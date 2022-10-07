A fast start paved the way to another Suburban East Conference dual meet victory for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which dispatched Mounds View 96-75 on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0) finished 1-2 in the 200 medley relay to jump out to a 12-2 lead and did not let up. Mounds View stayed even with a first- and fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle, but Stillwater swept the top three spots in the 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle to build a 58-18 advantage after just four events.
“We kind of loaded up those first two relays to hopefully get off to a 12-2 start and we got a big lead there early and it worked out for us,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said.
Seven different athletes recorded a first-place finish in an individual event for the Ponies, who also closed the meet with a 1-2 showing in the 400 freestyle relay.
Maddie Reed, Julia Petersen and Jayla Petersen occupied the top three spots for Stillwater in the 200 individual medley and teammates Norah Naatjes, Lucy Paczosa and Sydney Dettmann followed with a sweep in the 50 freestyle.
Maya Kelly also finished first for the Ponies with a total of 241.15 in diving, which is a strong event for Mounds View.
“Maya Kelly has been consistent and even getting fourth and sixth (with Kaia Bjork and Alex Kruse) they did pretty well,” Luke said. “Mounds View has good diving.”
Dettman (100 butterfly), Paczosa (100 freestyle), Sara Doeksen (100 backstroke) and Julia Petersen (100 breastroke) also won individual events for the Ponies. Stillwater also won the 200 freestyle relay with Naatjes, Sophia Chau, Paczosa and Lucy Siedschlag finishing in 1:42.89.
Each of Mounds View’s first-place finishes came from freshman Ellie Bina, who won the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
“She’s going to be a force to reckon with in the section meet and they have a couple other kids who are above average who will jump in there in the section meet,” Luke said.
Stillwater was scheduled to face White Bear Lake in a conference meet on Oct. 6 and then travels to unbeaten Woodbury on Oct. 15 for a dual that is expected to determine the SEC championship.
Stillwater 96, Mounds View 75
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Norah Naatjes, Sydney Dettmann and Jayla Petersen) 1:53.65; 2. Stillwater (Sarah Doeksen, Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag and Lucy Paczosa) 1:54.96.
200 freestyle — 1. Ellie Bina (MV) 1:57.81; 2. Anika Wright (St) 1:59.20; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 2:03.08; 5. Alison Poole (St) 2:10.16.
