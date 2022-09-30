MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time in more than a decade, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team topped a strong field to win the Gold Division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Propelled a sweep of all three relays and another victory in the 200 freestyle, the Ponies racked up 557 points to easily outdistance runner-up Chanhassen (349) and third-place Bismarck Century (238.5) in the 12-team field.
“It was good. I thought it went pretty well,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We hadn’t won it since 2010, so it was pretty exciting to do that.”
Teams were allowed three entries per event and the meet scored through 16 places, a format that worked in Stillwater’s favor — but the Ponies were strong at the top and throughout the lineup.
Stillwater started fast and never looked back, opening with a first- and eighth-place finish in the 200 medley relay and placing two in the top three of the 200 freestyle event.
“We started out really well in that medley, finishing first with a good time and the other two relays scored, so that was good,” Luke said. “We won all three relays, so that was a big deal.”
Sydney Dettmann added a victory in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.96 and Margaret Reed followed in third place with a time of 2:01.39.
The individual medley was another strong event for the Ponies with Maddie Reed (2:10.92), Anika Wright (2:11.90) and Norah Naatjes (2:12.70) placing second, third and fourth.
Stillwater’s top finisher placed fourth or higher in all nine individual events.
“The other kids were also solid,” Luke said. “We usually had a couple in the top eight, so that’s pretty good.”
Maddie Reed (1:06.60) and Naatjes (1:09.12) also placed second and third in the 100 breastroke while Wright (5:13.87) and Dettmann (5:20.09) finished third and fourth in the 500 freestyle.
Sophia Chau finished third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.42 and the Ponies also received fourth-place showings from Lucy Paczosa (24.09) in the 50 freestyle), Lucy Siedschlag (1:03.12) in the 100 butterfly and Margaret Reed (56.61) in the 100 freestyle.
Diving was another strong event for the Ponies, with Maya Kelly finishing second with a total of 350.0 and Kaia Bjork landing eighth with a score of 285.45.
“The divers did really well,” Luke said. “We had five or six that were in the meet and they all did really well.”
Stillwater placed first and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay and first and sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.
“A lot of kids are doing well,” Luke said. “Some are going to be out of the scoring, but we’re looking at the whole picture because when you get to True Team you go four deep and have to have four relays, so we’re trying to keep at least one eyeball on that.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 557; 2. Chanhassen 349; 3. Bismarck Century 238.5; 4. Chaska 232; 5. Rochester Mayo 229; 6. Eden Prairie 161.5; 7. Minneapolis South/Washburn/Roosevelt 140; 8. Minneapolis Southwest 138; 9. Andover 135; 10. Elk River 109; 11. Lakes International Language Academy 30; 12. St. Cloud Apollo 6.
Individual results (top 16)
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater A (Sophia Chau, Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag and Norah Naatjes) 1:51.92; 8. Stillwater B (Sarah Doeksen, Julia Petersen, Hailey Schmit and Jayla Petersen) 1:59.66; 11. Stillwater C (Grace Ganser, Sofia Omann, Hannah Drexel and Rhiannon Fay) 2:03.91.
200 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:53.96; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 2:01.39; 16. Alison Poole (St) 2:10.13.
200 individual medley — 1. Cate Pawlaski (An) 2:08.00; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 2:10.92; 3. Anika Wright (St) 2:11.90; 4. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:12.70.
50 freestyle — 1. Paige Moreen (MS/W/R) 24.22; 4. Lucy Paczosa (St) 25.09; 7. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 25.60; 8. Jayla Petersen (St) 25.67.
Diving — 1. Abigail Wigle (RM) 361.25; 2. Maya Kelly (St) 350.0; 8. Kaia Bjork (St) 285.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Madeline Gau (RM) 1:00.28; 4. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:03.12; 5. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:03.96.
100 freestyle — 1. Lucy Paczosa (St) 54.33; 4. Margaret Reed (St) 56.61; 5. Sophia Chau (St) 57.09.
500 freestyle — 1. Avery Luedke (Ch) 5:07.38; 3. Anika Wright (St) 5:13.87; 4. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:20.09; 11. Alison Poole (St) 5:44.60.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Maddie Reed, Lucy Paczosa, Anika Wright and Sydney Dettmann) 1:41.19; 6. Stillwater B (Lucy Siedschlag, Margaret Reed, Alison Poole and Julia Petersen) 1:47.67; 15. Stillwater C (Kennedy Tope, Rhiannon Fay, Leah Cody and Reese Bilot) 1:53.31.
100 backstroke — 1. Paige Moreen (St) 59.64; 3. Sophia Chau (St) 1:01.42; 8. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:05.07; 11. Grace Ganser (St) 1:06.56.
100 breastroke — 1. Cate Pawlaski (An) 1:05.38; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 1:06.60; 3. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:09.12; 8. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:13.59.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Norah Naatjes, Lucy Paczosa, Anika Wright and Sydney Dettmann) 3:39.93; 4. Stillwater B (Margaret Reed, Jayla Petersen, Sarah Doeksen and Sophia Chau) 3:49.72.
Stillwater 92, Roseville 84
Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Anika Wright each won two individual events to help pace the Ponies in a 92-84 Suburban East Conference victory on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Stillwater Middle School.
It was the 190th consecutive dual meet victory for Stillwater, which finished 1-2 in all three relays and also occupied the top three spots in five of nine individual events. The Ponies have also won 166 straight conference dual meets dating back to the 2002 season.
Maddie Reed collected victories in the 200 (2:00.08) and 500 (5:18.84) freestyle races while Dettmann won the 200 individual medley (2:17.90) and 100 butterfly (59.33). Wright touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (25.42) and 100 backstroke (1:03.05).
The Ponies also received first-place efforts from Maya Kelly in diving (233.75), Lucy Paczosa (55.34) and Norah Naatjes (1:09.95) in the 100 breastroke.
Stillwater 92, Roseville 84
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Shaeffer Watson, Sydney Dettmann and Grace Ganser) 2:00.31; 2. Stillwater (Anika Wright, Audrey Serres, Margaret Reed and Kennedy Tope) 2:02.71.
200 freestyle — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:00.08; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:00.80; 3. Lucy Paczosa (St) 2:01.21.
200 individual medley — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 2:17.90; 2. Sophia Chau (St) 2:21.81; 3. Julia Petersen (St) 2:26.42.
50 freestyle — 1. Anika Wright (St) 25.42; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 26.89; 5. Rhiannon Fay (St) 27.67.
Diving — 1. Maya Kelly (St) 233.75; 4. Kaia Bjork (St) 150.45; 6. Alex Kruse (St) 148.25.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 59.33; 2. Margaret Reed (St) 1:03.48; 5. Shaeffer Watson (St) 1:10.33.
100 freestyle — 1. Lucy Paczosa (St) 55.34; 2. Sophia Chau (St) 57.61; 4. Sarah Doeksen (St) 59.24.
500 freestyle — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 5:18.84; 2. Alison Poole (St) 5:45.97; 3. Shaeffer Watson (St) 5:48.97.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Katelyn Stack, Maddie Reed, Lucy Paczosa and Sydney Dettmann) 1:45.08; 2. Stillwater (Kennedy Tope, Sophia Chau, Lucy Siedschlag and Norah Naatjes) 1:45.53.
100 backstroke — 1. Anika Wright (St) 1:03.05; 2. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:04.95; 3. Grace Ganser (St) 1:08.06.
100 breastroke — 1. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:09.95; 2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:16.26; 3. Julia Petersen (St) 1:16.31.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Maddie Reed, Anika Wright, Julia Petersen and Reese Bilot) 3:51.19; 2. Stillwater (Lucy Siedschlag, Margaret Reed, Grace Ganser and Alison Poole) 3:56.73.
