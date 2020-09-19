COTTAGE GROVE — The Stillwater girls tennis improved to 5-1 following Suburban East Conference victories over White Bear Lake and Park.
The Ponies swept all three doubles matches at Park on Tuesday, Sept. 15, capped by a 6-1, 0-6, 6-2 for Lizzie Holder and Allison Benning over Hannah Holmgren and Abby Fjelsta at the first spot. Stillwater won in straight sets at second and third doubles.
“It was a good overall effort from the girls,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “Park has a nice squad.”
Stillwater also received victories in three of the top four singles spots with Jana Myers, Abby Anderson and Julia Fontaine each winning in straight sets. Park collected its lone point at fourth singles where Dana Petrie upended Abby Kyllo 6-3, 6-3.
After hosting Cretin-Derham Hall on Sept. 17, the Ponies close out the regular season at Roseville on Sept. 22 and at home against East Ridge on Sept. 24. The SEC Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.
Stillwater 6, Park 1
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Kathryne Townsend, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Avrie Morris, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3 — Julia Fontaine (St) def. Caitlyn Swigart, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 — Dana Petrie (Par) def. Abby Kyllo, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning (St) def. Hannah Holmgren-Abby Fjelsta, 6-1, 0-6, 6-2.
No. 2 — Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana (St) def. Corinna Loshek-Alexandria Brooks, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3 — Mary Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Grace Karasek-Mary Beth Collins, 6-1, 6-0.
Stillwater 6, White Bear Lake 1
At Oak Park Heights, another doubles sweep coupled with strong play in the singles lineup carried the Ponies to a 6-1 conference victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Sept. 10 at Stillwater Area High School.
Abby Anderson dropped the second set of her match against Mia Haskins before bouncing back for a 6-2, 4-6, (10-8) victory at No. 2 singles.
Jana Myers and Julia Fontaine also notched victories for the Ponies at first and third singles.
Stillwater 6, White Bear Lake 1
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Alexina Erickson, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Mia Haskins, 6-2, 4-6, (10-8).
No. 3 — Julia Fontaine (St) def. Ella Groneberg, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 — Kaylee Zimmerman (WBL) def. Sophia Heidtke, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning (St) def. Maggie Blanding-Abby Franta, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2 — Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana (St) def. Besty Marier-Alex Reiland, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 — Mary Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Joey Sunder-Anna Sommerhause, 6-2, 6-2.
