 6-1; Rebecca Kassie def. Kennedy Koland (Hib) 4-6, 6-1, 11-9; Kassie lost to Ava Revior (DE) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson (2-1, 3rd place): def. Leslie Bleess-Isabelle Sullivan (C-I) 6-2, 6-2; lost to Sophia Lahti-Allison Unverzagt (PC) 6-3, 6-3; def. Hannah Lafrenier-Caroline Ahcan (GR) 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 Grace Cichon-Caroline Berkness (2-1, 2nd place): def. Christina Duncan-Sylvie Markham (DE) 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 10-8; def. Paige Maki-Mylee Young (RR) 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 10-3; lost to Malia Mikyska-Claire Emmons (PC) 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3 Stillwater (2-1, 5th place): Olivia McLaughlin-Sarah Dollerschell (St) lost to Brenna Youngbauer-Lena Roubinek (PC) 6-2, 6-3; Ali Weaver-Kylie Jackels (St) def. Sammy Woodhull-Olivia Castleman (DE) 6-0, 6-2; McLaughlin-Dollerschell (St) def. Brigget St. John-Elle Kovach (DM) 6-2, 6-1.
White Bear Lake 7, Stillwater 0
At White Bear Lake, the Bears did not drop a set in three doubles matches while blanking Stillwater 7-0 in a conference dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 15 at White Bear Lake High School.
Rebecca Kassie of Stillwater pushed Sabrina Thompson to three sets before falling in three sets as White Bear Lake completed the sweep.
White Bear Lake 7, Stillwater 0
Singles
No. 1 — Ellia Groneberg (WBL) def. Karina Fischer, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 — Nicole Murphy (WBL) def. Jazzy Kruse, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3 — Kaylee Zimmerman (WBL) def. Taylor Erickson, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 4 — Sabrina Thompson (WBL) def. Rebecca Kassie, 1-6, 7-5, 1-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Alexina Erickson-Alex Reiland (WBL) def. Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 — Mia Haskins-Tally Domschot (WBL) def. Caroline Berkness-Grace Cichon, 6-2, 7-6.
No. 3 — Anna Sommerhause-Ella Skeie (WBL) def. Sarah Dollerschell-Olivia McLaughlin, 7-6, 6-2.
