Putting the finishes touches on its 19th consecutive Suburban East Conference championship, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team jumped out to a fast start and cruised to a 101-77 dual meet victory over East Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies (9-0 SEC, 9-0) already secured at least a share of the conference title, but an East Ridge victory would have created a three-way tie among the Raptors (7-2 SEC) and Woodbury (8-1) for the SEC crown.
Stillwater jumped on the Raptors, fresh off their seventh-place finish at True Team state, from the start.
The Ponies claimed the top two spots in the 200 medley relay and quickly built a 25-5 advantage after Maddie Reed (1:59.43), Anika Wright (2:01.53) and Rachael Steele (2:04.48) finished 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle.
“We got to them pretty early,” Stillwater coach Brian Luke said. “They’re an above average team, so the best thing to do is put a lineup together and go straight at them, which is what we did.
“That 1-2-3 finish in the 200 was probably more than I anticipated. I thought our first relay was for sure going to get first, but the second was pretty equal there so we were able to get a little bit on them and that was a good race.”
The Ponies, who finished first in all 12 events, expanded the lead to 36-10 after Margaret Reed (2:17.91) and Julianna Silva (2:24.27) placed first and third in the 200 individual medley.
“We played them pretty much straight up with our lineup. They’re a very good team, so you’d better do that. We touched them out a little bit there and I think once you’re up 36-10 that’s pretty much insurmountable, so it worked out well.”
Stillwater also received first-place finishes from Ellie Kill (50 freestyle), Maya Kelly (diving), Sydney Dettmann (100 butterfly), Norah Naatjes (100 freestyle), Steele (500 freestyle), Sarah Doeksen (100 backstroke) and Sophia Omann (100 breastroke).
The Ponies also swept the top two finishes in both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Stillwater delivered plenty of season bests in an impressive performance while placing third in the True Team state meet on Oct. 27. The Ponies didn’t hit all of those marks against the Raptors, but were steady throughout the lineup.
This was also the final opportunity for athletes to earn an all-conference spot. The Ponies didn’t add any to that list, but still finished with 15 All-SEC swimmers and one all-conference diver.
“Coming off that True Team, of course they are, too, but when you get that amped up sometimes it’s a little hard to recreate that excitement and you never quite know,” Luke said. “We didn’t recreate the times, but we did recreate the effort, so it worked out.”
The dual meet victory was also the 186th in a row for Stillwater, including the 162nd straight against conference opponents. The last SEC team to defeat the Ponies in a dual meet was Woodbury during the 2002 season. Stillwater’s last dual meet setback came against Elk River in the 2003 season opener.
The conference winning streak is even more impressive when you consider the SEC featured four of the top eight teams in this year’s True Team state meet.
“That’s kind of a neat thing,” said Luke, now in his 47th season as head coach. “It’s been a good roll. We’ve swam against some very good teams to keep that thing going and it survived another year.”
Stillwater will host the JV conference meet on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The Ponies have won 23 of the past 24 JV conference titles.
The Section 4AA meet begins with swimming prelims on Thursday, Nov. 11 at SMS. The diving competition will take place on Friday, Nov. 12 and the swimming finals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18. The state meet is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
“We’re looking forward to JV conference this weekend and the section next week,” Luke said. “We’ll see what we can do.”
Stillwater 101, East Ridge 77
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Norah Naatjes, Margaret Reed and Annie Gritters) 1:53.38; 2. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Jayla Petersen, Lucy Siedschlag and Abby Hansen) 1:57.29.
200 freestyle — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:59.43; 2. Anika Wright (St) 2:01.53; 3. Rachael Steele (St) 2:04.48.
200 individual medley — 1. Margaret Reed (St) 2:17.91; 3. Julianna Silva (St) 2:24.27; 4. Shaeffer Watson (St) 2:25.55.
50 freestyle — 1. Ellie Kill (St) 25.49; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 25.70; 6. Luci Miller (St) 27.16.
Diving — 1. Maya Kelly (St) 256.00; 4. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 174.45; 6. Kate Jentink (St) 155.85.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 58.51; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 1:01.35; 5. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:03.61.
100 freestyle — 1. Norah Naatjes (St) 55.44; 2. Anika Wright (St) 56.05; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 56.65.
500 freestyle — 1. Rachael Steele (St) 5:36.36; 3. Alison Poole (St) 5:40.37; 4. Jayla Petersen (St) 5:49.42.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Luci Miller, Eva Johns, Sydney Dettmann and Maddie Reed) 1:42.92; 2. Stillwater (Annie Gritters, Ellie Kill, Rachael Steele and Anika Wright) 1:45.29.
100 backstroke — 1. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:01.71; 2. Bella Chau (St) 1:02.47; 3. Bella Chau (St) 1:04.27.
100 breastroke — 1. Sophia Omann (St) 1:15.90; 3. Gabby Miller (St) 1:16.58; 5. Julia Petersen (St) 1:19.13.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Ellie Kill, Sydney Dettmann, Eva Johns and Bella Chau) 3:44.55; 2. Stillwater (Annie Gritters, Abby Hansen, Lucy Siedschlag and Sophia Chau) 3:49.88.
