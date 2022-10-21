It was a busy and productive week for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which clinched another Suburban East Conference championship and also qualified for the True Team State Meet.
The Ponies knocked off previously unbeaten Woodbury 102-78 in a conference showdown and then held off the Royals again in the True Team Section 4AA Meet two days later. Then competing for the third time in just six days, Stillwater defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 94-82 in a dual meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Stillwater Middle School.
The victory over Cretin-Derham Hall secured at least a share of Stillwater’s 20th straight conference championship. The Ponies (8-0 SEC, 8-0) can claim it outright with a victory at Forest Lake on Oct. 27. But prior to that, Stillwater will competed in the True Team State Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Ponies placed third at True Team state a year ago.
Stillwater took control early and didn’t relent while upending the Raiders. The Ponies finished first in 10 of 12 events, including all three relays.
Sydney Dettmann won two individual events and also contributed to two first-place relays for the Ponies. The senior won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Six different athletes won at least one event for Stillwater, which also received first-place finishes from Lucy Paczosa (200 freestyle), Norah Naatjes (50 freestyle), Maya Kelly (diving), Maddie Reed (100 butterfly) and Grace Ganser (500 freestyle).
Stillwater 94, Cretin-Derham Hall 82
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Anika Wright) 1:53.42; 2. Stillwater (Norah Naatjes, Audrey Serres, Lucy Siedschlag and Rhiannon Fay) 1:59.78.
200 freestyle — 1. Lucy Paczosa (St) 1:59.03; 3. Jayla Petersen (St) 2:03.87; 4. Grace Ganser (St) 2:09.22.
200 individual medley — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 2:16.29; 2. Margaret Reed (St) 2:17.09; 3. Hailey Schmit (St) 2:24.19.
50 freestyle — 1. Norah Naatjes (St) 25.43; 3. Anika Wright (St) 25.75; 5. Julia Petersen (St) 26.86.
Diving — 1. Maya Kelly (St) 238.10; 2. Kaia Bjork (St) 178.65; 3. Alex Kruse (St) 170.20.
100 butterfly — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:00.81; 2. Anika Wright (St) 1:00.98; 3. Lucy Paczosa (St) 1:01.44.
100 freestyle — 1. Isabel Macheel (C-DH) 55.65; 2. Margaret Reed (St) 56.00; 3. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 56.73; 4. Sophia Chau (St) 56.78.
500 freestyle — 1. Grace Ganser (St) 5:39.02; 2. Jayden Kemp (St) 5:44.60; 3. Audrey Serres (St) 5:51.65.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Sydney Dettmann, Anika Wright, Lucy Siedschlag and Lucy Paczosa) 1:42.65; 2. Stillwater (Gaby Miller, Jayden Kemp, Hannah Drexel and Audrey Serres) 1:53.38.
100 backstroke — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:01.44; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:02.11; 6. Annie Gritters (St) 1:08.20.
100 breastroke — 1. Lillian Moore (C-DH) 1:12.81; 3. Hannah Drexel (St) 1:19.30; 4. Paige Schmit (St) 1:20.51; 5. Ava Fox (St) 1:21.73.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Lucy Paczosa, Margaret Reed, Jayla Petersen and Isabel Koch) 3:47.33; 2. Stillwater (Maddie Reed, Norah Naatjes, Julia Petersen and Reese Bilot) 3:49.35.
Ponies win True Team section
Despite getting pushed hard by Woodbury, the Ponies prevailed in the Section 4AA True Team Meet with room to spare. Stillwater outscored the Royals 960-872 to take top honors on Saturday, Oct. 15 at SMS, but Woodbury also advanced to True Team state as one of the four wild cards. Mounds View finished third with 703 points.
This is the 18th year the True Team state meet has been held and the Ponies have qualified each year.
“Woodbury had a great meet,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “If you had to vote on a team of the meet, it was Woodbury not Stillwater.”
The Ponies did finish first in 8 of 12 events, including all three relays, but also displayed enough depth with their other entries to hold off Woodbury.
Sydney Dettmann and Maddie Reed each won two events for the Ponies while Lucy Paczosa also finished first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.46.
Dettmann set a meet record while winning the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:54.30 and also prevailed in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.59. It was a season best for the senior, who bettered the previous mark by more than two seconds — a standard set by former Ponies standout Jordan Bowen (1:56.47) in 2006.
“When you’re replacing those records that are more than 10 years old, they’re still fast,” Luke said. “Certain records you think are going to be around for 100 years.”
Reed turned in first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:10.28) and 100 breastroke (1:06.51).
Anika Wright, who is returning from a concussion suffered away from the pool, hit lifetime bests while placing second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle.
“Top to bottom, she was good in everything she swam,” Luke said. “I asked when did you become a sprinter and she said, ‘maybe when the pole hit me in the head.’”
Paczosa also notched lifetime bests while winning the 100 freestyle and placing second in the 50 freestyle.
“Some of the B relays looked OK, but the C and D relays have a ways to go if we’re going to do something (at True Team State),” Luke said. “It wasn’t like, oh my gosh let’s run this meet up a flagpole so we can salute it, but we got the job done.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 960; 2. Woodbury 872; 3. Mounds View 703; 4. White Bear Lake 420; 5. Roseville 35.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater A (Sophia Chau, Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag and Jayla Petersen) 1:52.83; 3. Stillwater B (Sarah Doeksen, Norah Naatjes, Hailey Schmit and Reese Bilot) 1:57.29; 7. Stillwater C (Grace Ganser, Audrey Serres, Hannah Drexel and Rhiannon Fay) 2:01.95; 9. Stillwater D (Isabel Koch, Gaby Miller, Kaelynn Grecian and Annie Gritters) 2:05.51.
200 freestyle — *1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:54.30; 4. Margaret Reed (St) 2:00.47; 5. Sophia Chau (St) 2:06.17; 8. Alison Poole (St) 2:09.10.
200 individual medley — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:10.28; 3. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:12.37; 6. Julia Petersen (St) 2:22.86; 7. Audrey Serres (St) 2:23.18.
50 freestyle — 1. Alana Schmitzer (MV) 24.82; 2. Lucy Paczosa (St) 24.87; 3. Anika Wright (St) 25.18; 4. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 25.73; 5. Jayla Petersen (St) 25.89.
Diving — 1. Gabby Mauder (Wo) 462.35; 2. Maya Kelly (St) 415.00; 11. Kaia Bjork (St) 284.45; 13. Alex Kruse (St) 262.00; 15. Megan Johnson (St) 212.20.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 58.59; 3. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:02.85; 5. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:02.92; 9. Hannah Drexel (St) 1:06.34.
100 freestyle — 1. Lucy Paczosa (St) 54.46; 2. Anika Wright (St) 54.58; 3. Norah Naatjes (St) 54.89; 8. Sarah Doeksen (St) 59.30.
500 freestyle — 1. Ellie Bina (MV) 5:11.15; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 5:24.13; 6. Annika Beck (St) 5:41.20; 8. Alison Poole (St) 5:42.05; 9. Julia Petersen (St) 5:42.14.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Jayla Petersen, Lucy Paczosa, Lucy Siedschlag and Sydney Dettmann) 1:41.11; 3. Stillwater B (Margaret Reed, Julia Petersen, Reese Bilot and Anika Wright) 1:45.40; T5. Stillwater C (Annie Gritters, Grace Ganser, Kennedy Tope and Rhiannon Fay) 1:48.61; 9. Stillwater D (Jayden Kemp, Elaina Lokken, Gaby Miller and Annika Beck) 1:53.06.
100 backstroke — 1. Chloe Carlson (Wo) 59.97; 2. Sophia Chau (St) 1:01.84; 5. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:04.67; 7. Grace Ganser (St) 1:06.28; 8. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:07.02.
100 breastroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:06.51; 3. Audrey Serres (St) 1:15.09; 4. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:15.15; 9. Sofia Omann (St) 1:16.73.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Anika Wright, Lucy Paczosa, Maddie Reed and Sydney Dettmann) 3:39.18; 3. Stillwater B (Norah Naatjes, Sarah Doeksen, Sophia Chau and Margaret Reed) 3:46.54; 6. Stillwater C (Annie Gritters, Julia Petersen, Rhiannon Fay and Reese Bilot) 3:57.65; 8. Stillwater D (Grace Ganser, Hailey Schmit, Alison Poole and Audrey Serres) 4:04.68.
* Meet record
Stillwater 102, Woodbury 78
At Woodbury, the Ponies anticipated a tighter contest against Woodbury, but the Royals appeared to more focused on the True Team section meet two days later as Stillwater had little trouble in a 102-78 conference victory on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Woodbury High School.
“We just kind of got going with one-two in the medley relay and one-two-three in the 200 freestyle and IM and pretty soon the score was like 48-12,” Luke said. “It was definitely a Jekyll and Hyde situation and they were gearing for the section.”
Sydney Dettmann (200 and 500 freestyle), Maddie Reed (200 individual medley and 100 breastroke) and Lucy Paczosa (50 and 100 freestyle) each won two events for the Ponies.
Sophia Chau also led a 1-2-3 finish for the Ponies in the 100 backstroke.
Sophomore Maya Kelly performed well while placing second with a lifetime best total of 254.60 in diving behind Woodbury’s Gabby Mauder (285.30), the defending state champion.
“That was very good,” Luke said.
Stillwater 102, Woodbury 78
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Maddie Reed, Anika Wright and Jayla Petersen) 1:54.23; 2. Stillwater (Sarah Doeksen, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Siedschlag and Lucy Paczosa) 1:55.81.
200 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 2:00.12; 2. Margaret Reed (St) 2:01.69; 3. Alison Poole (St) 2:11.58.
200 individual medley — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:12.11; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:15.87; 3. Audrey Serres (St) 2:25.65.
50 freestyle — 1. Lucy Paczosa (St) 25.25; 2. Jayla Petersen (St) 26.03; 3. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 26.38.
Diving — 1. Gabby Mauder (Wo) 285.30; 2. Maya Kelly (St) 254.60; 5. Kaia Bjork (St) 160.05; 6. Alex Kruse (St) 140.65.
100 butterfly — 1. Ava Reich (Wo) 1:02.58; 2. Margaret Reed (St) 1:03.03; 3. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:03.39; 4. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:04.18.
100 freestyle — 1. Lucy Paczosa (St) 55.61; 2. Anika Wright (St) 55.85; 4. Sophia Chau (St) 58.25.
500 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:21.82; 2. Annika Beck (St) 5:42.42; 3. Reese Bilot (St) 5:49.61.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Norah Naatjes, Jayla Petersen, Lucy Paczosa and Sydney Dettmann) 1:42.69; 3. Stillwater (Anika Wright, Margaret Reed, Reese Bilot and Rhiannon Fay) 1:46.09.
100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Chau (St) 1:04.28; 2. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:05.34; 3. Grace Ganser (St) 1:06.64.
100 breastroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:07.83; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:10.64; 3. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:16.39.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Anika Wright, Lucy Siedschlag, Maddie Reed and Sydney Dettmann) 3:46.33; 3. Stillwater (Margaret Reed, Sophia Chau, Sarah Doeksen and Reese Bilot) 3:55.76.
