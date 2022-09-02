Victories in six of eight events helped propel the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team to a victory in the Suburban East Conference Relays on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Stillwater Middle School.
It was the season opener for the Ponies, who racked up 152 pounds to outdistance runner-up Cretin-Derham Hall (132) and third-place Mounds View (128) in the five-team event. The conference’s other five teams competed in a similar meet at Oltman Middle School.
“I thought we did fine,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We were competitive, I like that.”
Among the highlights for Stillwater was a meet record set while winning the 4x100 individual medley relay. Norah Naatjes, Anika Wright, Jayla Petersen and Maddie Reed were clocked in a winning time of 4:12.17, well ahead of the existing standard of 4:12.89 set by Stillwater’s Summer Olson, Mady Gockowski, Kaela Anderson and Jordan Bowen in 2008.
Maddie closed out the victory and secured the record with a 1:00.76 final leg.
“Those are four good IMers on there,” Luke said. “Maddie was the anchor and she had to have a 1:01 or 1:02 low and that’s what broke it. They were right on the cusp the whole way and it was fun to take a record down that had been there a long time.”
Stillwater also notched victories in the 400 medley relay, the 200 butterfly relay, 800 freestyle relay, 200 breastroke relay and the 400 freestyle relay to close out the meet.
“We have some holes to fill, but every team has holes to fill now,” Luke said. “I thought the girls stepped up quite well. The breastrokers are coming along there. We need to keep working on our freestyle, because when you get to True Team you have to go four deep in those relays.
“I thought they paid attention and are starting to get the idea of what we’re trying to accomplish. Looks like it should be a pretty good group here.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 152; 2. Cretin-Derham Hall 132; 3. Mounds View 128; 4. Forest Lake 126; 5. White Bear Lake 82.
Individual results
400 medley relay — 1. Stillwater A (Sophia Chau, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Lucy Paczosa) 4:05.00; 5. Stillwater B (Sarah Doeksen, Jayla Petersen, Hailey Schmit and Rhiannon Fay) 4:21.70; 8. Stillwater C (Grace Ganser, Gaby Miller, Shaeffer Watson and Isabel Koch) 4:36.96.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Cretin-Derham Hall, 1:49.09; 4. Stillwater A (Rhiannon Fay, Katelyn Stack, Annie Gritters and Alison Poole) 1:52.17; 5. Stillwater B (Reese Bilot, Olivia Nelson, Lily Kidwell and Kennedy Tope) 1:57.13; 10. Stillwater C (Sofia Omann, Zoe Dorgan, Heidi Stoffregen and Samantha Betts) 2:10.50.
4x100 individual medley relay — *1. Stillwater A (Norah Naatjes, Anika Wright, Jayla Petersen and Maddie Reed) 4:12.17; 4. Stillwater B (Audrey Serres, Shaeffer Watson, Grace Ganser and Kaelynn Grecian) 4:39.54; 5. Stillwater C (Julia Petersen, Leah Cody, Reese Bilot and Hannah Drexel) 4:47.56.
Diving — 1. Forest Lake, 197.35; 2. Stillwater A (Maya Kelly and Kaia Bjork) 189.85; Stillwater B (NA) 128.25.
200 butterfly relay — 1. Stillwater A (Margaret Reed, Lucy Paczoso, Hailey Schmit and Sydney Dettmann) 1:54.50; 4. Stillwater B (Shaeffer Watson, Elaina Lokken, Olivia Nelson and Hannah Drexel) 2:07.07; 6. Stillwater C (Maysen Puhrmann, Kaelynn Grecian, Emily Dicks and Avery Coles) 2:14.32.
800 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Anika Wright, Sydney Dettmann, Sophia Chau and Margaret Reed) 8:11.05; 4. Stillwater B (Alison Poole, Leah Cody, Audrey Serres and Lydia Beck) 8:59.33; 9. Stillwater C (Paige Schmit, Reese Bilot, Ava Fox and Lucy Sorensen) 9:48.83.
200 backstroke relay — 1. Cretin-Derham Hall, 2:00.18; 2. Stillwater A (Sophia Chau, Grace Ganser, Lily Kidwell and Sarah Doeksen) 2:02.67; 5. Stillwater B (Gabbi Chau, Hannah Wiese, Isabel Koch and Annika Beck) 2:11.92; 6. Stillwater C (Audrey Serres, Kaelynn Grecian, Emily Kirchoff and Annie Gritters) 2:15.11.
200 breastroke relay — 1. Stillwater A (Maddie Reed, Sofia Omann, Jayla Petersen and Norah Naatjes) 2:10.58; 4. Stillwater B (Julia Petersen, Paige Schmit, Katelyn Stack and Gaby Miller) 2:29.61; 9. Stillwater C (Maysen Puhrmann, Jillian Kulzer, Lauren Kissinger and Ada Burns) 2:47.17.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Margaret Reed, Anika Wright, Lucy Paczosa and Norah Naatjes) 3:42.62; 6. Stillwater B (Isabel Koch, Zoe Dorgan, Elaina Lokken and Ava Fox) 4:16.51; 13. Stillwater C (Lydia Beck, Adelaide Bielke, MacKenzie Kroma and Lucy Dwinells) 5:11.24.
