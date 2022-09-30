MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time in more than a decade, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team topped a strong field to win the Gold Division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Propelled a sweep of all three relays and another victory in the 200 freestyle, the Ponies racked up 557 points to easily outdistance runner-up Chanhassen (349) and third-place Bismarck Century (238.5) in the 12-team field.

