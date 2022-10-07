A fast start paved the way to another Suburban East Conference dual meet victory for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which dispatched Mounds View 96-75 on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Stillwater Middle School.

The Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0) finished 1-2 in the 200 medley relay to jump out to a 12-2 lead and did not let up. Mounds View stayed even with a first- and fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle, but Stillwater swept the top three spots in the 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle to build a 58-18 advantage after just four events.

Tags

Load comments