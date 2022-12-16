Caroline Berkness col.jpg

Caroline Berkness

One of just two seniors for the Ponies in their section lineup, Caroline Berkness was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls tennis team this fall.

Berkness, who played second doubles with Sarah Dollerschell, was joined by fourth singles player Rebecca Kassie as the lone seniors for the Ponies in their loss to Mahtomedi in the Secetion 4AA quarterfinals.

