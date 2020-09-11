Schuyler DuPont took top honors in two individual events and also contributed to a winning relay team to help propel Stillwater to a 99-77 Suburban East Conference girls swimming and diving victory over Irondale on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Stillwater Middle School.
The triumph marked the 170th consecutive dual meet victory for the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) dating back to the start of the 2003 season. Stillwater also extended its conference winning streak to 146 — a run that began in 2002.
Stillwater finished first in 11 of 12 events, including a sweep of the top three places in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
DuPont notched a victory in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.66 and followed with a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:00.11.
Keaton Koenig led a sweep of the top three spots in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:06.63, followed by teammates Hannah Dettmann (2:06.69) and Julianna Silva (2:09.98) in second and third.
Sydney Dettmann (2:19.49), Margaret Reed (2:22.52) and Rubie Ballantyne (2:27.11) finished 1-2-3 in the 200 individual medley. Eva Johns also led a trio of Ponies atop the field in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.99. Ellie Kill (26.25) and Dorothy Chislett (26.30) placed second and third.
Kill touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.28, followed in second and third by Lucy Siedschlag (58.26) and Sarah Doeksen (58.28). Anika Wright (5:34.06) and Hannah Dettmann (5:37.91) finished first and second for the Ponies in the 500 freestyle.
The Ponies also dominated the relays while placing first and second in all three of those events.
In diving, Emily Kranz led the way for the Ponies with a winning total of 235.80. Madelyn Puhrmann finished third with a score of 181.45.
• Stillwater was scheduled to host long-time conference rival Mounds View in a dual meet at SMS on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Stillwater 99, Irondale 77
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Anika Wright, Lucy Siedschlag and Schuyler DuPont) 1:55.42; 2. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Abby Hansen, Maddie Reed and Emily Shanley) 1:59.09.
200 freestyle — 1. Keaton Koenig (St) 2:06.63; 2. Hannah Dettmann (St) 2:06.69; 3. Julianna Silva (St) 2:09.98.
200 individual medley — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 2:19.49; 2. Margaret Reed (St) 2:22.52; 3. Rubie Ballantyne (St) 2:27.11.
50 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 24.99; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 26.25; 3. Dorothy Chislett (St) 26.30.
Diving — 1. Emily Kranz (St) 235.80; 3. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 181.45; 4. Maleah McKinley (St) 166.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 59.66; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 1:03.46; 4. Anika Wright (St) 1:06.45.
100 freestyle — 1. Ellie Kill (St) 57.28; 2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 58.26; 3. Sarah Doeksen (St) 58.28.
500 freestyle — 1. Anika Wright (St) 5:34.06; 2. Hannah Dettmann (St) 5:37.91; 4. Annika Fredeen (St) 5:56.80.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Abby Hansen, Annie Gritters, Eva Johns and Luci Miller) 1:45.81; 2. Stillwater (Emily Shanley, Keaton Koenig, Julianna Silva and Bella Chau) 1:49.02.
100 backstroke — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:00.11; 3. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:04.21; 4. Rachael Steele (St) 1:07.94.
100 breastroke — 1. Mezi Koke (Ir) 1:10.56; 2. Dorothy Chislett (St) 1:12.29; 3. Abby Hansen (St) 1:16.65; 4. Teresa Campbell (St) 1:17.54.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Maddie Reed, Ellie Kill, Sydney Dettmann and Lucy Siedschlag) 3:50.48; 2. Stillwater (Hannah Dettmann, Annika Fredeen, Sophia Chau and Luci Miller) 4:03.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.