Victories in six of eight events helped propel the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team to a victory in the Suburban East Conference Relays on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Stillwater Middle School.

It was the season opener for the Ponies, who racked up 152 pounds to outdistance runner-up Cretin-Derham Hall (132) and third-place Mounds View (128) in the five-team event. The conference’s other five teams competed in a similar meet at Oltman Middle School.

