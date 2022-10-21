It was a busy and productive week for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which clinched another Suburban East Conference championship and also qualified for the True Team State Meet.

The Ponies knocked off previously unbeaten Woodbury 102-78 in a conference showdown and then held off the Royals again in the True Team Section 4AA Meet two days later. Then competing for the third time in just six days, Stillwater defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 94-82 in a dual meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Stillwater Middle School.

Tags

Load comments