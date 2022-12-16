One of just two seniors for the Ponies in their section lineup, Caroline Berkness was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls tennis team this fall.
Berkness, who played second doubles with Sarah Dollerschell, was joined by fourth singles player Rebecca Kassie as the lone seniors for the Ponies in their loss to Mahtomedi in the Secetion 4AA quarterfinals.
Berkness and Grace Cichon also finished second while competing at second doubles in the Hibbing Invitational. As a team, the Ponies placed third at Hibbing and also tied for first place in the season-opening McGuire Invitational.
Stillwater finished the season with a 9-10 record, including 4-5 to place sixth in the Suburban East Conference. The Ponies opened the section tournament with a 7-0 victory over St. Anthony Village before getting stopped by the Zephyrs in the next round.
Sophomore Karina Fischer was the team’s top singles player and the only member of the team to earn all-conference honors. Sophomores Jazzy Kruse and juniors Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson, who played at first doubles, received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Berkness, Kassie and Mary Slowinski, who was also among the team’s 16 letter winners, each received the Senior Award.
The Ponies also announced that Swanson, Perkins, Dollerschell and Ali Weaver will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls tennis
All-Conference: Karina Fischer; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Jazzy Kruse, Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson; Senior Award: Caroline Berkness, Rebecca Kassie and Mary Slowinski; Most Valuable Athlete: Caroline Berkness; Captains elect: Haley Swanson, Morgan Perkins, Sarah Dollerschell and Ali Weaver.
