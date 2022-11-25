MINNEAPOLIS — Sydney Dettmann has been a member of the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team for six years, but the last two weeks were quite a roller coaster ride.
The senior claimed an individual state title in the 200 freestyle to help lead the Ponies to a fourth-place finish in the team standings at the Class AA state meet on Friday, Nov. 18 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Stillwater, which placed third at the True Team state meet earlier this season, racked up 177.5 points to finish behind Edina (260), Minnetonka (254) and Wayzata (219.5).
Dettmann helped lead the charge for the Ponies, who also received a second-place finish from Maddie Reed in the 100 breastroke. Dettmann and Reed were joined by Lucy Siedschlag, Norah Naatjes and Lucy Paczosa in competing at state in four events.
It was a strong showing throughout the lineup for Stillwater, which boasted entries in all 12 events and scored points in 10.
“It was just a really fun meet as a team,” Dettmann said. “We had a great prelims and everybody swam well.”
Dettmann won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.16, holding off hard-charging Chanhassen sophomore Avery Luedke (1:51.36). Dettmann built a one-second lead over Luedke with 50 yards remaining and was able to hold her off down the stretch.
It was restrained jubilation for Dettmann, however, as the accomplishment didn’t register right away.
“Sometimes you just have a feeling where I know I hit (the wall) first, but this time I didn’t really,” Dettmann said. “I guess it didn’t register because I didn’t want to register it and be wrong. When I looked I couldn’t tell where the 1 was and I kind of stared it for a while. It really sunk in when you’re walking across the podium.”
She became the first Stillwater swimmer to win an individual state title since Hannah Bowen swept the 50 and 100 freestyle titles in 2010. Liz Click was the most recent team member to claim a gold medal while placing first in diving in 2014.
It didn’t feel like destiny for Dettmann during the last two weeks of the season. The Bucknell University recruit came down with a sinus infection the week of the section meet and her lymph nodes swelled up during sections, causing pain and discomfort in her neck.
“I was already feeling pretty bad and stressed because I didn’t want to be sick for sections,” Dettmann said. “After Thursday (Nov. 10), one of my lymph nodes got super swollen. I thought it would go away on its own, but then at school it got bigger and I could hardly turn my head.
“The doctor said everything was where it was supposed to be because my body was fighting a virus. It was just a lot of Advil and when I got in the pool on Saturday it was pretty much like my chin was flush with my collarbone, it was like flat. I had a huge neck.”
The encouragement was mostly helpful.
“My dad said it might be a little heavier, but just keep your chin up,” Dettmann said with a laugh. “For the section meet, the goal was to get first or second or make state time. With being sick, I knew I wouldn’t have my best times at that meet. I was freaking out because this isn’t the way I wanted to end my season, which probably made it worst, but Saturday I was more level headed and more this isn’t the way I want to finish my season and I’m going to go out and race as hard as I can and whatever happens, happens, but I’m going to do my best.”
She cleared that hurdle and then posted the fastest time in the state prelims (1:50.80) by more than a second, which led to needing to manage heightened expectations for the finals.
“When you qualify first, that is a tough position to sit on overnight,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “All the first-place kids have to sit there with a target, but she said, ‘I can handle it.’ Sometimes it’s better to be sitting second, third or fourth, but she did the exact same thing in the finals.”
“I don’t really like to be seeded first, but I just tried not to think about it and tried not to think about me winning, but just thinking I have to race and it’s going to be a tough fight because all of those girls are amazing,” Dettmann said. “Just going into it thinking that’s just my lane, it’s not a guaranteed win or anything. I was just going into it with the mentality I would have to race my butt off and envision being in one of the other lanes like I’m still chasing down the girls next to me.”
According to Dettmann, winning an individual state title was never the goal, but more a byproduct of some hard work and seizing on an opportunity that was there.
“I honestly didn’t think about being a state champion ever,” Dettmann said. “I really just loved thinking about the end of the season and I just want to have the best race for me. It’s all about getting points and stuff, so you just want to touch the wall and I was always thinking more about racing the people next to me. I love racing and wasn’t thinking about the end result and more just about the race itself. I could see myself at the state meet, but I didn’t think about winning.”
It was a remarkable achievement according to a coach that has witnessed his share in nearly half a century leading the Ponies.
“My first reaction (leading into the section finals) was that she was not going to be swimming tomorrow,” Luke said. “You can’t appreciate it unless you saw it, but then it was three firsts and a second at the section and then a week later she’s standing first place in the event. It’s impossible to wrap your head around it. Ninety-eight percent of people would have been in bed, not winning. It’s unfathomable to me, but that’s just willing yourself to do stuff.”
Dettmann also finished sixth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:02.24.
Reed, a junior, finished fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:05.12) and then helped Stillwater to a strong finish with a runner-up finish in the 100 breastroke. She then joined Lucy Paczosa, Anika Wright and Dettmann to place fourth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:31.92.
Andover freshman Cate Pawlaski (1:02.79) moved out to a lead in the breastroke and held off Reed (1:04.13) by more than a second to win the state title in that event. Pawlaski (2:03.62) also finished fourth, one spot ahead of Reed, in the 200 IM.
Reed broke her own school record in the breastroke with a time of 1:03.94, flashing a rare and brief show of emotion according to Dettmann.
“Maddie did so amazing,” Dettmann said. “She is the most amazing person and we have been making fun that she is always so stoic. When she got the record, she looked back and we got a wave.”
The Ponies were running close with Wayzata in the finals of the 400 freestyle relay when Dettmann took off for the anchor leg, but a blistering split helped the Ponies hold off the fifth-place team by two-tenths of a second.
“She put in 1,700 yards of pedal-to-the-metal swimming in 24 hours,” Luke said. “She still went 51:26 and passed up a couple of people. There was no gas left in the tank, but she’s still going.”
Naatjes, Paczosa and Siedschlag joined Dettmann on the 200 freestyle relay team that also placed fourth in an All-American consideration time of 1:36.59.
The Ponies started the evening with a sixth-place finish in the 200 medley relay with Sophia Chau, Reed, Siedschlag and Naatjes posting a time of 1:48.71.
“To have all three relays in the championship heat is a great accomplishment,” Luke said. “We haven’t done that in a long time so that’s very neat — and it’s a lot of points. The only four schools that had a relay in the championship heat of all three was the top four, that’s how important that is.”
In addition to those all-state performances, the Ponies qualified several additional entries for the finals and that provided valuable points.
Wright placed 11th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:09.50.
“Anika Wright stepped it up in the finals,” Luke said. “She dropped two-and-half seconds and moved up a couple of slots.”
Naatjes and Paczosa advanced to the finals in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events. Naatjes placed 11th in the 100 freestyle (53.01), just a hundredth of a second ahead of Paczosa (53.02) in 12th place. The teammates were also close in the 50 freestyle, with Naatjes tying for 13th place in a time of 24.31 and Paczosa placing 15th in 24.55.
Stillwater qualified three entries in the 50 freestyle as Siedschlag finished 20th in prelims with a time of 24.46. Siedschlag also finished 20th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.32.
Sophia Chau, the fourth senior among Stillwater’s nine state qualifiers, placed 15th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.57.
Freshman Shaeffer Watson advanced to state in the 100 breastroke and placed 19th with a time of 1:11.73.
Stillwater sophomore Maya Kelly was poised for a stronger finish in diving, but was unable to practice at all leading up to the state meet due to illness. She advanced through the preliminaries, but missed out on the finals after placing 19th with a score of 230.60.
“She did not practice and she was in bed before dragging herself over there,” Luke said. “That was unfortunate, she would have been in the top eight.”
Woodbury’s Gabby Mauder, who finished ahead of Kelly in the section meet, won the state title by just .60 points over runner-up Jordyn Schmucker of Farmington.
There was still much to celebrate for the Ponies, both at the state meet and while reflecting on another successful season overall.
Stillwater’s 177.5 points was even slightly higher than the 176-point total that placed the Ponies third a year ago.
The Ponies have now placed among the top five 14 times in the last 18 seasons the MSHSL state meet has been held.
“We are what we are,” Luke said. “I thought that was pretty good. We graduated a lot last year and we scored almost the same number of points. It was fun, really it just was. They’re just nice kids. The captains were great, the leadership and the seniors were great. They were a team and it was really an enjoyable thing to be around. In 48 years, it’s still fun.”
“The whole team, every time you asked them to step up, they stepped up.”
Team standings (top 10)
1. Edina 260; 2. Minnetonka 254; 3. Wayzata 219.5; 4. Stillwater 177.5; 5. Shakopee 136; 6. Lakeville North 112; 7. Prior Lake 101; 8. Moorhead 96; 9. Chanhassen 94; 10. Sartell-St. Stephen 81.5.
Individual results
200 medley relay — #1. Minnetonka, 1:43.75; 6. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag and Norah Naatjes) 1:48.71. Prelims: 5. Stillwater, 1:47.93.
200 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:51.16. Prelims: 1. Dettmann, 1:50.80.
200 individual medley — @1. Katie McCarthy (Edina) 2:03.10; 5. Maddie Reed (St) 2:05.12; 11. Anika Wright (St) 2:09.50. Prelims: 3. Reed, 2:05.10; 15. Wright, 2:11.26.
50 freestyle — #1. Haley Zelen (Shakopee) 23.04; T13. Norah Naatjes (St) 24.31; 15. Lucy Paczosa (St) 24.55. Prelims: 13. Naatjes, 24.20; 16. Paczosa, 24.28; 20. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 24.46.
Diving — 1. Gabby Mauder (Woodbury) 426.90. Semifinals: 19. Maya Kelly (St) 230.60. Prelims: 18. Kelly, 156.10.
100 butterfly — #1. Claire Reinke (Wayzata) 53.62. Prelims: 20. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:00.32.
100 freestyle — @1. Paige Dillon (Minnetonka) 50.86; 11. Norah Naatjes (St) 53.01; 12. Lucy Paczosa (St) 53.02. Prelims: 11. Paczosa, 52.72; 12. Naatjes, 52.90.
500 freestyle — @1. Katie McCarthy (Edina) 4:55.46; 6. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:02.24; 14. Anika Wright (St) 5:09.57. Prelims: 8. Dettmann, 5:03.20; 11. Wright, 5:07.09.
200 freestyle relay — #1. Edina, 1:34.50; @4. Stillwater (Norah Naatjes, Lucy Paczosa, Lucy Siedschlag and Sydney Dettmann) 1:36.59. Prelims: 2. Stillwater, 1:36.86.
100 backstroke — #1. Lily Van Heel (STMA) 53.90; 15. Sophia Chau (St) 1:00.57. Prelims: 15. Chau, 1:00.46.
100 breastroke — @1. Cate Pawlaski (Andover) 1:02.79; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 1:04.13. Prelims: *2. Reed, 1:03.94; 19. Shaeffer Watson (St) 1:11.73.
400 freestyle relay — @1. Minnetonka, 3:28.28; 4. Stillwater (Lucy Paczosa, Anika Wright, Maddie Reed and Sydney Dettmann) 3:31.92. Prelims: 5. Stillwater, 3:32.26.
* Stillwater school record
# Automatic All-American
@ All-American consideration
